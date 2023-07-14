Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

GuideStone Funds Strategic Alternatives Fund

GFSZX | Fund

$9.94

$342 M

0.07%

$0.01

1.52%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.7%

1 yr return

-1.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.5%

Net Assets

$342 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.52%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 377.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GFSZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.76%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    GuideStone Funds Strategic Alternatives Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    GuideStone Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 30, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Justin Henne

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its investment objective by utilizing “alternative” or non-traditional principal investment strategies, managed by the Fund’s investment sub-advisers (“Sub-Advisers”) under the ultimate supervision of GuideStone Capital Management, LLC (the “Adviser”).  The principal strategies, when combined, are intended to result in obtaining absolute (i.e., positive) returns with both lower volatility than and low correlation with traditional equity and fixed income markets. Each Sub-Adviser is responsible for investing the assets allocated to the principal strategy, or the portion of the principal strategy, for which it is responsible. Buy and sell decisions are made at the discretion of each individual Sub-Adviser with regard to the portion of the Fund’s portfolio that it manages in accordance with its investment strategies and processes.The principal strategies, and the range of assets that will generally be allocated to each, are as follows:Principal StrategyRange of AssetsCurrency Trading0%-40%Global Macro0%-40%Long-Short Equity0%-50%Opportunistic Fixed Income0%-40%Options Equity0%-30%Relative Value0%-40%Short Duration High Yield0%-30%The Adviser monitors the Fund’s investments and reallocates assets among the Sub-Advisers as necessary in an attempt to ensure the Fund’s portfolio, when viewed as a whole, is consistent with the Fund’s principal investment objective. The Sub-Advisers, in managing their respective portions of the Fund’s portfolio, employ different investment strategies and styles that the Adviser believes complement one another in an attempt to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. The Adviser may increase or decrease a strategy’s weighting within the stated range of Fund assets to a level deemed appropriate to further the Fund’s investment objective.The Fund seeks returns that are not correlated to market movements. The Fund is intended to be a component of a broader investment program and should not be relied upon as a complete investment program.The seven principal alternative investment strategies that the Fund employs are discussed below:The Currency Trading Strategy seeks exposure to currencies primarily through futures and forwards. The strategy seeks to achieve net gains resulting from fluctuations and/or trends in the values of currencies and inefficiencies in the currency market. Net losses on currency transactions will reduce positive absolute returns. The Fund may be exposed to currencies of developed and emerging countries that, in a Sub-Adviser’s opinion, have liquid currency markets. The use of futures and forwards will have the economic effect of financial leverage, which increases risk and may magnify the Fund’s gains or losses. The investment strategies may not protect against or capture extraordinary sudden market events, such as U.S. or foreign government actions or interventions, and as a result may not be as effective during these periods. The Fund may also invest in cash and investment grade fixed income securities, such as U.S. government obligations, corporate bonds and mortgage- and asset-backed securities, which serve as margin or collateral for the Fund’s positions in futures and forwards.The Global Macro Strategy seeks to take advantage of dislocations or mispricings by selecting investments based on a broadly diversified set of market factors across global markets, including both developed and emerging markets. The strategy relies heavily on key macroeconomic and technical indicators, which generally include, but are not limited to, measures of economic growth, labor market fundamentals, financial conditions, investor positioning, market sentiment, inflation rates and fiscal and monetary policies. To a lesser extent, the strategy will also analyze fundamental factors specific to individual securities, such as the credit characteristics of a particular fixed income security. Based on systematic quantitative models and/or a Sub-Adviser’s analysis of macroeconomic, technical and fundamental variables, the investment strategy may implement long and short positions using both derivative and physical securities across global markets and various asset classes. Asset class exposures include some, but not necessarily all, of the following: equity securities, currencies, sovereign bonds, investment grade and below-investment grade (i.e., high yield securities or junk bonds) fixed income securities, emerging market debt, agency mortgage-backed securities (including those backed by subprime mortgages), contingent convertible securities, as well as cash and cash equivalent securities. The Global Macro Strategy intends to use a significant amount of derivatives to implement its positions, such as futures, forwards, swaps, including credit default swaps, and options. The Fund’s use of derivative instruments will have the economic effect of financial “leverage,” which increases risk and may magnify the Fund’s gains or losses.The Long-Short Equity Strategy seeks to achieve positive absolute returns by investing long and short primarily in equity and equity-related securities and