Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Gabelli Global Financial Services Fund

mutual fund
GFSIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.79 -0.15 -1.26%
primary theme
Financials Sector Equity
share class
Inst (GFSIX) Primary A (GGFSX) C (GCFSX) A (GAFSX)
GFSIX (Mutual Fund)

Gabelli Global Financial Services Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.79 -0.15 -1.26%
primary theme
Financials Sector Equity
share class
Inst (GFSIX) Primary A (GGFSX) C (GCFSX) A (GAFSX)
GFSIX (Mutual Fund)

Gabelli Global Financial Services Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.79 -0.15 -1.26%
primary theme
Financials Sector Equity
share class
Inst (GFSIX) Primary A (GGFSX) C (GCFSX) A (GAFSX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Gabelli Global Financial Services Fund

GFSIX | Fund

$11.79

$24.7 M

2.59%

$0.31

1.79%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.4%

1 yr return

24.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

16.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$24.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.79%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 19.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Gabelli Global Financial Services Fund

GFSIX | Fund

$11.79

$24.7 M

2.59%

$0.31

1.79%

GFSIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 16.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.79%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Gabelli Global Financial Services Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Gabelli
  • Inception Date
    Oct 01, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ian Lapey

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Global Financial Services Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in the securities of companies principally engaged in the group of industries comprising the financial services sector. As a fundamental policy, the Global Financial Services Fund will concentrate (invest at least 25% of the value of its net assets) in the securities of companies principally engaged in the group of industries comprising the financial services sector. The Global Financial Services Fund may invest in the equity securities of such companies, such as common stock, or in the debt securities of such companies, such as corporate bonds or other financial instruments, in accordance with the foregoing 80% policy. The Global Financial Services Fund may invest in companies without regard to market capitalization and may invest in issuers in foreign countries, including countries with developed or emerging markets. As a “global” fund, the Global Financial Services Fund invests in securities of issuers, or related investments thereof, located in at least three countries, and at least 40% of the Fund’s total net assets will be invested in securities of non‑U.S. issuers or related investments thereof.
The Global Financial Services Fund considers a company to be principally engaged in the group of industries comprising the financial services sector if it devotes a significant portion of its assets to, or derives a significant portion of its revenues from, providing financial services. Such services include but are not limited to the following: commercial, consumer, and specialized banking and financing; asset management; publicly-traded, government sponsored financial enterprises; insurance; accountancy; mortgage REITs; brokerage; securities exchanges and electronic trading platforms; financial data, technology, and analysis; and financial transaction and other financial processing services.
The 1940 Act restricts the Global Financial Services Fund from acquiring the securities of any company that derives more than 15% of its gross revenues from securities related activities, such as a broker, dealer, underwriter or a federally registered investment adviser (a “Securities Related Issuer”), subject to exception. Under Rule 12d3‑1 under the 1940 Act, however, the Global Financial Services Fund may generally purchase up to 5% of any class of equity securities of a Securities Related Issuer, or up to 10% of the outstanding principal amount of debt securities of a Securities Related Issuer, so long as, in each case, no more than 5% of the Global Financial Services Fund’s total assets are invested in the Securities Related Issuer. These limitations are measured at the time of investment. Rule 12d3‑1 may operate to limit the size of the Global Financial Services Fund’s investment position with respect to one or more Securities Related Issuers. The 1940 Act also restricts the Global Financial Services Fund from acquiring any security issued by an insurance company if the Global Financial Services Fund owns, or will own as a result of the acquisition, more than 10% of the total outstanding voting stock of the insurance company. The 1940 Act may operate to limit the size of the Global Financial Services Fund’s investment position with respect to one or more insurance companies.
The Adviser’s investment philosophy with respect to buying and selling equity securities is to identify assets that are selling in the public market at a discount to their private market value (“PMV”). The Adviser defines PMV as the value informed purchasers are willing to pay to acquire assets with similar characteristics. The Adviser considers factors such as price, earnings expectations, earnings and price histories, balance sheet characteristics, and perceived management skills. The Adviser also considers changes in economic and political outlooks as well as individual corporate developments. Further, the Adviser looks for a catalyst, something indigenous to the company, its industry or geographic positioning
that may surface additional value, including, but not limited to, industry developments, regulatory changes, changes in management, sale or spin‑off of a division, or the development of a profitable new business. The Adviser expects to seek to sell any Global Financial Services Fund investments that lose their perceived value relative to other investments, which could occur because of, among other things, a security reaching a predetermined price target, a change to a company’s fundamentals that make the risk/reward profile unattractive, or a need to improve the overall risk/reward profile of the Global Financial Services Fund.  
The Global Financial Services Fund may invest in non‑U.S. equity securities through depositary receipts, including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and other similar global instruments, which are generally subject to risks associated with equity securities and investments in foreign (non‑U.S.) securities. ADRs are receipts issued by U.S. banks or trust companies in respect of securities of foreign issuers held on deposit for use in the U.S. securities markets. EDRs, which are sometimes referred to as Continental Depositary Receipts, are receipts issued in Europe, typically by non‑U.S. banks and trust companies, that evidence ownership of either non‑U.S. or domestic underlying securities. GDRs are depositary receipts structured like global debt issues to facilitate trading on an international basis. ADRs are usually denominated in U.S. dollars and dividends and other payments from the issuer are converted by the custodian into U.S. dollars before payment to receipt holders. In most other respects, ADRs, EDRs and GDRs for foreign securities have the same characteristics as the underlying securities.  
Read More

GFSIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GFSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.4% -26.1% 20.2% 2.06%
1 Yr 24.1% -27.6% 32.7% 2.06%
3 Yr 16.7%* -8.3% 19.2% 4.12%
5 Yr N/A* -17.3% 11.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.5% 13.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GFSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.7% -56.2% 38.2% 32.63%
2021 12.5% -15.6% 24.2% 54.74%
2020 -1.0% -16.2% 26.6% 44.21%
2019 3.6% -24.2% 8.3% 93.68%
2018 N/A -9.3% 12.9% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GFSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.4% -21.8% 20.2% 2.06%
1 Yr 24.1% -27.5% 62.2% 3.03%
3 Yr 16.7%* -8.3% 18.7% 4.04%
5 Yr N/A* -12.9% 17.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.5% 17.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GFSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.7% -56.2% 38.1% 32.63%
2021 12.5% -15.6% 24.2% 54.74%
2020 -1.0% -16.2% 26.6% 44.21%
2019 3.6% -24.2% 8.3% 93.68%
2018 N/A -8.6% 12.9% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

GFSIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GFSIX Category Low Category High GFSIX % Rank
Net Assets 24.7 M 1.36 M 31.9 B 82.47%
Number of Holdings 48 25 386 66.33%
Net Assets in Top 10 8.62 M 2.65 K 18.1 B 80.61%
Weighting of Top 10 34.37% 13.3% 75.6% 63.27%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NN Group NV 5.30%
  2. NN Group NV 5.30%
  3. NN Group NV 5.30%
  4. NN Group NV 5.30%
  5. NN Group NV 5.30%
  6. NN Group NV 5.30%
  7. NN Group NV 5.30%
  8. NN Group NV 5.30%
  9. NN Group NV 5.30%
  10. NN Group NV 5.30%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GFSIX % Rank
Stocks 		96.09% 95.22% 100.05% 89.80%
Cash 		3.91% -0.13% 4.18% 3.06%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.05% 22.45%
Other 		0.00% -0.80% 1.47% 28.57%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 21.43%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.41% 24.49%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GFSIX % Rank
Financial Services 		86.69% 46.33% 100.00% 80.61%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.90% 0.00% 42.54% 3.06%
Industrials 		2.40% 0.00% 5.08% 16.33%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.10% 21.43%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 43.13% 56.12%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 40.95% 59.18%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 5.67% 25.51%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 21.43%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 4.06% 25.51%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 4.21% 22.45%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.54% 23.47%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GFSIX % Rank
US 		49.73% 0.00% 100.05% 92.86%
Non US 		46.36% 0.00% 97.31% 9.18%

GFSIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GFSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.79% 0.08% 10.92% 20.41%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.03% 1.25% 88.66%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.10% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

GFSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

GFSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 20.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GFSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.00% 2.00% 406.00% 36.47%

GFSIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GFSIX Category Low Category High GFSIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.59% 0.00% 11.89% 20.20%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GFSIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GFSIX Category Low Category High GFSIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.79% -0.76% 10.57% 7.29%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GFSIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GFSIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ian Lapey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2019

3.34

3.3%

Mr. Ian Lapey was most recently a Research Analyst and Partner at Moerus Capital Management LLC. Prior to joining Moerus, he was a Partner, Research Analyst, and Portfolio Manager at Third Avenue Management. Prior to joining Third Avenue in 2001, Mr. Lapey held equity research analyst positions at Credit Suisse First Boston and Salomon Brothers. Mr. Lapey holds a B.A. in Economics from Williams College, a Masters in Accounting from Northeastern University, and an M.B.A. in Finance and Statistics from the Stern School of Business at New York University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 25.42 9.65 4.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×