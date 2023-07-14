Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
1.7%
1 yr return
-1.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.5%
Net Assets
$342 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 1.52%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 377.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|GFSZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.7%
|-73.0%
|19.4%
|84.95%
|1 Yr
|-1.6%
|-9.1%
|86.9%
|69.82%
|3 Yr
|0.4%*
|-9.5%
|16.2%
|76.31%
|5 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-4.9%
|14.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.9%
|7.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GFSZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-4.5%
|-22.7%
|305.1%
|70.37%
|2021
|1.6%
|-9.8%
|27.3%
|71.37%
|2020
|-0.7%
|-20.8%
|10.9%
|10.67%
|2019
|0.7%
|-12.4%
|29.4%
|N/A
|2018
|-0.4%
|-10.5%
|15.8%
|N/A
|GFSZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GFSZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|342 M
|1.5 M
|5.01 B
|39.11%
|Number of Holdings
|4344
|4
|4478
|29.33%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|189 M
|-398 M
|2.55 B
|28.27%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|13.1%
|100.0%
|30.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GFSZX % Rank
|Cash
|69.84%
|-6278.21%
|410.43%
|27.92%
|Convertible Bonds
|16.06%
|0.00%
|87.92%
|35.69%
|Stocks
|15.33%
|-3.75%
|97.95%
|82.69%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.93%
|-0.12%
|46.97%
|70.32%
|Other
|-0.18%
|-21.53%
|148.54%
|71.02%
|Bonds
|-2.97%
|-326.45%
|6347.80%
|20.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GFSZX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.23%
|88.58%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.58%
|50.00%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.26%
|62.20%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.45%
|22.83%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.63%
|22.44%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|59.28%
|16.93%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|84.65%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.78%
|94.09%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.62%
|64.57%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.09%
|3.15%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|70.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GFSZX % Rank
|US
|15.14%
|-8.85%
|91.88%
|75.62%
|Non US
|0.19%
|-19.62%
|42.11%
|87.28%
|GFSZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.52%
|0.29%
|31.15%
|72.66%
|Management Fee
|1.02%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|40.28%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|GFSZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GFSZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GFSZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|377.00%
|0.00%
|491.00%
|98.79%
|GFSZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GFSZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.07%
|0.00%
|4.56%
|51.24%
|GFSZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|GFSZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GFSZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.76%
|-2.51%
|6.83%
|50.00%
|GFSZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 18, 2020
1.53
1.5%
Justin Henne, CFA. Managing Director - Customized Exposure Management. Mr. Henne leads the investment team responsible for the implementation and enhancement of Parametric’s Customized Exposure Management product. Since joining Parametric in 2004, Justin has gained extensive experience trading a wide variety of derivative instruments in order to meet each client’s unique exposure and risk management objectives. Justin earned a BA in Financial Management from the University of St. Thomas. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Minnesota.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 18, 2020
1.53
1.5%
Mr. Naphtal has extensive experience in the portfolio management and securities trading fields. He is the co-founder of P/E Investments, and serves as President and Chief Investment Officer. From 1993 to 1995, Mr. Naphtal was a Senior Vice President and Head of Derivative Strategies at Putnam Investments, managing $3.5 Billion. He was also responsible for Putnam’s commodity investments and foreign exchange overlay areas working extensively with core clients in the U.S. and Japan. Mr. Naphtal served on Putnam’s Capital Market Committee, setting the firm’s overall investment strategy and was a founding member of Putnam’s Risk Management Committee. From 1989 to 1993, Mr. Naphtal was a Managing Director of Continental Bank, where his responsibilities included Head of Global Risk Management, Head of Proprietary Trading and Managing Partner of Cardinal Capital Management. From 1987 to 1989, Mr. Naphtal was a Vice President of Continental Bank, where he was responsible for Derivatives Trading. In 1987, Mr. Naphtal co-founded Grace Investments. From 1985 to 1986, Mr. Naphtal traded equity options for O’Connor & Associates, a leading options trading concern that was subsequently acquired by Swiss Bank. Mr. Naphtal is a graduate of both the University of California, Berkeley where he received a B.S. in Civil Engineering in 1983, and the MIT Sloan School, where he was a COGME Scholar, and received a S.M. in Management in 1985.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 18, 2020
1.53
1.5%
