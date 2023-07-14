Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

abrdn Emerging Markets Sustainable Leaders Fund

mutual fund
GIRRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.25 -0.01 -0.1%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (GIGSX) Primary A (GIGAX) C (GIGCX) Retirement (GIRRX) Inst (GIGIX)
GIRRX (Mutual Fund)

abrdn Emerging Markets Sustainable Leaders Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.25 -0.01 -0.1%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (GIGSX) Primary A (GIGAX) C (GIGCX) Retirement (GIRRX) Inst (GIGIX)
GIRRX (Mutual Fund)

abrdn Emerging Markets Sustainable Leaders Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.25 -0.01 -0.1%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (GIGSX) Primary A (GIGAX) C (GIGCX) Retirement (GIRRX) Inst (GIGIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

abrdn Emerging Markets Sustainable Leaders Fund

GIRRX | Fund

$10.25

$140 M

1.09%

$0.11

1.74%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.1%

1 yr return

6.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-10.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.0%

Net Assets

$140 M

Holdings in Top 10

41.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.74%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 120.50%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

abrdn Emerging Markets Sustainable Leaders Fund

GIRRX | Fund

$10.25

$140 M

1.09%

$0.11

1.74%

GIRRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -10.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.10%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    abrdn Emerging Markets Sustainable Leaders Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Aberdeen
  • Inception Date
    Dec 30, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Fiona Manning

Fund Description

The Emerging Markets Sustainable Leaders Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of emerging market companies that the Adviser deems to have sound and improving prospects and which demonstrate that they are current or emerging sustainable leaders through their management of environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) risks and opportunities in accordance with the Adviser’s criteria.

In pursuing the Fund’s investment strategies, the Adviser invests in quality companies and is an active, engaged owner and takes into consideration a company’s management of ESG risks and opportunities and the company’s ESG performance. The Adviser evaluates every company against quality criteria and builds conviction using a team-based approach and peer review process. The Adviser’s stock analysts work closely with dedicated ESG specialists who sit within each regional investment team and provide industry-leading expertise and insight at the company level. When investing, the Adviser seeks to understand what’s changing in companies, industries and markets but is not being priced in or is being mispriced. Through deep, fundamental research, supported by a global research presence and proprietary tools, the Adviser seeks to identify companies whose quality is not yet fully recognized by the market.

The Adviser will assign each company a proprietary overall quality rating and also an ESG-quality rating ranging from 1 to 5 (1 indicating leaders and 5 indicating laggards) – enabling the Fund’s investment team to identify current and emerging sustainable leaders. Companies eligible for investment by the Fund must be rated 3 or better by the Adviser on both the overall quality rating and ESG-quality rating.

The overall quality assessment covers five key factors: (1) durability of the business model, (2) the attractiveness of the industry, (3) the strength of financials, (4) the capability of management, and (5) assessment of the company’s ESG credentials. In the ESG-quality filter, the Adviser evaluates the ownership structures, governance and management quality of the companies as well as potential environmental and social risks that the companies may face. The Adviser’s sustainability criteria are based on a proprietary scoring methodology, which includes an assessment of how a company manages its most material ESG risks and opportunities and the Adviser’s subjective judgment as to which companies are current or emerging sustainable leaders.

Examples of areas under scope when assessing a company’s ESG quality include the following:

Board Diversity
Capital Allocation
Capital Return
Carbon Emissions
Climate Risks
Corporate Governance
Corporate Strategy
Cyber Security
Deforestation
Diversity Issues
Employee Safety
ESG Disclosures
Human Rights
Labor Management
Market Communication
Remuneration
Succession Planning
Waste Management
Water Management

In carrying out its assessments of ESG quality, the Adviser’s equity analysts incorporate internal data sources, including a proprietary quantitative house score, external sources (e.g. MSCI reports), thematic expertise from the Adviser’s central ESG team and regional expertise from the Adviser’s on-desk ESG analysts. The Adviser relies heavily on its own in-depth research and analysis over third party ESG ratings.

Binary exclusions are also applied to exclude a defined list of unacceptable activities. Based on MSCI business involvement screening research, the Fund will seek to not invest in companies that have:

failed to uphold one or more principles of the UN Global Compact;
an industry tie to (including companies that provide support systems and services, as well as those with direct (i.e., owners and producers) and indirect (i.e., parents and subsidiaries) involvement in) controversial weapons (cluster munitions, landmines, biological / chemical weapons, depleted uranium weapons, blinding laser weapons, incendiary weapons, and/or non-detectable fragments);
a revenue contribution of 10% or more from the manufacture or sale of conventional weapons or weapons systems;
a revenue contribution of 10% or more from tobacco or are tobacco manufacturers;
a revenue contribution of 10% or more from the extraction of unconventional oil and gas (including oil sands, oil shale (kerogen-rich deposits), shale gas, shale oil, coal seam gas, and coal bed methane and excluding conventional oil and gas productions); or
a revenue contribution from thermal coal extraction.

The Fund will measure compliance with its principal investment strategies at the time of investment except that compliance with binary exclusions is tested as frequently as MSCI data is updated, which is currently quarterly. If a company no longer meets the Adviser’s ESG criteria, the Adviser intends, but is not required, to sell such security.

