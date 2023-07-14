Matthew Norton is a Senior Vice President and Co-Head of Municipal Portfolio Management, responsible for overseeing municipal bond investing at AB. He is also a member of the Municipal Impact Investment Policy Group. Previously, Mr. Norton was a portfolio manager on the Municipal Bond team. He joined AB in 2005, focusing primarily on research in tax-exempt and taxable fixed-income markets. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Norton worked as a statistical research analyst at St. Lawrence University, evaluating the accuracy of biometric devices. He holds a BS in economics and mathematics from St. Lawrence University and an MBA in economics and quantitative finance from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University. Location: New York