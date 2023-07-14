Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.4%
1 yr return
24.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
16.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$24.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
34.4%
Expense Ratio 1.79%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 19.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|GFSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.4%
|-26.1%
|20.2%
|2.06%
|1 Yr
|24.1%
|-27.6%
|32.7%
|2.06%
|3 Yr
|16.7%*
|-8.3%
|19.2%
|4.12%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.3%
|11.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.5%
|13.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GFSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.7%
|-56.2%
|38.2%
|32.63%
|2021
|12.5%
|-15.6%
|24.2%
|54.74%
|2020
|-1.0%
|-16.2%
|26.6%
|44.21%
|2019
|3.6%
|-24.2%
|8.3%
|93.68%
|2018
|N/A
|-9.3%
|12.9%
|N/A
|Period
|GFSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.4%
|-21.8%
|20.2%
|2.06%
|1 Yr
|24.1%
|-27.5%
|62.2%
|3.03%
|3 Yr
|16.7%*
|-8.3%
|18.7%
|4.04%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.9%
|17.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.5%
|17.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GFSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.7%
|-56.2%
|38.1%
|32.63%
|2021
|12.5%
|-15.6%
|24.2%
|54.74%
|2020
|-1.0%
|-16.2%
|26.6%
|44.21%
|2019
|3.6%
|-24.2%
|8.3%
|93.68%
|2018
|N/A
|-8.6%
|12.9%
|N/A
|GFSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GFSIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|24.7 M
|1.36 M
|31.9 B
|82.47%
|Number of Holdings
|48
|25
|386
|66.33%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|8.62 M
|2.65 K
|18.1 B
|80.61%
|Weighting of Top 10
|34.37%
|13.3%
|75.6%
|63.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GFSIX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.09%
|95.22%
|100.05%
|89.80%
|Cash
|3.91%
|-0.13%
|4.18%
|3.06%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.05%
|22.45%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.80%
|1.47%
|28.57%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.43%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.41%
|24.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GFSIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|86.69%
|46.33%
|100.00%
|80.61%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.90%
|0.00%
|42.54%
|3.06%
|Industrials
|2.40%
|0.00%
|5.08%
|16.33%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.10%
|21.43%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.13%
|56.12%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.95%
|59.18%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.67%
|25.51%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.43%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.06%
|25.51%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.21%
|22.45%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.54%
|23.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GFSIX % Rank
|US
|49.73%
|0.00%
|100.05%
|92.86%
|Non US
|46.36%
|0.00%
|97.31%
|9.18%
|GFSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.79%
|0.08%
|10.92%
|20.41%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.03%
|1.25%
|88.66%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.10%
|0.25%
|N/A
|GFSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|GFSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|20.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GFSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|19.00%
|2.00%
|406.00%
|36.47%
|GFSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GFSIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.59%
|0.00%
|11.89%
|20.20%
|GFSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|GFSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GFSIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.79%
|-0.76%
|10.57%
|7.29%
|GFSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 28, 2022
|$0.305
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2021
|$0.252
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 25, 2020
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2019
|$0.261
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 28, 2019
3.34
3.3%
Mr. Ian Lapey was most recently a Research Analyst and Partner at Moerus Capital Management LLC. Prior to joining Moerus, he was a Partner, Research Analyst, and Portfolio Manager at Third Avenue Management. Prior to joining Third Avenue in 2001, Mr. Lapey held equity research analyst positions at Credit Suisse First Boston and Salomon Brothers. Mr. Lapey holds a B.A. in Economics from Williams College, a Masters in Accounting from Northeastern University, and an M.B.A. in Finance and Statistics from the Stern School of Business at New York University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|25.42
|9.65
|4.58
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...