instruments, including certain derivatives (e.g., swaps, futures and options), across a diversified range of indexes, sectors and/or industries. Within the long-short equity strategy, the long component primarily involves investments in equity and equity-related securities that are believed likely to appreciate in value due to fundamental, technical or other factors, while the short component involves making short sales of securities that are believed likely to either fall in value and/or underperform in aggregate the long exposure due to fundamental, technical or other factors. When the Fund takes a short position, it sells a security it does not own (i.e., has borrowed) in anticipation of a decline in the market price of that security. The use of short positions and derivatives employ an investment technique known as “leverage,” which increases risk and may magnify the Fund’s gains or losses. The strategy focuses primarily on equity and equity-related securities of U.S. issuers across market capitalizations, but may also include investments in non-U.S. equity securities, including sponsored or unsponsored depositary receipts, and to a lesser extent fixed income securities. The long or short strategy may use options, futures and swaps to gain exposure to stock indexes and individual equity securities.The Opportunistic Fixed Income Strategy seeks to deliver positive absolute returns in excess of cash investments regardless of economic cycle (i.e.,downturns and upswings) or cyclical credit availability. The strategy pursues diversified exposure across various fixed income and floating rate market segments, with a focus on more liquid markets, assessing the relative value across sectors and adjusting portfolio weightings based on opportunity. A bottom-up credit analysis approach and a value aspect in selecting investments, utilizing long and short investments, and potentially notional leverage is generally employed within the strategy. The strategy seeks exposure to potential income generators including, among others, global emerging markets, investment grade and below-investment grade debt (i.e., high yield securities or junk bonds) markets, convertible bonds and bank loans.The Options Equity Strategy seeks to capture potential value embedded in the pricing of equity index and/or single stock options (i.e., based on a Sub-Adviser’s belief that a risk premium exists due to the potential that the premium paid on the options has mispriced volatility, as historically the implied volatility embedded in option pricing has exceeded realized volatility the majority of the time), while holding a portfolio that has lower volatility than the broader U.S. equity markets. The strategy involves the Fund primarily writing options on one or more equity indexes or stocks, but may also purchase options for hedging purposes as well.The Relative Value Strategy seeks to identify and benefit from price discrepancies between related assets (i.e., assets that share a common financial factor, such as interest rates, an issuer or an index). Relative value opportunities generally rely on arbitrage (i.e., the simultaneous purchase and sale of related assets) that may exist between two issuers or within the capital structure of a single issuer. The strategy attempts to exploit a source of return with low correlation to the market. Relative value strategies include, among others, fixed income arbitrage, convertible arbitrage, volatility arbitrage, statistical arbitrage and equity market neutral strategies.The Short Duration High Yield Strategy involves investments mainly in fixed income securities, including below-investment grade securities (i.e., high yield securities or junk bonds) issued by U.S. and non-U.S. public and private companies, and investments in senior secured and unsecured floating rate loans made by U.S. banks and other financial institutions. The Fund will invest in fixed income securities rated “Ba” or below as rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. or the equivalent by S&P Global Ratings or Fitch, Inc./Fitch Ratings Ltd. (or if unrated, determined by a Sub-Adviser to be of the same quality) with a shorter duration (typically less than three years). Duration measures the sensitivity of a fixed income security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a fixed income security’s duration, the more sensitive that security will be to changes in interest rates. In selecting specific debt instruments for investment, a Sub-Adviser may look to such factors as the attractiveness of the issuer’s industry, the issuer’s creditworthiness, the investment’s expected yield-to-maturity and the investment’s liquidity.The Fund may also use other types of derivative instruments, such as futures, options and forward contracts, as a substitute for investing directly in an underlying asset, to increase return, to manage foreign currency risk, to hedge against losses and/or as an alternative to selling a security short.The Fund may seek to benefit from “special situations,” such as mergers, consolidations, bankruptcies, liquidations, reorganizations, restructurings, tender or exchange offers or other unusual events expected to affect a particular issuer.The Fund may invest its uninvested cash in high-quality, short-term debt securities, which may include repurchase agreements and high-quality money market instruments, and also may invest uninvested cash in the GuideStone Funds Money Market Fund.The Fund may engage in frequent and active trading of portfolio securities to achieve its investment objective.In accordance with the Adviser’s Christian values, the Fund may not invest in any company that is publicly recognized, as determined by GuideStone Financial Resources of the Southern Baptist Convention (“GuideStone Financial Resources”), as being in the alcohol, tobacco, gambling, pornography or abortion industries, or any company whose products, services or activities are publicly recognized as being incompatible with the moral and ethical posture of GuideStone Financial Resources.
Read More

GFSZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GFSZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.7% -73.0% 19.4% 84.95%
1 Yr -1.6% -9.1% 86.9% 69.82%
3 Yr 0.4%* -9.5% 16.2% 76.31%
5 Yr -0.5%* -4.9% 14.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -0.9% 7.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GFSZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.5% -22.7% 305.1% 70.37%
2021 1.6% -9.8% 27.3% 71.37%
2020 -0.7% -20.8% 10.9% 10.67%
2019 0.7% -12.4% 29.4% N/A
2018 -0.4% -10.5% 15.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GFSZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.7% -73.0% 19.4% 84.95%
1 Yr -1.6% -13.4% 86.9% 64.36%
3 Yr 0.4%* -9.5% 16.2% 70.68%
5 Yr -0.1%* -5.3% 14.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -0.9% 7.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GFSZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.5% -22.7% 305.1% 70.37%
2021 1.6% -9.8% 27.3% 72.18%
2020 -0.7% -20.8% 10.9% 5.33%
2019 0.7% -8.4% 29.4% N/A
2018 0.0% -10.2% 18.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

GFSZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GFSZX Category Low Category High GFSZX % Rank
Net Assets 342 M 1.5 M 5.01 B 39.11%
Number of Holdings 4344 4 4478 29.33%
Net Assets in Top 10 189 M -398 M 2.55 B 28.27%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 13.1% 100.0% 30.28%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Sep 21 Eurx Sep 21 44.51%
  2. Sep 21 Eurx Sep 21 44.51%
  3. Sep 21 Eurx Sep 21 44.51%
  4. Sep 21 Eurx Sep 21 44.51%
  5. Sep 21 Eurx Sep 21 44.51%
  6. Sep 21 Eurx Sep 21 44.51%
  7. Sep 21 Eurx Sep 21 44.51%
  8. Sep 21 Eurx Sep 21 44.51%
  9. Sep 21 Eurx Sep 21 44.51%
  10. Sep 21 Eurx Sep 21 44.51%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GFSZX % Rank
Cash 		69.84% -6278.21% 410.43% 27.92%
Convertible Bonds 		16.06% 0.00% 87.92% 35.69%
Stocks 		15.33% -3.75% 97.95% 82.69%
Preferred Stocks 		1.93% -0.12% 46.97% 70.32%
Other 		-0.18% -21.53% 148.54% 71.02%
Bonds 		-2.97% -326.45% 6347.80% 20.49%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GFSZX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 9.23% 88.58%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 39.58% 50.00%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 51.26% 62.20%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 21.45% 22.83%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 45.63% 22.44%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 59.28% 16.93%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 84.65%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 21.78% 94.09%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 13.62% 64.57%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 29.09% 3.15%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 27.46% 70.47%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GFSZX % Rank
US 		15.14% -8.85% 91.88% 75.62%
Non US 		0.19% -19.62% 42.11% 87.28%

GFSZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GFSZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.52% 0.29% 31.15% 72.66%
Management Fee 1.02% 0.00% 2.50% 40.28%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

GFSZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GFSZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GFSZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 377.00% 0.00% 491.00% 98.79%

GFSZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GFSZX Category Low Category High GFSZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.07% 0.00% 4.56% 51.24%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GFSZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GFSZX Category Low Category High GFSZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.76% -2.51% 6.83% 50.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GFSZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GFSZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Justin Henne

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 18, 2020

1.53

1.5%

Justin Henne, CFA. Managing Director - Customized Exposure Management. Mr. Henne leads the investment team responsible for the implementation and enhancement of Parametric’s Customized Exposure Management product. Since joining Parametric in 2004, Justin has gained extensive experience trading a wide variety of derivative instruments in order to meet each client’s unique exposure and risk management objectives. Justin earned a BA in Financial Management from the University of St. Thomas. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Minnesota.

Warren Naphtal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 18, 2020

1.53

1.5%

Mr. Naphtal has extensive experience in the portfolio management and securities trading fields. He is the co-founder of P/E Investments, and serves as President and Chief Investment Officer. From 1993 to 1995, Mr. Naphtal was a Senior Vice President and Head of Derivative Strategies at Putnam Investments, managing $3.5 Billion. He was also responsible for Putnam’s commodity investments and foreign exchange overlay areas working extensively with core clients in the U.S. and Japan. Mr. Naphtal served on Putnam’s Capital Market Committee, setting the firm’s overall investment strategy and was a founding member of Putnam’s Risk Management Committee. From 1989 to 1993, Mr. Naphtal was a Managing Director of Continental Bank, where his responsibilities included Head of Global Risk Management, Head of Proprietary Trading and Managing Partner of Cardinal Capital Management. From 1987 to 1989, Mr. Naphtal was a Vice President of Continental Bank, where he was responsible for Derivatives Trading. In 1987, Mr. Naphtal co-founded Grace Investments. From 1985 to 1986, Mr. Naphtal traded equity options for O’Connor & Associates, a leading options trading concern that was subsequently acquired by Swiss Bank. Mr. Naphtal is a graduate of both the University of California, Berkeley where he received a B.S. in Civil Engineering in 1983, and the MIT Sloan School, where he was a COGME Scholar, and received a S.M. in Management in 1985.

