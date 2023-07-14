The Fund’s investment objective is total return (net of fees) in excess of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index. GMO seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by applying a systematic, factor-based approach to portfolio construction. Through its research, GMO has identified factors that it believes affect returns across the high yield asset class, and it seeks to allocate the Fund’s assets to capitalize on opportunities related to those factors. GMO uses quantitative models, index sampling techniques and diversification, liquidity and cost management considerations to make investment decisions for the Fund.

The Fund invests in U.S. high yield bonds, commonly referred to as “junk bonds,” and other instruments providing high yield bond exposure, including fallen angel bonds (bonds originally issued as investment grade that have since been downgraded to below investment grade), short-dated bonds (bonds with short terms to maturity), exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), swaps on the credit default swap index (CDX) and other high yield indices, and swaps on the benchmark, other high yield indices, and ETFs. The Fund may sell (write) put options and take short positions on the CDX and other high yield indices. The Fund also may invest in non-U.S. high yield bonds and other instruments providing non-U.S. high yield bond exposure. In addition, the Fund may lend its portfolio securities.

Besides the bonds and derivative instruments indicated above, the Fund may (but is not obligated to) invest in a wide variety of exchange-traded and over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives for investment exposure or hedging purposes, including, without limitation, reverse repurchase agreements, options, futures, swap contracts, swaptions, and foreign currency contracts. The Fund is not limited in its use of derivatives or in the total notional value of its derivative positions. Leverage is not a principal component of the Fund’s investment strategy. However, because of its derivative positions, the Fund may at times have gross investment exposure in excess of its net assets (i.e. the Fund may be leveraged), and therefore may be subject to higher risk of loss during those times than when the Fund is not leveraged. The Fund’s performance can depend substantially on the performance of assets or indices underlying its derivatives even though it does not own those assets or indices.

For collateral and cash management purposes, the Fund may invest to a significant extent in cash equivalents (e.g., Treasury bills, Treasury floating rate notes and Federal Home Loan Bank discount notes and other agency notes), money market instruments, other fixed income securities (including non-U.S. fixed income securities) and instruments (including corporate notes, convertible debt securities and preferred stocks) and derivatives they underlie, as well as other investment companies (including ETFs, unit investment trusts, and closed-end funds) that invest primarily in high yield debt investments.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests directly and indirectly (e.g., through derivatives and ETFs) at least 80% of its assets in high yield bonds (see “Name Policy”). The term “bond” includes (i) obligations of an issuer to make payments on future dates of principal, interest (whether fixed or variable) or both and (ii) synthetic debt instruments created by GMO by investing in derivatives. “High yield bonds” generally include those bonds rated BB+ and lower by S&P Global Ratings or Ba1 and lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. They also may include unrated bonds that GMO determines are of similar quality to bonds with those ratings.

The Fund also may invest in U.S. Treasury Fund, in money market funds unaffiliated with GMO, directly in the types of investments typically held by money market funds, and in fixed income securities issued by non-U.S. developed countries and their agencies and instrumentalities.