Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
15.0%
1 yr return
9.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.6%
Net Assets
$52.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
25.9%
Expense Ratio 2.22%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|GGECX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.0%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|35.79%
|1 Yr
|9.3%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|22.84%
|3 Yr
|2.7%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|36.86%
|5 Yr
|-0.6%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|29.26%
|10 Yr
|3.0%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|68.46%
* Annualized
|Period
|GGECX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.9%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|29.67%
|2021
|2.1%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|54.74%
|2020
|5.7%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|79.00%
|2019
|4.8%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|24.74%
|2018
|-4.1%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|13.40%
|Period
|GGECX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.0%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|36.91%
|1 Yr
|9.3%
|11.4%
|252.4%
|23.98%
|3 Yr
|2.7%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|34.79%
|5 Yr
|1.9%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|28.05%
|10 Yr
|4.6%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|67.16%
* Annualized
|Period
|GGECX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.9%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|29.67%
|2021
|2.1%
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|55.12%
|2020
|5.7%
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|23.01%
|2019
|4.8%
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|44.22%
|2018
|-1.8%
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|17.86%
|GGECX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GGECX % Rank
|Net Assets
|52.4 M
|199 K
|133 B
|79.50%
|Number of Holdings
|93
|1
|9075
|36.34%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|13.6 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|79.96%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.89%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|72.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GGECX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.88%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|25.22%
|Cash
|1.12%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|70.37%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|59.91%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|63.55%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|54.85%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|56.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GGECX % Rank
|Technology
|24.51%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|24.78%
|Financial Services
|18.05%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|33.70%
|Healthcare
|16.91%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|46.81%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.89%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|51.65%
|Industrials
|9.60%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|25.22%
|Communication Services
|6.71%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|74.45%
|Energy
|5.22%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|20.59%
|Consumer Defense
|5.04%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|68.83%
|Basic Materials
|4.06%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|38.33%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|85.57%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|60.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GGECX % Rank
|US
|55.84%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|21.15%
|Non US
|43.04%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|73.90%
|GGECX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.22%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|11.97%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|58.86%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|89.58%
|Administrative Fee
|0.12%
|0.01%
|0.76%
|67.75%
|GGECX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|57.00%
|GGECX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|88.16%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GGECX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|395.00%
|62.04%
|GGECX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GGECX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|54.38%
|GGECX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|GGECX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GGECX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.77%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|90.68%
|GGECX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 10, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 12, 2017
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2014
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2013
|$0.271
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 10, 2015
6.48
6.5%
Joe is Deputy head of Global and Sustainable Equities and a Senior Portfolio Manager on a range of Global strategies including Sustainable, Impact and Long Term Themes. Joe has over 20 years of portfolio management experience and is based in London. Before joining UBS-AM, Joe worked as a portfolio manager at RMB Capital Management where he managed several equity strategies including a multi-cap core, dividend growth and a small cap-focused special situations strategy for institutional and private clients. Prior to joining RMB Capital, Joe worked for 12 years as a senior portfolio manager at Alliance Bernstein where he was a member of the Large Cap Growth Team. In this position he managed a $15 billion growth strategy, which included individual institutional accounts, a mutual fund, Luxembourg fund and assets on behalf of the private client division for Sanford Bernstein. His responsibilities included portfolio construction, fund governance, security selection and risk management. Joe is a CFA Charterholder, a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 12, 2021
0.8
0.8%
Adam Jokich is a Quantitative Sustainability Analyst on the Global Sustainable Equities team. He leads the team's efforts in developing and enhancing their proprietary ESG Model, and integrating it into the investment process. Adam leverages his quantitative skillset to provide value add in the portfolio construction and risk management process. Prior to joining the Global Sustainable Equities team, Adam worked as a quantitative analyst on the Applied Research Group, in UBS Asset Management. Adam was responsible for providing quantitative research and analysis used in the investment decision making process, and assisting in the infrastructure development of quantitative equity portfolios. He was the deputy portfolio manager on the US and Global Multi-Strategy portfolios, and was responsible for the research and development initiatives of various risk premia capabilities. Adam is a CFA Charterholder, a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Chicago.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
