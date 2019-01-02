Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$167 M
Holdings in Top 10
25.5%
Expense Ratio 0.01%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|GICFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-50.1%
|6.9%
|97.77%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-25.4%
|139.4%
|2.23%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.0%
|100.8%
|5.13%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-10.0%
|55.1%
|7.70%
|10 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-7.4%
|12.3%
|7.02%
* Annualized
|Period
|GICFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-75.2%
|1360.6%
|97.25%
|2021
|N/A
|-14.5%
|1027.9%
|0.54%
|2020
|N/A
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|94.86%
|2019
|N/A
|-11.4%
|5.8%
|24.16%
|2018
|0.0%
|-49.5%
|12.4%
|14.72%
|Period
|GICFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-50.1%
|6.9%
|97.77%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-25.4%
|139.4%
|1.30%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.0%
|100.8%
|5.13%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-10.0%
|55.1%
|7.59%
|10 Yr
|1.1%*
|-7.4%
|13.1%
|7.02%
* Annualized
|Period
|GICFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-75.2%
|131.9%
|97.25%
|2021
|N/A
|-14.5%
|1027.9%
|5.86%
|2020
|N/A
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|94.86%
|2019
|N/A
|-11.4%
|5.8%
|1.05%
|2018
|0.0%
|-7.0%
|12.4%
|0.67%
|GICFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GICFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|167 M
|1.19 M
|287 B
|84.31%
|Number of Holdings
|829
|1
|17234
|46.65%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|42.5 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|78.26%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.49%
|3.7%
|100.0%
|38.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GICFX % Rank
|Bonds
|110.86%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|14.08%
|Other
|4.91%
|-13.23%
|23.06%
|10.87%
|Cash
|2.78%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|85.33%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.98%
|24.74%
|31.05%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|35.14%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.39%
|73.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GICFX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.78%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|81.25%
|Derivative
|0.20%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|29.35%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.79%
|14.58%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|78.89%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|44.20%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|43.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GICFX % Rank
|US
|110.86%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|13.13%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|73.91%
|GICFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.01%
|0.01%
|2.93%
|62.63%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|61.28%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|35.77%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|91.03%
|GICFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GICFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GICFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|493.39%
|76.70%
|GICFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GICFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.67%
|94.25%
|GICFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|GICFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GICFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|93.97%
|GICFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 15, 2017
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2017
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2016
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2016
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2016
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2015
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2015
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2015
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2014
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2014
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2014
|$0.231
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2013
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2013
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2013
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2012
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2012
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2012
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2011
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2011
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2012
7.42
7.4%
Campe Goodman, CFA, Senior Managing Director and Fixed Income Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management. Campe is a fixed income portfolio manager on the US Broad Market Team. He also leads the specialist team responsible for the development of sector rotation strategy that is utilized in Core Bond Plus, Core Bond, Intermediate Bond, and Long Bond portfolios. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 2000, Campe spent four years at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology studying macroeconomics and finance in a doctoral program in economics. He received his AB in mathematics, magna cum laude, from Harvard College (1995). In addition, Campe holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2012
7.42
7.4%
Joe is a fixed income portfolio manager and serves as chair of the US Broad Market Team. As chair, Joe is responsible for setting aggregate risk levels and investment strategy in Core Bond Plus, Core Bond, Intermediate Bond, and Long Bond portfolios. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 2003, Joe was a senior portfolio manager and head of US Fixed Income at State Street Global Advisors, working on a wide range of fixed income portfolios, including those concentrating on total return, mortgage-backed securities, non-dollar bonds, and investment grade credit (1996 – 2003). Prior to that, he worked at both The Boston Company and Shearson Lehman Brothers in Fixed Income Portfolio Management and Trading (1988 – 1996). Joe earned his MBA, magna cum laude, from Babson College (Olin, 2001) and his BS in finance from Ithaca College (1987). Additionally, Joe holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2016
3.42
3.4%
Robert D. Burn, CFA. Managing Director and Fixed Income Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management; joined the firm as an investment professional in 2007.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.76
|1.16