Paul leads Parametric’s research and development activities across all strategies. He has authored numerous academic and practitioner articles in publications such as the Journal of Portfolio Management, the Journal of Wealth Management, and the Journal of Index Investing. Paul earned a BA in mathematics and physics from Whitman College and an MS in computational finance and risk management from the University of Washington. A CFA charterholder, he is a member of the CFA Society of Seattle.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 19, 2021
1.28
1.3%
David Spika leads the Investments line of business within GuideStone. In this capacity, he serves as the president of both GuideStone Capital Management, LLC, the investment adviser to GuideStone Funds, and GuideStone Investment Services, which provides investment advisory services to non-profit institutions. He also serves as chief investment officer over all investment-related lines of business. Mr. Spika is a member of the executive leadership team for the parent company, GuideStone Financial Resources, and chairs the firm’s Committee on Faith-Based Investing. Additionally, he makes frequent appearances on CNBC, Fox Business Network and other major business media outlets and is quoted in a variety of financial print media. Mr. Spika joined GuideStone in 2015 as the Global Investment Strategist, where he was responsible for developing and communicating the firm’s macroeconomic outlook while also leading the asset allocation efforts for the GuideStone retirement strategies. Prior to assuming his responsibilities at GuideStone, Mr. Spika served for 12 years as the Senior Vice President and Investment Strategist at Westwood Holdings Group. Before Westwood, he was with Bank of America and predecessor banks for 17 years, primarily as a Portfolio Manager and Investment Specialist. Mr. Spika holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from Texas A&M University. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas/Fort Worth.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2021
1.08
1.1%
Mr. Guptill is the Founder and serves as the Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer at Broadmark Asset Management. Mr. Guptill began his career in 1979 at Paine, Webber, Jackson & Curtis. In 1994 Mr. Guptill joined McKinley Capital Management, as a Senior Portfolio Manager. He later became the firm's Chief Equity Strategist. Additionally, Mr. Guptill developed, launched and co-managed the firm's highly successful alternative investment portfolios. Mr. Guptill is a graduate of California State University, Chico with a B.A. in Economics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2021
1.08
1.1%
Alexander W. Volz. Mr. Volz has been a Portfolio Manager and Convertible Trader of SSI Investment Management, Inc. since 2006 and was a Vice President and Convertible Trader for SSI Investment Management, Inc. from 2002 to 2006. Mr. Volz has 20 years of experience in portfolio management and/or convertible securities trading. Prior to joining SSI Investment Management, Inc., Mr. Volz was a Convertible Trader for Southern Trading Partners and Wachovia Securities from 1997 to 2002. Mr. Volz received a B.A., Economics from Vanderbilt University in 1996.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2021
1.08
1.1%
Nielsen is a Principal of AQR Capital Management. Mr. Nielsen joined AQR in 2000 and currently serves as the co-head of portfolio management, research, risk and trading. He earned a B.Sc. and an M.Sc. in economics from the University of Copenhagen. Prior to joining the Adviser in 2000, he was an Analyst in the Quantitative Research Group of Danske Invest.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2021
1.08
1.1%
Andrea Frazzini is a Principal at AQR Capital Management, where he is the Head of our Global Stock Selection team. He is also an Adjunct Professor of Finance at New York University’s Stern School of Business. He has published in top academic journals and won several awards for his research, including the Smith Breeden Award, the Fama-DFA Prize, the BGI Michael Brennan Award, several Bernstein Fabozzi/Jacobs Levy Awards and the PanAgora Crowell Memorial Prize. Prior to joining AQR, Andrea was an associate professor of finance at the University of Chicago’s Graduate School of Business and a Research Associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research. He also served as a consultant for DKR Capital Partners and J.P. Morgan Securities and was on the board of directors of the Center for Research in Security Prices at the University of Chicago. He earned a B.S. in economics from the University of Roma Tre, an M.S. in economics from the London School of Economics and a Ph.D. in economics from Yale University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2021
1.08
1.1%
John J. Huss, Principal, rejoined AQR in 2013 and oversees multi-asset class strategies as a researcher and portfolio manager. Mr. Huss rejoined the AQR Capital Management in 2013 and is a portfolio manager for the firm’s World Allocation strategy where he focuses on macroeconomic and portfolio construction research for risk parity and other asset allocation strategies. Prior to rejoining the firm, where he first worked from 2004 to 2008, Mr. Huss was a vice president in RBC’s Global Arbitrage and Trading division and a systematic portfolio manager for Tudor Investment Corp. Mr. Huss earned a B.S. in mathematics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2021
1.08
1.1%
Dagney Hollander is a portfolio manager at SSI and oversees the daily management of the Hedged Convertible investment portfolios. Her industry experience as a trading assistant, analyst and portfolio manager began since 2003. She received a BS in Finance, summa cum laude, from California State University, Northridge. She is a CFA Level III Candidate.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|17.37
|4.48
|1.67
