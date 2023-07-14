Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
31.4%
1 yr return
13.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.0%
Net Assets
$150 M
Holdings in Top 10
49.9%
Expense Ratio 1.57%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 37.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|GGCRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|31.4%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|32.46%
|1 Yr
|13.2%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|63.93%
|3 Yr
|-4.2%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|72.86%
|5 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|69.05%
|10 Yr
|0.1%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|77.94%
* Annualized
|GGCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GGCRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|150 M
|189 K
|222 B
|80.53%
|Number of Holdings
|42
|2
|3509
|77.82%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|92.6 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|79.47%
|Weighting of Top 10
|49.90%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|31.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GGCRX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.55%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|22.42%
|Cash
|0.45%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|74.28%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|26.13%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|31.24%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|21.68%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|20.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GGCRX % Rank
|Technology
|39.52%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|31.49%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.32%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|42.87%
|Healthcare
|15.57%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|23.17%
|Communication Services
|13.07%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|21.76%
|Industrials
|5.30%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|61.42%
|Financial Services
|4.46%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|89.20%
|Consumer Defense
|2.18%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|68.67%
|Real Estate
|2.09%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|27.21%
|Basic Materials
|1.50%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|41.55%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|45.34%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|63.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GGCRX % Rank
|US
|99.01%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|11.95%
|Non US
|0.54%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|81.53%
|GGCRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.57%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|15.79%
|Management Fee
|0.76%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|87.11%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|66.04%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|GGCRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GGCRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GGCRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|37.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|56.53%
|GGCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GGCRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|31.83%
|GGCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|GGCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GGCRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.88%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|83.50%
|GGCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2019
|$1.485
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.010
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 06, 2012
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 03, 2002
19.75
19.8%
Mr. Barry, Managing Director, Co-Chief Investment Officer of Fundamental Equity U.S. Equity, joined GSAM as a portfolio manager in 1999. Mr. Leahy, Managing Director and Co-Lead Portfolio Manager-Strategic Growth, joined GSAM as a portfolio manager in 2005. Mr. Becker, Managing Director and Co-Lead Portfolio Manager-Strategic Growth, joined GSAM in 1999. He also serves as a portfolio manager for the Growth Team and is a member of the U.S. Equity Investment Committee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 17, 2013
9.13
9.1%
Mr. Becker joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. in 1999. He is Managing Director and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Fundamental Equity U.S. Equity.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
