Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks exposure to various asset classes, which may vary significantly over time but is generally expected to include exposure to equity markets, bond markets, interest rates, commodities, and currencies. The sub-advisor uses proprietary quantitative models to identify price trends in equity, fixed income, currency and commodity instruments across time periods of various lengths. The sub-advisor believes that asset prices may show persistent trading behavior due to a number of behavioral biases among market participants as well as certain risk-management policies that will identify assets to purchase in upward-trending markets and identify assets to sell in downward-trending markets.

Although the Fund seeks exposure across a variety of asset classes, it may emphasize one or two of the asset classes or a limited number of exposures within an asset class. There are no geographic limits on the asset class exposures and there is great flexibility in looking for investments around the globe, including in emerging markets. The Fund may have both “short” and “long”’ exposures within an asset class based upon potential opportunities. A “short” exposure will benefit when the underlying asset class decreases in price. A “long” exposure will benefit when the underlying asset class increases in price.

The Fund expects to pursue its investment strategies by making extensive use of a variety of derivative instruments, including futures contracts, forward currency contracts and swaps. A futures contract is a standard binding agreement to buy or sell a specified quantity of an underlying reference asset, such as a specific security, currency or commodity, at a specified price at a specified later date. A forward currency contract involves an obligation to purchase or sell a specific non-U.S. currency in exchange for another currency, which may be U.S. dollars, at a future date, which may be any fixed number of days from the date of the contract agreed upon by the parties, at a price set at the time of the contract. Generally, swap agreements are contracts between the Fund and another party (the swap counterparty) involving the exchange of payments on specified terms over periods ranging from a few days to multiple years.

The Fund may also invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) or exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”) through which the Fund can participate in the performance of one or more asset classes.

In connection with the Fund’s managed futures strategy, the Fund’s portfolio may be concentrated in the financial services industry, which means the Fund may invest more than 25% of its total assets in securities and other obligations (for example, bank certificates of deposit, repurchase agreements and time deposits) of issuers in such industry. A significant portion of the assets of the Fund may be invested directly or indirectly in money market instruments, which may include, but are not limited to, U.S. Government securities, U.S. government agency securities, short-term fixed income securities, overnight and/or fixed term repurchase agreements, money market mutual fund shares, and cash and cash equivalents with one year or less term to maturity. These cash or cash equivalent holdings serve as collateral for certain of the Fund’s derivatives positions.

As a result of the Fund’s use of derivatives, the Fund may have highly leveraged exposure to one or more asset classes at times. The Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”) and the rules and interpretations thereunder impose certain limitations on the Fund’s ability to use leverage; however, the Fund is not subject to any additional limitations on its net long and short exposures. For example, the Fund, on average, could hold instruments that provide three to four times the net return (positive or negative) of an unleveraged investment in the equities, bonds, interest rates, commodities, or currencies underlying such instruments. When taking into account derivative instruments and instruments with a maturity of one year or less at the time of acquisition, the Fund’s strategy will result in frequent portfolio trading and high portfolio turnover (typically greater than 300% per year). The Advisor expects the Fund’s net asset value over short term periods to be volatile because of the significant use of instruments that have a leveraging effect. Volatility is a statistical measurement of the dispersion of returns of a security or fund or index, as measured by the annualized standard deviation of its returns. Higher volatility generally indicates higher risk. The Fund lends its portfolio securities to seek to generate additional income.