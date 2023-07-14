Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
8.4%
1 yr return
6.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-10.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.4%
Net Assets
$140 M
Holdings in Top 10
41.3%
Expense Ratio 1.16%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 120.50%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Emerging Markets Sustainable Leaders Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of emerging market companies that the Adviser deems to have sound and improving prospects and which demonstrate that they are current or emerging sustainable leaders through their management of environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) risks and opportunities in accordance with the Adviser’s criteria.
In pursuing the Fund’s investment strategies, the Adviser invests in quality companies and is an active, engaged owner and takes into consideration a company’s management of ESG risks and opportunities and the company’s ESG performance. The Adviser evaluates every company against quality criteria and builds conviction using a team-based approach and peer review process. The Adviser’s stock analysts work closely with dedicated ESG specialists who sit within each regional investment team and provide industry-leading expertise and insight at the company level. When investing, the Adviser seeks to understand what’s changing in companies, industries and markets but is not being priced in or is being mispriced. Through deep, fundamental research, supported by a global research presence and proprietary tools, the Adviser seeks to identify companies whose quality is not yet fully recognized by the market.
The Adviser will assign each company a proprietary overall quality rating and also an ESG-quality rating ranging from 1 to 5 (1 indicating leaders and 5 indicating laggards) – enabling the Fund’s investment team to identify current and emerging sustainable leaders. Companies eligible for investment by the Fund must be rated 3 or better by the Adviser on both the overall quality rating and ESG-quality rating.
The overall quality assessment covers five key factors: (1) durability of the business model, (2) the attractiveness of the industry, (3) the strength of financials, (4) the capability of management, and (5) assessment of the company’s ESG credentials. In the ESG-quality filter, the Adviser evaluates the ownership structures, governance and management quality of the companies as well as potential environmental and social risks that the companies may face. The Adviser’s sustainability criteria are based on a proprietary scoring methodology, which includes an assessment of how a company manages its most material ESG risks and opportunities and the Adviser’s subjective judgment as to which companies are current or emerging sustainable leaders.
Examples of areas under scope when assessing a company’s ESG quality include the following:
|●
|Board Diversity
|●
|Capital Allocation
|●
|Capital Return
|●
|Carbon Emissions
|●
|Climate Risks
|●
|Corporate Governance
|●
|Corporate Strategy
|●
|Cyber Security
|●
|Deforestation
|●
|Diversity Issues
|●
|Employee Safety
|●
|ESG Disclosures
|●
|Human Rights
|●
|Labor Management
|●
|Market Communication
|●
|Remuneration
|●
|Succession Planning
|●
|Waste Management
|●
|Water Management
In carrying out its assessments of ESG quality, the Adviser’s equity analysts incorporate internal data sources, including a proprietary quantitative house score, external sources (e.g. MSCI reports), thematic expertise from the Adviser’s central ESG team and regional expertise from the Adviser’s on-desk ESG analysts. The Adviser relies heavily on its own in-depth research and analysis over third party ESG ratings.
Binary exclusions are also applied to exclude a defined list of unacceptable activities. Based on MSCI business involvement screening research, the Fund will seek to not invest in companies that have:
|●
|failed to uphold one or more principles of the UN Global Compact;
|●
|an industry tie to (including companies that provide support systems and services, as well as those with direct (i.e., owners and producers) and indirect (i.e., parents and subsidiaries) involvement in) controversial weapons (cluster munitions, landmines, biological / chemical weapons, depleted uranium weapons, blinding laser weapons, incendiary weapons, and/or non-detectable fragments);
|●
|a revenue contribution of 10% or more from the manufacture or sale of conventional weapons or weapons systems;
|●
|a revenue contribution of 10% or more from tobacco or are tobacco manufacturers;
|●
|a revenue contribution of 10% or more from the extraction of unconventional oil and gas (including oil sands, oil shale (kerogen-rich deposits), shale gas, shale oil, coal seam gas, and coal bed methane and excluding conventional oil and gas productions); or
|●
|a revenue contribution from thermal coal extraction.
The Fund will measure compliance with its principal investment strategies at the time of investment except that compliance with binary exclusions is tested as frequently as MSCI data is updated, which is currently quarterly. If a company no longer meets the Adviser’s ESG criteria, the Adviser intends, but is not required, to sell such security.
As a non-fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of emerging market companies that the Adviser considers to be current or emerging sustainable leaders in accordance with the Adviser’s criteria. Equity securities include, but are not limited to, common stock, preferred stock and depositary receipts.
