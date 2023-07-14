Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Glenmede High Yield Municipal Portfolio

GHYMX | Fund

$9.36

$248 M

0.00%

1.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.1%

1 yr return

-5.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.0%

Net Assets

$248 M

Holdings in Top 10

10.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 19.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GHYMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.40%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Glenmede High Yield Municipal Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Glenmede
  • Inception Date
    Dec 22, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Chad Rach

Fund Description

GHYMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GHYMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -4.8% 4.7% 55.25%
1 Yr -5.0% -10.3% 0.3% 69.86%
3 Yr -4.0%* -8.6% 0.0% 52.83%
5 Yr -2.0%* -6.3% 1.7% 32.49%
10 Yr N/A* -2.8% 3.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GHYMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.4% -26.9% -3.5% 36.57%
2021 0.7% -1.0% 3.7% 70.42%
2020 0.3% -3.5% 1.4% 38.39%
2019 1.4% -0.2% 2.5% 33.17%
2018 -0.3% -1.2% 1.0% 34.76%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GHYMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -11.1% 4.7% 53.88%
1 Yr -5.0% -10.3% 0.3% 68.49%
3 Yr -4.0%* -8.6% 1.3% 52.83%
5 Yr -1.6%* -5.9% 2.2% 23.47%
10 Yr N/A* -2.8% 3.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GHYMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.4% -26.9% -3.5% 36.57%
2021 0.7% -1.0% 3.7% 70.89%
2020 0.3% -3.5% 1.4% 38.39%
2019 1.6% -0.2% 2.5% 25.85%
2018 0.2% -1.2% 1.0% 6.95%

NAV & Total Return History

GHYMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GHYMX Category Low Category High GHYMX % Rank
Net Assets 248 M 9.79 K 20.2 B 80.56%
Number of Holdings 578 1 3950 45.37%
Net Assets in Top 10 27.3 M -102 M 3.41 B 86.57%
Weighting of Top 10 10.23% 5.8% 97.0% 74.42%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. VALDEZ ALASKA MARINE TERM REV 0.36% 2.25%
  2. EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH LA INC INDL DEV BRD REV 0.01% 1.94%
  3. NEW YORK N Y CITY MUN WTR FIN AUTH WTR & SWR SYS REV 0.36% 1.87%
  4. CALIFORNIA EDL FACS AUTH REV 5% 1.66%
  5. PHOENIX ARIZ INDL DEV AUTH HEALTH CARE FACS REV 0.1% 1.54%
  6. NORTH CAROLINA CAP FACS AGY SOLID WASTE DISP REV 0.15% 1.12%
  7. PUERTO RICO COMWLTH AQUEDUCT & SWR AUTH REV 5.25% 1.07%
  8. NEW JERSEY ECONOMIC DEV AUTH REV 5% 1.01%
  9. PUERTO RICO SALES TAX FING CORP SALES TAX REV 0.01% 0.97%
  10. UNIVERSITY MICH UNIV REVS 0.37% 0.94%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GHYMX % Rank
Bonds 		99.38% 0.00% 146.69% 40.18%
Cash 		0.62% -3.16% 100.00% 61.11%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.80% 57.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -47.61% 0.32% 49.54%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 0.18% 52.31%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 48.61%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GHYMX % Rank
Municipal 		99.38% 0.00% 100.00% 26.85%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.62% 0.00% 100.00% 61.11%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 49.07%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 22.44% 50.93%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 4.15% 73.15%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 0.09% 50.93%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GHYMX % Rank
US 		92.64% 0.00% 139.84% 38.43%
Non US 		6.74% 0.00% 21.09% 50.00%

GHYMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GHYMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.01% 0.07% 3.44% 38.14%
Management Fee 0.57% 0.00% 1.41% 79.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.02% 0.35% 90.77%

Sales Fees

GHYMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GHYMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GHYMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.00% 2.00% 121.00% 48.02%

GHYMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GHYMX Category Low Category High GHYMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 5.50% 16.89%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GHYMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GHYMX Category Low Category High GHYMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.40% 1.11% 5.70% 82.19%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GHYMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GHYMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Chad Rach

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 22, 2015

6.44

6.4%

Primary title with Capital Research and Management Company, Senior Vice President and Capital Fixed Income Investors. Rach is a portfolio manager with Strong, where he started in March 2000 as a fixed income analyst. Prior to this, he was assistant vice president with both Robert W. Baird & Co. and Miller & Schroeder Financial. He also worked as Director of Community Development for the city of Glendale, WI.

Jerome Solomon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2017

4.67

4.7%

Jerome H. Solomon, Partner — Capital Fixed Income Investors, a division of an affiliate of the Capital Guardian Trust Company . Mr. Solomon has been employed by Capital Guardian Trust Company and its affiliates since 2008.

Courtney Wolf

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2021

0.66

0.7%

Matthew Norton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 09, 2022

0.06

0.1%

Matthew Norton is a Senior Vice President and Co-Head of Municipal Portfolio Management, responsible for overseeing municipal bond investing at AB. He is also a member of the Municipal Impact Investment Policy Group. Previously, Mr. Norton was a portfolio manager on the Municipal Bond team. He joined AB in 2005, focusing primarily on research in tax-exempt and taxable fixed-income markets. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Norton worked as a statistical research analyst at St. Lawrence University, evaluating the accuracy of biometric devices. He holds a BS in economics and mathematics from St. Lawrence University and an MBA in economics and quantitative finance from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University. Location: New York

Terrance Hults

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 09, 2022

0.06

0.1%

Terrance T. Hults is a member of the Tax-Exempt Fixed-Income Investment Policy Group. Prior to joining the firm, he was an associate in the Municipal Derivative Products department at Merrill Lynch Capital Markets, where he specialized in securities arbitrage. These transactions involved issuers and investors, as well as proprietary trading and utilized futures, options, interest-rate swaps, and other over-the-counter derivative structures. Mr. Hults received a BA in economics from Williams College and an MBA in finance from Columbia University. Location: New York

Andrew Potter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 09, 2022

0.06

0.1%

Andrew Potter is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager on the Municipal Bond team, which oversees tax-exempt investing at AllianceBernstein. He joined the team in 2007 as an associate portfolio manager (APM), responsible for monitoring risk exposures and implementing investment strategy across the firm’s tax-aware fixed-income platform. In 2013, Mr. Potter took on additional responsibility as supervisor for the team’s APMs. He moved into his current role in 2015, shifting his focus toward developing portfolio strategy. Mr. Potter holds a BA in physics with a minor in economics from Colgate University. He is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Society New York. Location: New York

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.06 21.43 7.27 2.52

