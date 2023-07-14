Home
Gotham Large Value Fund

mutual fund
GINVX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$14.05 -0.11 -0.78%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (GVALX) Primary Inst (GINVX)
Vitals

YTD Return

4.4%

1 yr return

3.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.5%

Net Assets

$49.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

15.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.05%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 226.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GINVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.29%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Gotham Large Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Gotham
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joel Greenblatt

Fund Description

GINVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GINVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.4% -13.6% 215.2% 48.59%
1 Yr 3.7% -58.6% 197.5% 54.98%
3 Yr 3.3%* -23.2% 64.1% 76.31%
5 Yr 2.5%* -15.3% 29.4% 36.15%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GINVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.3% -65.1% 22.3% 61.86%
2021 4.1% -25.3% 25.5% 81.51%
2020 0.6% -8.4% 56.7% 29.03%
2019 5.9% -9.2% 10.4% 11.10%
2018 -1.1% -9.4% 3.1% 2.53%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GINVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.4% -13.6% 215.2% 46.22%
1 Yr 3.7% -58.6% 197.5% 52.89%
3 Yr 3.3%* -23.2% 64.1% 76.67%
5 Yr 2.5%* -15.1% 32.0% 40.72%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GINVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.3% -65.1% 22.3% 61.86%
2021 4.1% -25.3% 25.5% 81.51%
2020 0.6% -8.4% 56.7% 28.94%
2019 5.9% -9.2% 10.4% 11.10%
2018 -1.1% -8.9% 3.3% 9.83%

NAV & Total Return History

GINVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GINVX Category Low Category High GINVX % Rank
Net Assets 49.2 M 1 M 151 B 90.29%
Number of Holdings 229 2 1727 7.94%
Net Assets in Top 10 10.6 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 93.05%
Weighting of Top 10 15.45% 5.0% 99.2% 97.16%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Qualcomm Inc 2.03%
  2. Intel Corp 1.99%
  3. Chevron Corp 1.93%
  4. Applied Materials Inc 1.89%
  5. Honeywell International Inc 1.86%
  6. 3M Co 1.70%
  7. Exxon Mobil Corp 1.67%
  8. BlackRock Inc 1.67%
  9. Walmart Inc 1.61%
  10. The Home Depot Inc 1.58%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GINVX % Rank
Stocks 		99.37% 28.02% 125.26% 28.54%
Cash 		0.63% -88.20% 71.98% 69.07%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 53.68%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 49.88%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 51.08%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 52.19%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GINVX % Rank
Technology 		19.61% 0.00% 54.02% 6.82%
Industrials 		15.85% 0.00% 42.76% 8.56%
Financial Services 		13.99% 0.00% 58.05% 88.03%
Healthcare 		12.97% 0.00% 30.08% 86.95%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.70% 0.00% 22.74% 8.06%
Consumer Defense 		8.78% 0.00% 34.10% 43.81%
Energy 		6.37% 0.00% 54.00% 69.66%
Basic Materials 		4.45% 0.00% 21.69% 25.02%
Communication Services 		4.00% 0.00% 26.58% 76.23%
Real Estate 		2.47% 0.00% 90.54% 54.03%
Utilities 		0.82% 0.00% 27.04% 85.95%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GINVX % Rank
US 		97.51% 24.51% 121.23% 23.82%
Non US 		1.86% 0.00% 41.42% 66.91%

GINVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GINVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.05% 0.04% 45.41% 39.59%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 86.19%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

GINVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GINVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 1.00% 2.00% 85.71%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GINVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 226.00% 0.00% 488.00% 98.15%

GINVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GINVX Category Low Category High GINVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.90% 80.30%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GINVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GINVX Category Low Category High GINVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.29% -1.51% 4.28% 52.95%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GINVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

GINVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joel Greenblatt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2015

6.42

6.4%

Mr. Joel Greenblatt is the Founder and serves as Managing Principal & Co-Chief Investment Officer at Gotham Asset Management. Since 1996, he has been a professor on the adjunct faculty of Columbia Business School where he teaches "Value and Special Situation Investing." Mr. Greenblatt is a director of Pzena Investment Management, Inc., a global investment management firm. He formerly served on the Investment Boards of the University of Pennsylvania and the UJA Federation. Mr. Greenblatt is the author of You Can Be A Stock Market Genius (Simon & Schuster, 1997), The Little Book that Beats the Market (Wiley, 2005), The Little Book that Still Beats the Market (Wiley, 2010), and The Big Secret for the Small Investor (Random House, 2011). He is the Former Chairman of the Board (1994-1995) of Alliant Techsystems, an NYSE-listed aerospace and defense contractor. He holds a BS (1979), summa cum laude, and an MBA (1980) from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Robert Goldstein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2015

6.42

6.4%

Mr. Robert Goldstein serves as Managing Principal & Co-Chief Investment Officer at Gotham Asset Management. Mr. Goldstein also founded and served as Managing Partner (1989-1997) of Metropolis Partners, value and special situation investment partnership managing capital on behalf of institutions and wealthy individuals before returning capital to outside investors at the end of 1997. Mr. Goldstein currently serves on the Board of Trustees of the Museum of the City of New York. He holds a BA (1988), magna cum laude, from Tufts University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

