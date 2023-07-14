Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.0%
1 yr return
0.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.8%
Net Assets
$345 M
Holdings in Top 10
90.0%
Expense Ratio 0.54%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 98.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$300,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|GHVIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.0%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|1.61%
|1 Yr
|0.8%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|70.61%
|3 Yr
|-3.6%*
|-11.5%
|72.4%
|83.36%
|5 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-14.3%
|37.5%
|65.95%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|19.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GHVIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.8%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|41.48%
|2021
|-4.0%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|99.54%
|2020
|1.0%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|14.06%
|2019
|1.5%
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|77.65%
|2018
|N/A
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|N/A
|Period
|GHVIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.0%
|-14.3%
|7.8%
|1.46%
|1 Yr
|0.8%
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|64.96%
|3 Yr
|-3.6%*
|-11.5%
|72.4%
|83.36%
|5 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-14.3%
|37.5%
|39.86%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|19.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GHVIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.8%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|40.00%
|2021
|-4.0%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|99.54%
|2020
|1.0%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|14.06%
|2019
|1.5%
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|77.81%
|2018
|N/A
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|N/A
|GHVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GHVIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|345 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|57.10%
|Number of Holdings
|78
|2
|2736
|96.78%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|82.3 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|43.48%
|Weighting of Top 10
|89.99%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|0.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GHVIX % Rank
|Bonds
|87.59%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|92.13%
|Cash
|7.96%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|7.03%
|Other
|5.05%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|1.02%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.09%
|48.90%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|92.97%
|Stocks
|-0.60%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GHVIX % Rank
|Government
|46.54%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|0.73%
|Corporate
|20.50%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|98.09%
|Cash & Equivalents
|16.75%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|2.35%
|Derivative
|16.20%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|1.91%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|50.29%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|14.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GHVIX % Rank
|US
|83.77%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|29.58%
|Non US
|3.82%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|96.78%
|GHVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.54%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|88.69%
|Management Fee
|0.41%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|14.33%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|GHVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GHVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GHVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|98.00%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|85.04%
|GHVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GHVIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|1.31%
|GHVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|GHVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GHVIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.05%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|99.40%
|GHVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2022
|$1.298
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$1.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 10, 2019
|$0.416
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 16, 2018
4.13
4.1%
Mr. Auth has been responsible for providing portfolio management services to GMO’s structured credit portfolios since 2014. Previously, Mr. Auth was a portfolio manager at Harvard Management Company.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.13
|8.17
