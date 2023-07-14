The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 90% of its total assets measured at the time of purchase (“Total Assets”) in equity investments selected for their potential to achieve capital appreciation over the long term. The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any capitalization. Although the Fund invests primarily in publicly traded U.S. securities, it may invest up to 25% of its Total Assets in foreign securities, including securities of issuers in countries with emerging markets or economies (“emerging countries”) and securities quoted in foreign currencies.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, in approximately 30-40 companies that are considered by the Investment Adviser to be positioned for long-term growth. The Fund’s fundamental equity growth investment process involves evaluating potential investments based on specific characteristics believed to indicate a high-quality business with sustainable growth, including strong business franchises, favorable long-term prospects, and excellent management. The Investment Adviser will also consider valuation of companies when determining whether to buy and/or sell securities. The Investment Adviser may integrate environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors with traditional fundamental factors as part of its fundamental research process. No one factor or consideration is determinative in the stock selection process. The Investment Adviser may decide to sell a position for various reasons, including when a company’s fundamental outlook deteriorates, because of valuation and price considerations, for risk management purposes or when a company is deemed to be misallocating capital. In addition, the Investment Adviser may sell a position in order to meet shareholder redemptions.

The Fund may invest up to 10% of its Total Assets in fixed income securities, such as government, corporate and bank debt obligations.