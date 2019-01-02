Home
Trending ETFs

GICFX (Mutual Fund)

GICFX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

GUIDEMARK® CORE FIXED INCOME FUND

GICFX | Fund

$9.38

$167 M

0.00%

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$167 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

GICFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    GUIDEMARK® CORE FIXED INCOME FUND
  • Fund Family Name
    GuideMark and GuidePath Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Campe Goodman

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in fixed income securities.
The Fund will primarily invest in fixed income securities that are rated investment grade or better (i.e., rated in one of the four highest rating categories by a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”) or determined to be of comparable quality by the Fund’s sub-advisor if the security is unrated). The fixed income securities in which the Fund invests may have maturities of any length.
The Fund is designed to allow the sub-advisor to invest in the core sectors of the U.S. domestic fixed income market (as defined by the Fund’s benchmark index) while seeking to maintain the Fund’s duration within a relatively close range to the duration of the Fund’s benchmark index. Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of the price of a debt security (or a portfolio of debt securities) to changes in interest rates. The prices of debt securities with shorter durations generally will be less affected by changes in interest rates than the prices of debt securities with longer durations.
The sub-advisor combines top-down views with bottom-up driven research to manage the Fund’s assets. Top-down views set by the portfolio management team determine risk targets, sector allocation, duration and yield curve positioning. Sector teams are responsible for credit research and building bottom-up driven sector portfolios that meet the targets set by the portfolio management team.
While the Fund will primarily invest in fixed income securities that are rated investment grade, the Fund may, at times, hold debt securities that are rated below investment grade as a result of downgrades in the rating of the securities subsequent to their purchase by the Fund.
The Fund may buy and sell certain types of exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivative instruments for duration and risk management purposes and otherwise in pursuit of the Fund’s investment objective. The types of derivatives in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, futures contracts, swaps agreements and options.
The Fund lends its portfolio securities to seek to generate additional income.
Read More

GICFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GICFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -50.1% 6.9% 97.77%
1 Yr N/A -25.4% 139.4% 2.23%
3 Yr N/A* -13.0% 100.8% 5.13%
5 Yr 0.0%* -10.0% 55.1% 7.70%
10 Yr -0.2%* -7.4% 12.3% 7.02%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GICFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -75.2% 1360.6% 97.25%
2021 N/A -14.5% 1027.9% 0.54%
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% 94.86%
2019 N/A -11.4% 5.8% 24.16%
2018 0.0% -49.5% 12.4% 14.72%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GICFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -50.1% 6.9% 97.77%
1 Yr N/A -25.4% 139.4% 1.30%
3 Yr N/A* -13.0% 100.8% 5.13%
5 Yr 0.0%* -10.0% 55.1% 7.59%
10 Yr 1.1%* -7.4% 13.1% 7.02%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GICFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -75.2% 131.9% 97.25%
2021 N/A -14.5% 1027.9% 5.86%
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% 94.86%
2019 N/A -11.4% 5.8% 1.05%
2018 0.0% -7.0% 12.4% 0.67%

NAV & Total Return History

GICFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GICFX Category Low Category High GICFX % Rank
Net Assets 167 M 1.19 M 287 B 84.31%
Number of Holdings 829 1 17234 46.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 42.5 M -106 M 27.6 B 78.26%
Weighting of Top 10 25.49% 3.7% 100.0% 38.55%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar20 7.19%
  2. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar20 7.19%
  3. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar20 7.19%
  4. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar20 7.19%
  5. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar20 7.19%
  6. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar20 7.19%
  7. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar20 7.19%
  8. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar20 7.19%
  9. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar20 7.19%
  10. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar20 7.19%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GICFX % Rank
Bonds 		110.86% 3.97% 268.18% 14.08%
Other 		4.91% -13.23% 23.06% 10.87%
Cash 		2.78% -181.13% 95.99% 85.33%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.98% 24.74% 31.05%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 35.14%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 10.39% 73.28%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GICFX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		2.78% 0.00% 95.99% 81.25%
Derivative 		0.20% 0.00% 25.16% 29.35%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 98.79% 14.58%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 78.89%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 44.20%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 86.23% 43.48%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GICFX % Rank
US 		110.86% 3.63% 210.09% 13.13%
Non US 		0.00% -6.54% 58.09% 73.91%

GICFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GICFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% 0.01% 2.93% 62.63%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.76% 61.28%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 35.77%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 91.03%

Sales Fees

GICFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GICFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GICFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 493.39% 76.70%

GICFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GICFX Category Low Category High GICFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.67% 94.25%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GICFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GICFX Category Low Category High GICFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.28% 8.97% 93.97%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GICFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GICFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Campe Goodman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2012

7.42

7.4%

Campe Goodman, CFA, Senior Managing Director and Fixed Income Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management. Campe is a fixed income portfolio manager on the US Broad Market Team. He also leads the specialist team responsible for the development of sector rotation strategy that is utilized in Core Bond Plus, Core Bond, Intermediate Bond, and Long Bond portfolios. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 2000, Campe spent four years at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology studying macroeconomics and finance in a doctoral program in economics. He received his AB in mathematics, magna cum laude, from Harvard College (1995). In addition, Campe holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Joseph Marvan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2012

7.42

7.4%

Joe is a fixed income portfolio manager and serves as chair of the US Broad Market Team. As chair, Joe is responsible for setting aggregate risk levels and investment strategy in Core Bond Plus, Core Bond, Intermediate Bond, and Long Bond portfolios. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 2003, Joe was a senior portfolio manager and head of US Fixed Income at State Street Global Advisors, working on a wide range of fixed income portfolios, including those concentrating on total return, mortgage-backed securities, non-dollar bonds, and investment grade credit (1996 – 2003). Prior to that, he worked at both The Boston Company and Shearson Lehman Brothers in Fixed Income Portfolio Management and Trading (1988 – 1996). Joe earned his MBA, magna cum laude, from Babson College (Olin, 2001) and his BS in finance from Ithaca College (1987). Additionally, Joe holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Robert Burn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2016

3.42

3.4%

Robert D. Burn, CFA. Managing Director and Fixed Income Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management; joined the firm as an investment professional in 2007.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.76 1.16

×