As a non-fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of emerging market companies that the Adviser considers to be current or emerging sustainable leaders in accordance with the Adviser’s criteria. Equity securities include, but are not limited to, common stock, preferred stock and depositary receipts.

An emerging market country is any country determined by the Adviser or Subadviser to have an emerging market economy, considering factors such as the country’s credit rating, its political and economic stability and the development of its financial and capital markets. Emerging market countries include every nation in the world except the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore and most countries located in Western Europe. A company is considered to be an emerging market company if Fund management determines that the company meets one or more of the following criteria:

the company is organized under the laws of, or has its principal office in an emerging market country;
the company has its principal securities trading market in an emerging market country; and/or
the company derives the majority of its annual revenue or earnings or assets from goods produced, sales made or services performed in an emerging market country.

At times, the Fund may have a significant amount of its assets invested in a country or geographic region. The Fund may invest in securities denominated in U.S. Dollars and currencies of emerging market countries in which it is permitted to invest. The Fund typically has full currency exposure to those markets in which it invests.

The Fund may invest in securities of any market capitalization.

The Fund may invest in securities of any market sector and may hold a significant amount of securities of companies, from time to time, within a single sector. The Fund currently anticipates that it will have significant exposure to the information technology sector.

Read More

GIRRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GIRRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.1% -11.0% 30.2% 77.01%
1 Yr 6.0% -12.7% 29.2% 76.63%
3 Yr -10.9%* -16.8% 12.9% 98.73%
5 Yr -6.0%* -9.8% 36.3% 95.05%
10 Yr -3.0%* -12.3% 12.5% 95.85%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GIRRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.2% -50.1% 7.2% 68.53%
2021 -15.5% -18.2% 13.6% 98.46%
2020 6.9% -7.2% 79.7% 34.31%
2019 5.0% -4.4% 9.2% 30.85%
2018 -3.7% -7.2% 7.0% 43.11%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GIRRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.1% -30.3% 30.2% 74.01%
1 Yr 6.0% -48.9% 29.2% 70.42%
3 Yr -10.9%* -16.1% 12.9% 99.15%
5 Yr -6.0%* -9.8% 36.3% 95.35%
10 Yr -2.2%* -12.3% 12.5% 95.05%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GIRRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.2% -50.1% 7.2% 68.53%
2021 -15.5% -18.2% 13.6% 98.46%
2020 6.9% -7.2% 79.7% 34.31%
2019 5.0% -4.4% 9.2% 30.85%
2018 -3.7% -7.2% 7.0% 50.16%

NAV & Total Return History

GIRRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GIRRX Category Low Category High GIRRX % Rank
Net Assets 140 M 717 K 102 B 67.90%
Number of Holdings 70 10 6734 69.83%
Net Assets in Top 10 57.8 M 340 K 19.3 B 64.06%
Weighting of Top 10 41.25% 2.8% 71.7% 20.93%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 9.43%
  2. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 9.43%
  3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 9.43%
  4. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 9.43%
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 9.43%
  6. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 9.43%
  7. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 9.43%
  8. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 9.43%
  9. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 9.43%
  10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 9.43%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GIRRX % Rank
Stocks 		98.86% 0.90% 110.97% 27.05%
Cash 		1.14% -23.67% 20.19% 67.91%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 84.21%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 81.26%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 82.11%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 83.85%

GIRRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GIRRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.74% 0.03% 41.06% 25.93%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 2.00% 38.75%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 70.57%
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.01% 0.85% 89.80%

Sales Fees

GIRRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GIRRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% 41.18%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GIRRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 120.50% 0.00% 190.00% 92.21%

GIRRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GIRRX Category Low Category High GIRRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.09% 0.00% 12.61% 35.93%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GIRRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GIRRX Category Low Category High GIRRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.10% -1.98% 17.62% 79.36%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GIRRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GIRRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Fiona Manning

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2020

1.5

1.5%

Fiona Manning is an Investment Director on the Global Emerging Markets Equity Team at abrdn. Fiona joined the company in 2005 via the acquisition of Deutsche Asset Management’s London and Philadelphia fixed income businesses. Fiona graduated with a BA (Hons) in History with French from Durham University. Fiona is a CFA® charterholder.

William Scholes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2020

1.5

1.5%

William Scholes is an Investment Director on the Global Emerging Markets Equity team at abrdn. William joined Aberdeen Asset Management in 2009 on the graduate rotation scheme. William graduated with a BA (Hons) in Modern and Medieval Languages from Magdalen College, Oxford. He is a CFA charterholder. CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

David Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2020

1.5

1.5%

David Smith is a Senior Investment Director based in Singapore, where he leads ESG research and integration across Asia. David heads the Asia Responsible Investing pod, which oversees the day-to-day running of the Asian Sustainable Development Equity Fund and is a member of the GEM Responsible Investing pod. He is also responsible for leading engagement with board members and management of investee companies in Asia. David spearheads our public advocacy on ESG issues, representing the company at leading international organisations dedicated to improving corporate best practice. He has appeared frequently at regional conferences and industry round tables, and has written for various newspapers and professional publications globally. Before joining the company in 2011, he worked for Institutional Shareholder Services as Head of Asia (ex-Japan) research. David has a PhD in Corporate Governance and an MA in Corporate Strategy and Governance from the University of Nottingham and a BSc in Business Economics from the University of Wales. He is a CFA Charterholder. CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×