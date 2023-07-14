Home
Vitals

YTD Return

-5.2%

1 yr return

-25.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.8%

Net Assets

$268 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.19%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 0.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GIFMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -5.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -1.12%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    GuidePath® Managed Futures Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    GuidePath
  • Inception Date
    Jan 19, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    474
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Rickard

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks exposure to various asset classes, which may vary significantly over time but is generally expected to include exposure to equity markets, bond markets, interest rates, commodities, and currencies. The sub-advisor uses proprietary quantitative models to identify price trends in equity, fixed income, currency and commodity instruments across time periods of various lengths. The sub-advisor believes that asset prices may show persistent trading behavior due to a number of behavioral biases among market participants as well as certain risk-management policies that will identify assets to purchase in upward-trending markets and identify assets to sell in downward-trending markets.
Although the Fund seeks exposure across a variety of asset classes, it may emphasize one or two of the asset classes or a limited number of exposures within an asset class. There are no geographic limits on the asset class exposures and there is great flexibility in looking for investments around the globe, including in emerging markets. The Fund may have both “short” and “long”’ exposures within an asset class based upon potential opportunities. A “short” exposure will benefit when the underlying asset class decreases in price. A “long” exposure will benefit when the underlying asset class increases in price.
The Fund expects to pursue its investment strategies by making extensive use of a variety of derivative instruments, including futures contracts, forward currency contracts and swaps. A futures contract is a standard binding agreement to buy or sell a specified quantity of an underlying reference asset, such as a specific security, currency or commodity, at a specified price at a specified later date. A forward currency contract involves an obligation to purchase or sell a specific non-U.S. currency in exchange for another currency, which may be U.S. dollars, at a future date, which may be any fixed number of days from the date of the contract agreed upon by the parties, at a price set at the time of the contract. Generally, swap agreements are contracts between the Fund and another party (the swap counterparty) involving the exchange of payments on specified terms over periods ranging from a few days to multiple years.
The Fund may also invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) or exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”) through which the Fund can participate in the performance of one or more asset classes.
In connection with the Fund’s managed futures strategy, the Fund’s portfolio may be concentrated in the financial services industry, which means the Fund may invest more than 25% of its total assets in securities and other obligations (for example, bank certificates of deposit, repurchase agreements and time deposits) of issuers in such industry. A significant portion of the assets of the Fund may be invested directly or indirectly in money market instruments, which may include, but are not limited to, U.S. Government securities, U.S. government agency securities, short-term fixed income securities, overnight and/or fixed term repurchase agreements, money market mutual fund shares, and cash and cash equivalents with one year or less term to maturity. These cash or cash equivalent holdings serve as collateral for certain of the Fund’s derivatives positions.
As a result of the Fund’s use of derivatives, the Fund may have highly leveraged exposure to one or more asset classes at times. The Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”) and the rules and interpretations thereunder impose certain limitations on the Fund’s ability to use leverage; however, the Fund is not subject to any additional limitations on its net long and short exposures. For example, the Fund, on average, could hold instruments that provide three to four times the net return (positive or negative) of an unleveraged investment in the equities, bonds, interest rates, commodities, or currencies underlying such instruments. When taking into account derivative instruments and instruments with a maturity of one year or less at the time of acquisition, the Fund’s strategy will result in frequent portfolio trading and high portfolio turnover (typically greater than 300% per year). The Advisor expects the Fund’s net asset value over short term periods to be volatile because of the significant use of instruments that have a leveraging effect. Volatility is a statistical measurement of the dispersion of returns of a security or fund or index, as measured by the annualized standard deviation of its returns. Higher volatility generally indicates higher risk. The Fund lends its portfolio securities to seek to generate additional income.
Although the Fund does not intend to invest in physical commodities directly, the Fund expects to obtain investment exposure to commodities and commodity related derivatives by investing in a wholly-owned subsidiary organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands that will make commodity-related investments (the “Subsidiary”). Through the Subsidiary, the Fund may invest in “commodity-linked” or “commodity index-linked” investments such as commodity futures contracts and commodity swap agreements.
Read More

GIFMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GIFMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -5.2% -7.4% 14.6% 35.11%
1 Yr -25.6% -16.1% 36.5% 20.43%
3 Yr 1.3%* -7.9% 13.3% 16.85%
5 Yr 0.8%* -5.3% 10.0% 42.17%
10 Yr N/A* -2.4% 4.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GIFMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 9.5% -16.4% 12.9% 2.15%
2021 -2.8% -9.3% 17.5% 20.65%
2020 3.6% -25.8% 2.2% 72.09%
2019 0.8% -5.1% 21.0% 31.58%
2018 -2.7% -20.3% 4.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GIFMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -5.2% -7.4% 14.6% 35.11%
1 Yr -25.6% -20.3% 36.5% 17.20%
3 Yr 1.3%* -9.0% 11.1% 13.48%
5 Yr 0.8%* -5.7% 8.7% 38.55%
10 Yr N/A* -2.4% 4.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GIFMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 9.5% -16.4% 12.9% 2.15%
2021 -2.8% -9.3% 17.5% 20.65%
2020 3.6% -20.3% 2.5% 73.26%
2019 0.8% -5.1% 21.0% 31.58%
2018 -2.7% -20.3% 6.7% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

GIFMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GIFMX Category Low Category High GIFMX % Rank
Net Assets 268 M 2.12 M 1.74 B 41.49%
Number of Holdings 280 3 876 40.43%
Net Assets in Top 10 -625 M -100 M 2.04 B 55.32%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 20.3% 94.0% 8.99%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 75.74%
  2. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 75.74%
  3. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 75.74%
  4. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 75.74%
  5. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 75.74%
  6. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 75.74%
  7. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 75.74%
  8. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 75.74%
  9. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 75.74%
  10. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 75.74%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GIFMX % Rank
Cash 		515.87% -687.11% 117.03% 71.28%
Other 		22.76% 0.00% 58.63% 20.21%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.13% 47.87%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.27% 57.45%
Stocks 		-5.21% -1.78% 72.26% 17.02%
Bonds 		-433.42% -50.36% 717.59% 28.72%

GIFMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GIFMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.19% 0.75% 12.88% 87.10%
Management Fee 1.05% 0.65% 2.99% 36.17%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.09% 0.45% 66.67%

Sales Fees

GIFMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GIFMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GIFMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 0.00% 0.00% 198.00% 12.86%

GIFMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GIFMX Category Low Category High GIFMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 42.55%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GIFMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GIFMX Category Low Category High GIFMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.12% -3.14% 1.55% 8.60%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GIFMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GIFMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Rickard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 19, 2016

6.37

6.4%

As a Portfolio Manager at AlphaSimplex, Mr. Rickard is responsible for managing the cash portion of the firm’s strategies. He has over 25 years of industry experience. Mr. Rickard joined AlphaSimplex in 2015. Prior to this, Mr. Rickard served as the Senior Vice President, Head of Portfolio Management and Trading, and Portfolio Manager at Reich & Tang Asset Management, LLC. Rickard focused on the management of short-term assets at Reich & Tang from 1992 to 2015. Mr. Rickard began managing the money market portion of AlphaSimplex’s products while at Reich & Tang Asset Management, and continues that work at AlphaSimplex. Mr. Rickard earned a B.S. in Accounting from Siena College and an M.B.A. from Pace University.

Philippe Lüdi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 19, 2016

6.37

6.4%

As a Senior Research Scientist at AlphaSimplex, Dr. Lüdi conducts applied research and product engineering. He also serves as a co-portfolio manager of certain mutual funds advised by AlphaSimplex. Dr. Lüdi joined AlphaSimplex in 2006. He has been involved in system engineering as well as global macro strategies. Dr. Lüdi earned the equivalent of an M.A. in Molecular and Computational Biology from the University of Basel. He also received a M.Sc. in Statistics and a Ph.D. in Bioinformatics, both from Duke University. In his doctoral program, Dr. Lüdi applied a Monte Carlo approach to risk analysis and developed a machine-learning algorithm applied to medicine that was subsequently featured in The Wall Street Journal. Dr. Lüdi is also a CFA® Charterholder.

Alexander Healy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 19, 2016

6.37

6.4%

As Deputy Chief Investment Officer of AlphaSimplex, Dr. Healy is responsible for applied research and product engineering, including asset allocation, portfolio construction, and adaptive risk management strategies. Dr. Healy is a member of the Investment and Risk Committees and the Board of Directors. He also serves as a co-portfolio manager of certain mutual funds advised by AlphaSimplex. Dr. Healy joined AlphaSimplex in 2007 and has held the roles of Senior Research Scientist and Director of Strategic Research. He has developed various key elements of AlphaSimplex’s investment platform, including non-parametric investment models, volatility management overlays, and dynamic approaches to portfolio construction. Dr. Healy earned an A.B. in Mathematics and Computer Science from Harvard University, where he also received a Ph.D. in Theoretical Computer Science. His doctoral research focused on the uses of randomness in algorithms and cryptography, and introduced novel approaches to generating pseudo-random numbers together with new applications of these methods.

John Perry

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2017

4.84

4.8%

As a Senior Research Scientist, Portfolio Manager at AlphaSimplex, Dr. Perry focuses on research and portfolio management. Dr. Perry joined AlphaSimplex in 2012. Dr. Perry has served as co-portfolio manager of the AlphaSimplex Managed Futures Strategy Fund since 2017 and the AlphaSimplex Multi-Asset Fund since 2020. Prior to this, he worked for Soros Fund Management, where he researched and developed quantitative equity trading strategies and risk models. Previously, he worked on the proprietary trading desk at J.P. Morgan. Dr. Perry earned a B.S. in Computer Engineering from the University of Utah, an M.S. in Management and a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from MIT. His dissertation provided new insights into the neuroeconomics of market makers..

Kathryn Kaminski

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2018

4.08

4.1%

As Chief Research Strategist at AlphaSimplex, Dr. Kaminski conducts applied research, leads strategic research initiatives, focuses on portfolio construction and risk management, and engages in product development. She also serves as a co-portfolio manager for the AlphaSimplex Managed Futures Strategy. Dr. Kaminski joined AlphaSimplex in 2018 after being a visiting scientist at the MIT Laboratory for Financial Engineering. Prior to this, she held portfolio management positions as a director, investment strategies at Campbell and Company and as a senior investment analyst at RPM, a CTA fund of funds. Dr. Kaminski co-authored the book Trend Following with Managed Futures: The Search for Crisis Alpha (2014). Her research and industry commentary have been published in a wide range of industry publications as well as academic journals. She is a contributory author for both the CAIA and CFA reading materials. Dr. Kaminski has taught at the MIT Sloan School of Management, the Stockholm School of Economics and the Swedish Royal Institute of Technology, KTH. Dr. Kaminski earned a B.S. in Electrical Engineering and Ph.D. in Operations Research from MIT where her doctoral research focused on stochastic processes, stopping rules, and investment heuristics. Dr. Kaminski is also a CAIA® Charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.16 14.09 5.41 5.06

