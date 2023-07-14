Home
Trending ETFs

GEUSX (Mutual Fund)

GEUSX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

State Street U.S. Equity V.I.S. Fund

GEUSX | Fund

$48.39

$23.9 M

0.00%

0.82%

Vitals

YTD Return

18.7%

1 yr return

4.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.6%

Net Assets

$23.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

32.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$48.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.82%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 32.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GEUSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.30%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    State Street U.S. Equity V.I.S. Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    State Street Global Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Jan 03, 1995
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Chris Sierakowski

Fund Description

GEUSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GEUSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.7% -41.7% 64.0% 81.59%
1 Yr 4.9% -46.2% 77.9% 87.35%
3 Yr -0.4%* -41.7% 28.4% 57.79%
5 Yr 0.6%* -30.3% 23.8% 57.97%
10 Yr 1.4%* -16.8% 19.6% 69.06%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GEUSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.9% -85.9% 81.6% 21.82%
2021 3.0% -31.0% 26.7% 56.64%
2020 4.3% -13.0% 34.8% 89.08%
2019 5.4% -6.0% 10.6% 59.20%
2018 -2.9% -15.9% 2.0% 66.73%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GEUSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.7% -41.7% 64.0% 78.23%
1 Yr 4.9% -46.2% 77.9% 82.99%
3 Yr -0.4%* -41.7% 28.4% 57.42%
5 Yr 0.6%* -30.3% 23.8% 64.01%
10 Yr 1.4%* -16.8% 19.7% 88.32%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GEUSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.9% -85.9% 81.6% 21.82%
2021 3.0% -31.0% 26.7% 56.64%
2020 4.3% -13.0% 34.8% 89.08%
2019 5.4% -6.0% 10.6% 59.20%
2018 -2.9% -15.9% 3.1% 78.74%

NAV & Total Return History

GEUSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GEUSX Category Low Category High GEUSX % Rank
Net Assets 23.9 M 189 K 222 B 95.32%
Number of Holdings 104 2 3509 24.07%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.72 M -1.37 M 104 B 96.95%
Weighting of Top 10 32.44% 11.4% 116.5% 89.57%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 6.02%
  2. Apple Inc 5.33%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 4.01%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.43%
  5. Future on S&P500 Sep21 2.79%
  6. Future on S&P500 Sep21 2.79%
  7. Future on S&P500 Sep21 2.79%
  8. Future on S&P500 Sep21 2.79%
  9. Future on S&P500 Sep21 2.79%
  10. Future on S&P500 Sep21 2.79%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GEUSX % Rank
Stocks 		99.30% 50.26% 104.50% 31.99%
Cash 		0.70% -10.83% 49.73% 62.65%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 72.55%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 74.03%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 72.14%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 71.31%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GEUSX % Rank
Technology 		25.75% 0.00% 65.70% 83.51%
Financial Services 		15.80% 0.00% 43.06% 12.61%
Healthcare 		15.08% 0.00% 39.76% 26.96%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.69% 0.00% 62.57% 82.03%
Communication Services 		9.75% 0.00% 66.40% 58.70%
Industrials 		7.28% 0.00% 30.65% 37.18%
Energy 		4.67% 0.00% 41.09% 8.99%
Consumer Defense 		4.18% 0.00% 25.50% 42.79%
Utilities 		2.80% 0.00% 16.07% 6.51%
Basic Materials 		2.50% 0.00% 18.91% 23.25%
Real Estate 		1.50% 0.00% 16.05% 41.71%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GEUSX % Rank
US 		97.11% 34.69% 100.00% 32.23%
Non US 		2.19% 0.00% 54.22% 59.52%

GEUSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GEUSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.82% 0.01% 20.29% 62.80%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.50% 34.21%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

GEUSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GEUSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GEUSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 32.00% 0.00% 316.74% 52.52%

GEUSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GEUSX Category Low Category High GEUSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 77.03%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GEUSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GEUSX Category Low Category High GEUSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.30% -6.13% 1.75% 12.54%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GEUSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GEUSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Chris Sierakowski

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 27, 2017

5.34

5.3%

Chris Sierakowski, CFA is a Vice President of SSGA and the Adviser and a Portfolio Manager on the Fundamental U.S. Equity Group. Mr. Sierakowski joined SSGA in July 2016 through its acquisition of GE Asset Management (GEAM). Prior to joining SSGA, Mr. Sierakowski served in various investment roles at GEAM since 1999., including providing analysts coverage for the software, computer hardware, semiconductors, business services, and payments industries. He also managed a Technology sector portfolio and acted as global Tech, Media and Telcom sector leader. Prior to GEAM, Mr. Sierakowski spent several years in IT consulting and as an officer in the U.S. Army. Mr. Sierakowski has a BS in Economics from the United States Military Academy and an MBA in Finance, Strategy, and Accounting from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and has been a member of the CFA Institute since 2002.

Paul Nestro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 09, 2018

3.9

3.9%

Paul Nestro is a Managing Director of State Street Global Advisors and the Director of Fundamental Growth and Core Research. Since 2004, he has been the co-Portfolio Manager of the European Equity strategy and was previously a Portfolio Manager for Emerging Markets, International Equity (EAFE), and International Small Cap strategies. He also served as the team’s analyst covering the metals and mining sector and as an analyst for a Global Equity mutual fund. Mr. Nestro joined State Street Global Advisors in July 2016 through its acquisition of GE Asset Management (GEAM). After completing GE’s Financial Management Program, he joined the Financial Planning & Analysis team at GEAM, and has been in the investment industry since 1993. Mr. Nestro has a BA in Finance from Michigan State University and is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Paul is a Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager with GE Asset Management Incorporated for the International Equity, Europe Equity, and Metals and Mining portfolios. Paul also has research coverage for the Metals and Mining sector. Paul has 16 years of investment experience with GE Asset Management. After completing GE’s Financial Management Program, he joined the Financial Planning & Analysis team at GEAM. Paul has a BA in Finance from Michigan State University and is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Michael Solecki

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 30, 2019

2.75

2.8%

Michael Solecki, CFA, is a Senior Managing Director of SSGA and Chief Investment Officer for Fundamental Growth and Core Equity. He is also a member of SSGA’s Executive Management Group. He joined SSGA in July 2016 through its acquisition of GEAM. Previously, as part of the International Equity team, he held roles as Chief Investment Officer, Co-Chief Investment Officer, Director of Portfolio Management and a Director of Research. Prior to GE, he worked for Monarch Capital Corporation as a financial analyst. He has a BS in Finance from Western New England College and a MBA from Fordham Univer

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