Paul Bouchey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 18, 2020

1.53

1.5%

Paul leads Parametric’s research and development activities across all strategies. He has authored numerous academic and practitioner articles in publications such as the Journal of Portfolio Management, the Journal of Wealth Management, and the Journal of Index Investing. Paul earned a BA in mathematics and physics from Whitman College and an MS in computational finance and risk management from the University of Washington. A CFA charterholder, he is a member of the CFA Society of Seattle.

David Spika

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 19, 2021

1.28

1.3%

David Spika leads the Investments line of business within GuideStone. In this capacity, he serves as the president of both GuideStone Capital Management, LLC, the investment adviser to GuideStone Funds, and GuideStone Investment Services, which provides investment advisory services to non-profit institutions. He also serves as chief investment officer over all investment-related lines of business. Mr. Spika is a member of the executive leadership team for the parent company, GuideStone Financial Resources, and chairs the firm’s Committee on Faith-Based Investing. Additionally, he makes frequent appearances on CNBC, Fox Business Network and other major business media outlets and is quoted in a variety of financial print media. Mr. Spika joined GuideStone in 2015 as the Global Investment Strategist, where he was responsible for developing and communicating the firm’s macroeconomic outlook while also leading the asset allocation efforts for the GuideStone retirement strategies. Prior to assuming his responsibilities at GuideStone, Mr. Spika served for 12 years as the Senior Vice President and Investment Strategist at Westwood Holdings Group. Before Westwood, he was with Bank of America and predecessor banks for 17 years, primarily as a Portfolio Manager and Investment Specialist. Mr. Spika holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from Texas A&M University. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas/Fort Worth.

Christopher Guptill

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Mr. Guptill is the Founder and serves as the Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer at Broadmark Asset Management. Mr. Guptill began his career in 1979 at Paine, Webber, Jackson & Curtis. In 1994 Mr. Guptill joined McKinley Capital Management, as a Senior Portfolio Manager. He later became the firm's Chief Equity Strategist. Additionally, Mr. Guptill developed, launched and co-managed the firm's highly successful alternative investment portfolios. Mr. Guptill is a graduate of California State University, Chico with a B.A. in Economics.

Alexander Volz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Alexander W. Volz. Mr. Volz has been a Portfolio Manager and Convertible Trader of SSI Investment Management, Inc. since 2006 and was a Vice President and Convertible Trader for SSI Investment Management, Inc. from 2002 to 2006. Mr. Volz has 20 years of experience in portfolio management and/or convertible securities trading. Prior to joining SSI Investment Management, Inc., Mr. Volz was a Convertible Trader for Southern Trading Partners and Wachovia Securities from 1997 to 2002. Mr. Volz received a B.A., Economics from Vanderbilt University in 1996.

Lars Nielsen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Nielsen is a Principal of AQR Capital Management. Mr. Nielsen joined AQR in 2000 and currently serves as the co-head of portfolio management, research, risk and trading. He earned a B.Sc. and an M.Sc. in economics from the University of Copenhagen. Prior to joining the Adviser in 2000, he was an Analyst in the Quantitative Research Group of Danske Invest.

Andrea Frazzini

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Andrea Frazzini is a Principal at AQR Capital Management, where he is the Head of our Global Stock Selection team. He is also an Adjunct Professor of Finance at New York University’s Stern School of Business. He has published in top academic journals and won several awards for his research, including the Smith Breeden Award, the Fama-DFA Prize, the BGI Michael Brennan Award, several Bernstein Fabozzi/Jacobs Levy Awards and the PanAgora Crowell Memorial Prize. Prior to joining AQR, Andrea was an associate professor of finance at the University of Chicago’s Graduate School of Business and a Research Associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research. He also served as a consultant for DKR Capital Partners and J.P. Morgan Securities and was on the board of directors of the Center for Research in Security Prices at the University of Chicago. He earned a B.S. in economics from the University of Roma Tre, an M.S. in economics from the London School of Economics and a Ph.D. in economics from Yale University.

John Huss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2021

1.08

1.1%

John J. Huss, Principal, rejoined AQR in 2013 and oversees multi-asset class strategies as a researcher and portfolio manager. Mr. Huss rejoined the AQR Capital Management in 2013 and is a portfolio manager for the firm’s World Allocation strategy where he focuses on macroeconomic and portfolio construction research for risk parity and other asset allocation strategies. Prior to rejoining the firm, where he first worked from 2004 to 2008, Mr. Huss was a vice president in RBC’s Global Arbitrage and Trading division and a systematic portfolio manager for Tudor Investment Corp. Mr. Huss earned a B.S. in mathematics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Dagney Maseda

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Dagney Hollander is a portfolio manager at SSI and oversees the daily management of the Hedged Convertible investment portfolios. Her industry experience as a trading assistant, analyst and portfolio manager began since 2003. She received a BS in Finance, summa cum laude, from California State University, Northridge. She is a CFA Level III Candidate.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 17.37 4.48 1.67

