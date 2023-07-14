The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a wide range of fixed-income and other debt and equity securities selected from a variety of sectors and credit qualities, principally corporate bonds, syndicated bank loans and other direct lending opportunities, participations in and assignments of syndicated bank loans (including senior floating rate loans), asset-backed securities (including agency and non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations and other structured finance investments), U.S. government and agency securities (including those not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government), sovereign debt securities, Eurodollar bonds and obligations, mezzanine and preferred securities, commercial paper, zero-coupon bonds, municipal securities, non-registered or restricted securities (consisting of securities originally issued in reliance on Rule 144A and Regulation S), step-up securities (such as step-up bonds) and convertible securities, and in common stocks and other equity investments that Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, also known as Guggenheim Investments (the “Investment Manager”), believes offer attractive yield and/or capital appreciation potential. The Investment Manager may employ a strategy of writing (selling) covered call and put options on such equity securities. While the Fund will principally invest in securities listed, traded or dealt in developed markets countries globally, it may also invest without limitation in securities listed, traded or dealt in other countries, including emerging markets countries. Such securities may be denominated in foreign currencies. The Fund may hold securities of any duration or maturity. Securities in which the Fund may invest may pay fixed or variable rates of interest. The Fund may invest in a variety of investment vehicles, principally closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and other mutual funds. The Fund may also invest in commodities (such as precious metals), commodity-linked notes and other commodity-linked derivative instruments, such as swaps, options, or forward contracts based on the value of commodities or commodities indices and commodity futures. The Fund may gain exposure to such commodity instruments by investing a portion of the Fund’s total assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary, which is organized as a limited company under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”). The Subsidiary primarily obtains its commodities exposure by investing in commodities, commodity-linked notes, and commodity-linked derivative instruments. The Subsidiary’s investments in such instruments are subject to limits on leverage imposed by the Investment Company Act of 1940 (“1940 Act”). The Fund must maintain no more than 25% of its total assets in the Subsidiary at the end of every quarter of its taxable year. The Fund may use leverage to the extent permitted by applicable law by entering into reverse repurchase agreements and transactions equivalent to a borrowing for investment purposes. The Fund also may invest or engage in collateralized debt obligations (“CDOs”) (which include collateralized bond obligations, collateralized loan obligations and other similarly structured instruments), repurchase agreements, forward commitments, short sales and securities lending and it may seek exposures through derivative transactions, including: foreign exchange forward contracts; futures on securities, indices, currencies and other investments; Eurodollar futures; options; interest rate swaps; cross-currency swaps; total return swaps; credit default swaps; and other foreign currency contracts and foreign currency-related transactions. These investments and transactions may create economic leverage in the Fund and these investments may be traded in the over-the-counter market. The Fund may engage, without limit, in derivative and foreign currency-related transactions for speculative purposes to enhance total return, to seek to hedge against fluctuations in securities prices, interest rates or currency rates, to change the effective duration of its portfolio, to manage certain investment risks, as a substitute for the purchase or sale of securities or currencies and/or to obtain or replicate market exposure. The Fund may also, without limitation, seek to obtain exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques (such as “To Be Announced” (“TBA”) transactions and dollar rolls). Unconstrained to a benchmark, the Fund has the flexibility to invest across a broad array of fixed-income investments. The Fund may also opportunistically allocate to other asset classes to seek to enhance return and/or mitigate risk. The Investment Manager will use a relative value-based investment philosophy, which utilizes quantitative and qualitative analysis to seek to identify securities or spreads between securities that deviate from their perceived fair value and/or historical norms. The Investment Manager seeks to combine a credit managed fixed-income portfolio with access to a diversified pool of alternative investments and equity strategies. The Investment Manager’s investment philosophy is predicated upon the belief that thorough research and independent thought are rewarded with performance that has the potential to outperform benchmark indexes with both lower volatility and lower correlation of returns as compared to such benchmark indexes. The Investment Manager may determine to sell a security for several reasons, including but not limited to the following: (1) to adjust the portfolio’s average maturity or duration, or to shift assets into or out of higher-yielding securities; (2) if a security’s credit rating has been changed, the Investment Manager's credit outlook has changed, or for other similar reasons; (3) to meet redemption requests; (4) to take gains; or (5) due to relative value. The Fund may hold, without limit, fixed-income securities of any quality, rated or unrated, including those that are rated below investment grade, or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable quality (also known as “high yield securities” or “junk bonds”) and defaulted securities. If nationally recognized statistical rating organizations assign different ratings to the same security, the Fund will use the higher rating for purposes of determining the security’s credit quality. Under adverse or unstable market conditions or abnormal circumstances (for example, in the event of credit events, where it is deemed opportune to preserve gains, or to preserve the relative value of investments or in the case of large cash inflows or anticipated large redemptions), the Fund can make temporary investments and may not be able to pursue or achieve its investment objective.