An emerging market country is any country determined by the Adviser or Subadviser to have an emerging market economy, considering factors such as the country’s credit rating, its political and economic stability and the development of its financial and capital markets. Emerging market countries include every nation in the world except the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore and most countries located in Western Europe. A company is considered to be an emerging market company if Fund management determines that the company meets one or more of the following criteria:
|●
|the company is organized under the laws of, or has its principal office in an emerging market country;
|●
|the company has its principal securities trading market in an emerging market country; and/or
|●
|the company derives the majority of its annual revenue or earnings or assets from goods produced, sales made or services performed in an emerging market country.
At times, the Fund may have a significant amount of its assets invested in a country or geographic region. The Fund may invest in securities denominated in U.S. Dollars and currencies of emerging market countries in which it is permitted to invest. The Fund typically has full currency exposure to those markets in which it invests.
The Fund may invest in securities of any market capitalization.
The Fund may invest in securities of any market sector and may hold a significant amount of securities of companies, from time to time, within a single sector. The Fund currently anticipates that it will have significant exposure to the information technology sector.
|Period
|GIGSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.4%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|73.82%
|1 Yr
|6.0%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|76.50%
|3 Yr
|-10.1%*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|96.77%
|5 Yr
|-5.4%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|93.82%
|10 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|95.37%
* Annualized
|Period
|GIGSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.2%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|68.79%
|2021
|-14.3%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|98.04%
|2020
|7.0%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|32.99%
|2019
|5.0%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|30.70%
|2018
|-3.7%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|42.79%
|Period
|GIGSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.4%
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|71.06%
|1 Yr
|6.0%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|70.29%
|3 Yr
|-10.1%*
|-16.1%
|12.9%
|97.16%
|5 Yr
|-5.4%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|94.23%
|10 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|92.31%
* Annualized
|Period
|GIGSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.2%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|68.79%
|2021
|-14.3%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|98.04%
|2020
|7.0%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|32.99%
|2019
|5.0%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|30.70%
|2018
|-3.7%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|49.84%
|GIGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GIGSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|140 M
|717 K
|102 B
|67.65%
|Number of Holdings
|70
|10
|6734
|69.32%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|57.8 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|63.80%
|Weighting of Top 10
|41.25%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|20.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GIGSX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.86%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|26.67%
|Cash
|1.14%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|67.65%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|43.39%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|38.90%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|30.63%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|40.64%
|GIGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.16%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|62.23%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|36.57%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.25%
|0.01%
|0.85%
|87.35%
|GIGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GIGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|4.58%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GIGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|120.50%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|91.89%
|GIGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GIGSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.60%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|28.13%
|GIGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|GIGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GIGSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.41%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|62.32%
|GIGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2022
|$0.181
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.202
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.186
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.215
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2015
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2015
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2015
|$0.184
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2015
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2014
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2014
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2014
|$0.234
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2014
|$0.241
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2013
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2013
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2013
|$0.187
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2012
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2012
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2012
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2012
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 23, 2012
|$0.010
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 21, 2011
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2011
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2011
|$0.168
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2011
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2010
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2010
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2010
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2010
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2009
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2009
|$0.164
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2008
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2020
1.5
1.5%
David Smith is a Senior Investment Director based in Singapore, where he leads ESG research and integration across Asia. David heads the Asia Responsible Investing pod, which oversees the day-to-day running of the Asian Sustainable Development Equity Fund and is a member of the GEM Responsible Investing pod. He is also responsible for leading engagement with board members and management of investee companies in Asia. David spearheads our public advocacy on ESG issues, representing the company at leading international organisations dedicated to improving corporate best practice. He has appeared frequently at regional conferences and industry round tables, and has written for various newspapers and professional publications globally. Before joining the company in 2011, he worked for Institutional Shareholder Services as Head of Asia (ex-Japan) research. David has a PhD in Corporate Governance and an MA in Corporate Strategy and Governance from the University of Nottingham and a BSc in Business Economics from the University of Wales. He is a CFA Charterholder. CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are trademarks owned by CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2020
1.5
1.5%
William Scholes is an Investment Director on the Global Emerging Markets Equity team at abrdn. William joined Aberdeen Asset Management in 2009 on the graduate rotation scheme. William graduated with a BA (Hons) in Modern and Medieval Languages from Magdalen College, Oxford. He is a CFA charterholder. CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are trademarks owned by CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2020
1.5
1.5%
Fiona Manning is an Investment Director on the Global Emerging Markets Equity Team at abrdn. Fiona joined the company in 2005 via the acquisition of Deutsche Asset Management’s London and Philadelphia fixed income businesses. Fiona graduated with a BA (Hons) in History with French from Durham University. Fiona is a CFA® charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
