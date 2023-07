The Fund pursues its investment objective, under normal market conditions, by primarily investing in equity securities that the Fund believes will provide attractive long-term returns relative to the S&P 500 Index. The Fund may also invest in pooled investment vehicles to gain exposure to equity securities and, while the Fund generally does not intend to normally hold a significant portion of its assets in derivatives, the Fund may invest in derivatives, consisting of forwards, options, swaps and futures contracts (some of these instruments may be traded on the over-the-counter markets), in order to maintain exposure to the equity market at times when it is not able to purchase the corresponding securities directly, or when it believes that it is more appropriate to use derivatives to obtain the desired exposure to the underlying assets. Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, stock warrants and rights, and convertible securities. Pooled investment vehicles in which the Fund may invest include exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and other mutual funds. The Fund may invest in any number of issuers of any size, including small-capitalization issuers. In addition, the Fund may invest in non-U.S. investments, including issuers in emerging markets and may purchase depositary receipts. The Fund is actively managed and may trade without regard to the length of time an investment has been owned by the Fund, which may result in higher portfolio turnover. The Fund primarily invests in companies that Concinnity Advisors, LP, the Fund’s sub-adviser (the “Sub-Adviser”), believes have implemented “multi-stakeholder management systems.” Multi-stakeholder management systems seek to create durable long-term value for shareholders by aligning the interests of all of a company’s core stakeholders, including investors, customers, employees, business partners and communities in which a company does business. Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, the Fund's investment manager (the “Investment Manager”), and the Sub-Adviser believe that companies that successfully implement multi-stakeholder management systems are generally better positioned to create sustained long-term value for their shareholders than competing companies that do not implement such systems. To identify an initial universe of companies that it believes have exemplary multi-stakeholder management systems, the Sub-Adviser uses its proprietary research methodology system, which seeks to identify the components of those management systems, including, but not limited to: (1) customer loyalty; (2) employee engagement, as demonstrated by high levels of loyalty; (3) efficient use of “intangible” assets; (4) high supplier loyalty, as demonstrated by the maturity of supply chain activities; and (5) community engagement. After the Sub-Adviser identifies the initial universe of companies, the Investment Manager then uses its proprietary quantitative models approved by the Sub-Adviser to create a list of securities, which are comprised of securities issued by the companies identified by the Sub-Adviser. The Sub-Adviser then reviews the list of securities provided by the Investment Manager and will create and provide the Investment Manager with securities to be purchased by the Fund. The Investment Manager retains the responsibility for executing the trades instructed by the Sub-Adviser based on the Fund’s investment policies and limitations. The Sub-Adviser may instruct the Investment Manager to sell a security for several reasons including, but not limited to, the following: (1) the company no longer meets the Sub-Adviser’s standards for a strong multi-stakeholder management system; (2) to meet redemption requests; and (3) if the Sub-Adviser believes doing so is in the Fund’s interest. Under adverse, unstable or abnormal market conditions, the Fund could invest some or all of its assets in cash, derivatives, fixed-income instruments, government bonds, money market instruments, repurchase agreements or securities of other investment companies. The Fund may be unable to pursue or achieve its investment objective during that time and temporary investments could reduce the benefit from any upswing in the market. OTC Derivatives Trading Risk —Certain of the derivatives in which the Fund may invest may be traded (and privately negotiated) in the OTC market. OTC derivatives are complex and often valued subjectively. Improper valuations can result in increased cash payment requirements to counterparties or a loss of value to the Fund. In addition, such derivative instruments are often highly customized and tailored to meet the needs of the counterparties. If a derivative transaction is particularly large or if the relevant market is illiquid, it may not be possible to initiate a transaction or liquidate a position at an advantageous time or price. As a result and similar to other privately negotiated contracts, the Fund is subject to counterparty credit risk with respect to such derivative contracts. Sub-Adviser’s Proprietary Research Methodology Risk –There can be no assurance that the Sub-Adviser’s research methodology will prove to be effective in identifying favorable investment opportunities for the Fund.