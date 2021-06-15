Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$238 M
Holdings in Top 10
56.3%
Expense Ratio 0.55%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 77.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|GEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-40.8%
|42.4%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-61.1%
|43.0%
|50.94%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-52.1%
|23.1%
|9.76%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-33.1%
|25.4%
|19.35%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.3%
|14.1%
|25.00%
* Annualized
|GEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|238 M
|4.4 M
|31.2 B
|51.52%
|Number of Holdings
|74
|21
|389
|35.90%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|134 M
|-21.4 M
|5.86 B
|61.54%
|Weighting of Top 10
|56.34%
|8.9%
|100.0%
|50.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GEX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|0.00%
|100.33%
|23.08%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|64.10%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|91.95%
|71.79%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.05%
|66.67%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-0.34%
|100.00%
|82.05%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|88.23%
|64.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GEX % Rank
|Utilities
|40.05%
|0.00%
|85.14%
|12.90%
|Consumer Cyclical
|25.82%
|0.00%
|34.19%
|12.90%
|Industrials
|17.36%
|0.00%
|90.47%
|38.71%
|Technology
|14.68%
|0.00%
|72.56%
|64.52%
|Basic Materials
|1.32%
|0.00%
|17.92%
|51.61%
|Real Estate
|0.46%
|0.00%
|16.54%
|41.94%
|Energy
|0.30%
|0.00%
|32.10%
|38.71%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.29%
|70.97%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|95.51%
|67.74%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.38%
|64.52%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.44%
|67.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GEX % Rank
|Non US
|65.57%
|0.00%
|86.64%
|12.82%
|US
|34.43%
|0.00%
|85.31%
|71.79%
|GEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.55%
|0.22%
|4.04%
|86.67%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.25%
|1.90%
|25.58%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.19%
|N/A
|GEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|GEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|77.00%
|0.00%
|124.00%
|93.10%
|GEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.47%
|88.89%
|GEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|GEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.49%
|-2.66%
|5.19%
|37.21%
|GEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 03, 2007
15.09
15.1%
Mr. Liao has been employed by Van Eck Associates Corporation as an analyst since the summer of 2004 and has been a portfolio manager since 2006. Mr. Liao graduated from New York University in 2004 with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Mathematics. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 12, 2018
4.22
4.2%
Guo Hua (Jason) Jin has been employed by Van Eck Associates Corporation as an analyst since January 2007 and has been a portfolio manager since 2018. Mr. Jin graduated from the State University of New York at Buffalo in 2004 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Financial Analysis.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.75
|23.1
|6.84
|3.29
