Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
4.4%
1 yr return
3.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.5%
Net Assets
$49.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
15.5%
Expense Ratio 1.05%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 226.00%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|GINVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.4%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|48.59%
|1 Yr
|3.7%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|54.98%
|3 Yr
|3.3%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|76.31%
|5 Yr
|2.5%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|36.15%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GINVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.4%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|46.22%
|1 Yr
|3.7%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|52.89%
|3 Yr
|3.3%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|76.67%
|5 Yr
|2.5%*
|-15.1%
|32.0%
|40.72%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|GINVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GINVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|49.2 M
|1 M
|151 B
|90.29%
|Number of Holdings
|229
|2
|1727
|7.94%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|10.6 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|93.05%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.45%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|97.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GINVX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.37%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|28.54%
|Cash
|0.63%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|69.07%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|53.68%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|49.88%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|51.08%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|52.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GINVX % Rank
|Technology
|19.61%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|6.82%
|Industrials
|15.85%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|8.56%
|Financial Services
|13.99%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|88.03%
|Healthcare
|12.97%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|86.95%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.70%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|8.06%
|Consumer Defense
|8.78%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|43.81%
|Energy
|6.37%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|69.66%
|Basic Materials
|4.45%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|25.02%
|Communication Services
|4.00%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|76.23%
|Real Estate
|2.47%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|54.03%
|Utilities
|0.82%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|85.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GINVX % Rank
|US
|97.51%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|23.82%
|Non US
|1.86%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|66.91%
|GINVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.05%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|39.59%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|86.19%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|GINVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GINVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|85.71%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GINVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|226.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|98.15%
|GINVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GINVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|80.30%
|GINVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|GINVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GINVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.29%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|52.95%
|GINVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 11, 2020
|$0.231
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.338
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2017
|$0.276
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.261
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2015
6.42
6.4%
Mr. Joel Greenblatt is the Founder and serves as Managing Principal & Co-Chief Investment Officer at Gotham Asset Management. Since 1996, he has been a professor on the adjunct faculty of Columbia Business School where he teaches "Value and Special Situation Investing." Mr. Greenblatt is a director of Pzena Investment Management, Inc., a global investment management firm. He formerly served on the Investment Boards of the University of Pennsylvania and the UJA Federation. Mr. Greenblatt is the author of You Can Be A Stock Market Genius (Simon & Schuster, 1997), The Little Book that Beats the Market (Wiley, 2005), The Little Book that Still Beats the Market (Wiley, 2010), and The Big Secret for the Small Investor (Random House, 2011). He is the Former Chairman of the Board (1994-1995) of Alliant Techsystems, an NYSE-listed aerospace and defense contractor. He holds a BS (1979), summa cum laude, and an MBA (1980) from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2015
6.42
6.4%
Mr. Robert Goldstein serves as Managing Principal & Co-Chief Investment Officer at Gotham Asset Management. Mr. Goldstein also founded and served as Managing Partner (1989-1997) of Metropolis Partners, value and special situation investment partnership managing capital on behalf of institutions and wealthy individuals before returning capital to outside investors at the end of 1997. Mr. Goldstein currently serves on the Board of Trustees of the Museum of the City of New York. He holds a BA (1988), magna cum laude, from Tufts University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
