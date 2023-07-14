Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
1.1%
1 yr return
-5.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.0%
Net Assets
$248 M
Holdings in Top 10
10.2%
Expense Ratio 1.01%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 19.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|YTD
|1.1%
|-4.8%
|4.7%
|55.25%
|1 Yr
|-5.0%
|-10.3%
|0.3%
|69.86%
|3 Yr
|-4.0%*
|-8.6%
|0.0%
|52.83%
|5 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-6.3%
|1.7%
|32.49%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.8%
|3.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-16.4%
|-26.9%
|-3.5%
|36.57%
|2021
|0.7%
|-1.0%
|3.7%
|70.42%
|2020
|0.3%
|-3.5%
|1.4%
|38.39%
|2019
|1.4%
|-0.2%
|2.5%
|33.17%
|2018
|-0.3%
|-1.2%
|1.0%
|34.76%
|YTD
|1.1%
|-11.1%
|4.7%
|53.88%
|1 Yr
|-5.0%
|-10.3%
|0.3%
|68.49%
|3 Yr
|-4.0%*
|-8.6%
|1.3%
|52.83%
|5 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-5.9%
|2.2%
|23.47%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.8%
|3.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-16.4%
|-26.9%
|-3.5%
|36.57%
|2021
|0.7%
|-1.0%
|3.7%
|70.89%
|2020
|0.3%
|-3.5%
|1.4%
|38.39%
|2019
|1.6%
|-0.2%
|2.5%
|25.85%
|2018
|0.2%
|-1.2%
|1.0%
|6.95%
|Net Assets
|248 M
|9.79 K
|20.2 B
|80.56%
|Number of Holdings
|578
|1
|3950
|45.37%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|27.3 M
|-102 M
|3.41 B
|86.57%
|Weighting of Top 10
|10.23%
|5.8%
|97.0%
|74.42%
|Bonds
|99.38%
|0.00%
|146.69%
|40.18%
|Cash
|0.62%
|-3.16%
|100.00%
|61.11%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.80%
|57.08%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-47.61%
|0.32%
|49.54%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.18%
|52.31%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.61%
|Municipal
|99.38%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|26.85%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.62%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|61.11%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|49.07%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.44%
|50.93%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.15%
|73.15%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.09%
|50.93%
|US
|92.64%
|0.00%
|139.84%
|38.43%
|Non US
|6.74%
|0.00%
|21.09%
|50.00%
|Expense Ratio
|1.01%
|0.07%
|3.44%
|38.14%
|Management Fee
|0.57%
|0.00%
|1.41%
|79.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.25%
|0.02%
|0.35%
|90.77%
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|19.00%
|2.00%
|121.00%
|48.02%
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.50%
|16.89%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Net Income Ratio
|2.40%
|1.11%
|5.70%
|82.19%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 07, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 11, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 12, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 08, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 11, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 09, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 11, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 08, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 12, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 09, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 12, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 10, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 12, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 08, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 08, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 09, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 13, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 10, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 08, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 11, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 09, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 10, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 12, 2019
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 12, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 08, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 11, 2019
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 11, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 13, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 09, 2018
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2018
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 06, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 09, 2018
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 11, 2018
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 07, 2018
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 09, 2018
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 12, 2018
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 12, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2017
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 06, 2017
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 10, 2017
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 11, 2017
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 07, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 10, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 12, 2017
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 08, 2017
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 10, 2017
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 06, 2017
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 06, 2017
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2016
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 07, 2016
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 11, 2016
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 12, 2016
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 08, 2016
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 11, 2016
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 2016
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 09, 2016
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 11, 2016
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2016
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 08, 2016
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 22, 2015
6.44
6.4%
Primary title with Capital Research and Management Company, Senior Vice President and Capital Fixed Income Investors. Rach is a portfolio manager with Strong, where he started in March 2000 as a fixed income analyst. Prior to this, he was assistant vice president with both Robert W. Baird & Co. and Miller & Schroeder Financial. He also worked as Director of Community Development for the city of Glendale, WI.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2017
4.67
4.7%
Jerome H. Solomon, Partner — Capital Fixed Income Investors, a division of an affiliate of the Capital Guardian Trust Company . Mr. Solomon has been employed by Capital Guardian Trust Company and its affiliates since 2008.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2021
0.66
0.7%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 09, 2022
0.06
0.1%
Matthew Norton is a Senior Vice President and Co-Head of Municipal Portfolio Management, responsible for overseeing municipal bond investing at AB. He is also a member of the Municipal Impact Investment Policy Group. Previously, Mr. Norton was a portfolio manager on the Municipal Bond team. He joined AB in 2005, focusing primarily on research in tax-exempt and taxable fixed-income markets. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Norton worked as a statistical research analyst at St. Lawrence University, evaluating the accuracy of biometric devices. He holds a BS in economics and mathematics from St. Lawrence University and an MBA in economics and quantitative finance from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University. Location: New York
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 09, 2022
0.06
0.1%
Terrance T. Hults is a member of the Tax-Exempt Fixed-Income Investment Policy Group. Prior to joining the firm, he was an associate in the Municipal Derivative Products department at Merrill Lynch Capital Markets, where he specialized in securities arbitrage. These transactions involved issuers and investors, as well as proprietary trading and utilized futures, options, interest-rate swaps, and other over-the-counter derivative structures. Mr. Hults received a BA in economics from Williams College and an MBA in finance from Columbia University. Location: New York
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 09, 2022
0.06
0.1%
Andrew Potter is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager on the Municipal Bond team, which oversees tax-exempt investing at AllianceBernstein. He joined the team in 2007 as an associate portfolio manager (APM), responsible for monitoring risk exposures and implementing investment strategy across the firm’s tax-aware fixed-income platform. In 2013, Mr. Potter took on additional responsibility as supervisor for the team’s APMs. He moved into his current role in 2015, shifting his focus toward developing portfolio strategy. Mr. Potter holds a BA in physics with a minor in economics from Colgate University. He is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Society New York. Location: New York
|0.06
|21.43
|7.27
|2.52
