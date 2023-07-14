Home
Vitals

YTD Return

31.4%

1 yr return

13.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.0%

Net Assets

$150 M

Holdings in Top 10

49.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.57%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 37.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GGCRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 31.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.88%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs Concentrated Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs
  • Inception Date
    Nov 30, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Steven Barry

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 90% of its total assets measured at the time of purchase (“Total Assets”) in equity investments selected for their potential to achieve capital appreciation over the long term. The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any capitalization. Although the Fund invests primarily in publicly traded U.S. securities, it may invest up to 25% of its Total Assets in foreign securities, including securities of issuers in countries with emerging markets or economies (“emerging countries”) and securities quoted in foreign currencies.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, in approximately 30-40 companies that are considered by the Investment Adviser to be positioned for long-term growth. The Fund’s fundamental equity growth investment process involves evaluating potential investments based on specific characteristics believed to indicate a high-quality business with sustainable growth, including strong business franchises, favorable long-term prospects, and excellent management. The Investment Adviser will also consider valuation of companies when determining whether to buy and/or sell securities. The Investment Adviser may integrate environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors with traditional fundamental factors as part of its fundamental research process. No one factor or consideration is determinative in the stock selection process. The Investment Adviser may decide to sell a position for various reasons, including when a company’s fundamental outlook deteriorates, because of valuation and price considerations, for risk management purposes or when a company is deemed to be misallocating capital. In addition, the Investment Adviser may sell a position in order to meet shareholder redemptions.
The Fund may invest up to 10% of its Total Assets in fixed income securities, such as government, corporate and bank debt obligations.
The Fund’s benchmark index is the Russell 1000
®
Growth Index.
GGCRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GGCRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 31.4% -41.7% 64.0% 32.46%
1 Yr 13.2% -46.2% 77.9% 63.93%
3 Yr -4.2%* -41.7% 28.4% 72.86%
5 Yr -1.0%* -30.3% 23.8% 69.05%
10 Yr 0.1%* -16.8% 19.6% 77.94%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GGCRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.2% -85.9% 81.6% 74.50%
2021 0.0% -31.0% 26.7% 74.13%
2020 7.9% -13.0% 34.8% 52.82%
2019 6.0% -6.0% 10.6% 41.72%
2018 -3.2% -15.9% 2.0% 73.21%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GGCRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 31.4% -41.7% 64.0% 30.81%
1 Yr 13.2% -46.2% 77.9% 59.90%
3 Yr -4.2%* -41.7% 28.4% 72.51%
5 Yr 1.8%* -30.3% 23.8% 55.95%
10 Yr 7.1%* -16.8% 19.7% 50.88%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GGCRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.2% -85.9% 81.6% 74.50%
2021 0.0% -31.0% 26.7% 74.13%
2020 7.9% -13.0% 34.8% 52.82%
2019 6.0% -6.0% 10.6% 41.91%
2018 -0.6% -15.9% 3.1% 28.22%

NAV & Total Return History

GGCRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GGCRX Category Low Category High GGCRX % Rank
Net Assets 150 M 189 K 222 B 80.53%
Number of Holdings 42 2 3509 77.82%
Net Assets in Top 10 92.6 M -1.37 M 104 B 79.47%
Weighting of Top 10 49.90% 11.4% 116.5% 31.79%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 10.13%
  2. Apple Inc 9.96%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 6.25%
  4. Visa Inc Class A 4.80%
  5. Amazon.com Inc 4.76%
  6. Facebook Inc A 4.75%
  7. Mastercard Inc Class A 4.44%
  8. NVIDIA Corp 4.20%
  9. Qualcomm Inc 3.76%
  10. Marvell Technology Inc 3.57%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GGCRX % Rank
Stocks 		99.55% 50.26% 104.50% 22.42%
Cash 		0.45% -10.83% 49.73% 74.28%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 26.13%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 31.24%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 21.68%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 20.03%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GGCRX % Rank
Technology 		39.52% 0.00% 65.70% 31.49%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.32% 0.00% 62.57% 42.87%
Healthcare 		15.57% 0.00% 39.76% 23.17%
Communication Services 		13.07% 0.00% 66.40% 21.76%
Industrials 		5.30% 0.00% 30.65% 61.42%
Financial Services 		4.46% 0.00% 43.06% 89.20%
Consumer Defense 		2.18% 0.00% 25.50% 68.67%
Real Estate 		2.09% 0.00% 16.05% 27.21%
Basic Materials 		1.50% 0.00% 18.91% 41.55%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 45.34%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 63.64%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GGCRX % Rank
US 		99.01% 34.69% 100.00% 11.95%
Non US 		0.54% 0.00% 54.22% 81.53%

GGCRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GGCRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.57% 0.01% 20.29% 15.79%
Management Fee 0.76% 0.00% 1.50% 87.11%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 66.04%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

GGCRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GGCRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GGCRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 37.00% 0.00% 316.74% 56.53%

GGCRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GGCRX Category Low Category High GGCRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 31.83%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GGCRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GGCRX Category Low Category High GGCRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.88% -6.13% 1.75% 83.50%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GGCRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GGCRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Steven Barry

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 03, 2002

19.75

19.8%

Mr. Barry, Managing Director, Co-Chief Investment Officer of Fundamental Equity U.S. Equity, joined GSAM as a portfolio manager in 1999. Mr. Leahy, Managing Director and Co-Lead Portfolio Manager-Strategic Growth, joined GSAM as a portfolio manager in 2005. Mr. Becker, Managing Director and Co-Lead Portfolio Manager-Strategic Growth, joined GSAM in 1999. He also serves as a portfolio manager for the Growth Team and is a member of the U.S. Equity Investment Committee.

Stephen Becker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 17, 2013

9.13

9.1%

Mr. Becker joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. in 1999. He is Managing Director and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Fundamental Equity U.S. Equity.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

