Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$238 M

Holdings in Top 10

56.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

N/A
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.55%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 77.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

GEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.49%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    VanEck
  • Inception Date
    May 03, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    1833298
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Peter Liao

Fund Description

GEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -40.8% 42.4% N/A
1 Yr N/A -61.1% 43.0% 50.94%
3 Yr N/A* -52.1% 23.1% 9.76%
5 Yr N/A* -33.1% 25.4% 19.35%
10 Yr N/A* -3.3% 14.1% 25.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -72.7% 8.2% 51.72%
2021 N/A -22.1% 27.0% 55.88%
2020 N/A -11.4% 49.5% 55.88%
2019 N/A -8.1% 13.6% 33.33%
2018 N/A -13.7% 3.1% 65.38%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -46.5% 21.0% N/A
1 Yr N/A -77.0% 12.4% 50.94%
3 Yr N/A* -36.2% 44.2% 9.76%
5 Yr N/A* -21.4% 31.8% 19.35%
10 Yr N/A* -1.3% 21.4% 25.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -72.7% 8.2% 51.72%
2021 N/A -22.1% 27.0% 55.88%
2020 N/A -11.4% 49.5% 57.14%
2019 N/A -8.1% 13.6% 35.48%
2018 N/A -12.2% 3.1% 62.96%

NAV & Total Return History

GEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GEX Category Low Category High GEX % Rank
Net Assets 238 M 4.4 M 31.2 B 51.52%
Number of Holdings 74 21 389 35.90%
Net Assets in Top 10 134 M -21.4 M 5.86 B 61.54%
Weighting of Top 10 56.34% 8.9% 100.0% 50.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Vestas Wind Systems A/S 9.58%
  2. Vestas Wind Systems A/S 9.58%
  3. Vestas Wind Systems A/S 9.58%
  4. Vestas Wind Systems A/S 9.58%
  5. Vestas Wind Systems A/S 9.58%
  6. Vestas Wind Systems A/S 9.58%
  7. Vestas Wind Systems A/S 9.58%
  8. Vestas Wind Systems A/S 9.58%
  9. Vestas Wind Systems A/S 9.58%
  10. Vestas Wind Systems A/S 9.58%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GEX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 0.00% 100.33% 23.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 29.02% 64.10%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 91.95% 71.79%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.05% 66.67%
Cash 		0.00% -0.34% 100.00% 82.05%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 88.23% 64.10%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GEX % Rank
Utilities 		40.05% 0.00% 85.14% 12.90%
Consumer Cyclical 		25.82% 0.00% 34.19% 12.90%
Industrials 		17.36% 0.00% 90.47% 38.71%
Technology 		14.68% 0.00% 72.56% 64.52%
Basic Materials 		1.32% 0.00% 17.92% 51.61%
Real Estate 		0.46% 0.00% 16.54% 41.94%
Energy 		0.30% 0.00% 32.10% 38.71%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 90.29% 70.97%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 95.51% 67.74%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 16.38% 64.52%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 50.44% 67.74%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GEX % Rank
Non US 		65.57% 0.00% 86.64% 12.82%
US 		34.43% 0.00% 85.31% 71.79%

GEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.55% 0.22% 4.04% 86.67%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.25% 1.90% 25.58%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.19% N/A

Sales Fees

GEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

GEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 77.00% 0.00% 124.00% 93.10%

GEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GEX Category Low Category High GEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 6.47% 88.89%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GEX Category Low Category High GEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.49% -2.66% 5.19% 37.21%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peter Liao

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 03, 2007

15.09

15.1%

Mr. Liao has been employed by Van Eck Associates Corporation as an analyst since the summer of 2004 and has been a portfolio manager since 2006. Mr. Liao graduated from New York University in 2004 with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Mathematics. He is a CFA charterholder.

Guo Hua (Jason) Jin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 12, 2018

4.22

4.2%

Guo Hua (Jason) Jin has been employed by Van Eck Associates Corporation as an analyst since January 2007 and has been a portfolio manager since 2018. Mr. Jin graduated from the State University of New York at Buffalo in 2004 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Financial Analysis.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.75 23.1 6.84 3.29

