Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Goldman Sachs Enhanced Income Fund

mutual fund
GESVX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.28 -0.01 -0.11%
primary theme
U.S. Ultrashort Bond Duration
share class
Inst (GEIIX) Primary Other (GEADX) A (GEIAX) Inv (GHIRX) Retirement (GEIUX) Other (GAEPX) S (GESVX)
GESVX (Mutual Fund)

Goldman Sachs Enhanced Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.28 -0.01 -0.11%
primary theme
U.S. Ultrashort Bond Duration
share class
Inst (GEIIX) Primary Other (GEADX) A (GEIAX) Inv (GHIRX) Retirement (GEIUX) Other (GAEPX) S (GESVX)
GESVX (Mutual Fund)

Goldman Sachs Enhanced Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.28 -0.01 -0.11%
primary theme
U.S. Ultrashort Bond Duration
share class
Inst (GEIIX) Primary Other (GEADX) A (GEIAX) Inv (GHIRX) Retirement (GEIUX) Other (GAEPX) S (GESVX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Goldman Sachs Enhanced Income Fund

GESVX | Fund

$9.28

$1.03 B

0.00%

0.85%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.1%

1 yr return

0.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-10.9%

Net Assets

$1.03 B

Holdings in Top 10

12.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.85%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 17.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Goldman Sachs Enhanced Income Fund

GESVX | Fund

$9.28

$1.03 B

0.00%

0.85%

GESVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -10.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.22%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs Enhanced Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs
  • Inception Date
    Dec 10, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    S
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Dave Fishman

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, primarily in a portfolio of U.S. or foreign fixed income securities, including securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies, instrumentalities or sponsored enterprises (“U.S. Government Securities”), including agency issued adjustable rate and fixed rate mortgage-backed securities or other mortgage-related securities (“Agency 
Mortgage-Backed Securities”), corporate notes, privately issued adjustable rate and fixed rate mortgage-backed securities or other mortgage-related securities (“Private Mortgage-Backed Securities” and, together with Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities, “Mortgage-Backed Securities”), commercial paper, fixed and floating rate asset-backed securities (including collateralized loan obligations), high yield non-investment grade fixed income securities (i.e., securities rated BB+, Ba1 or below by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”) or, if unrated, determined by the Investment Adviser to be of comparable credit quality), sovereign and corporate debt securities, and other U.S. dollar denominated debt instruments of emerging market countries. The Fund may also invest in fixed income securities issued by or on behalf of states, territories, and possessions of the United States (including the District of Columbia) (“Municipal Securities”). The Fund may also seek to obtain exposure to fixed income investments through investments in affiliated or unaffiliated investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). 
Except for asset-backed securities, Mortgage-Backed Securities and U.S. Treasury securities deliverable in futures transactions, the Fund will not invest in securities with remaining maturities of more than 5 years as determined in accordance with the SAI. With respect to asset-backed securities and Mortgage-Backed Securities, the Fund will not invest in asset-backed securities with a weighted average life of more than 5 years. In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, the Investment Adviser will seek to enhance the Fund’s return by identifying those fixed income securities that are within the maturity limitations discussed above and that the Investment Adviser believes offer advantageous yields relative to other similar securities. 
The Fund may not invest, in the aggregate, more than 10% of its total assets measured at the time of purchase (“Total Assets”) in (i) U.S. dollar denominated emerging markets countries debt and (ii) non-investment grade fixed income securities. 
The Fund may engage in forward foreign currency transactions in G4 currencies (U.S. Dollar, Euro, GBP and JPY) for both hedging and non-hedging purposes. The Fund may invest in obligations of domestic and foreign issuers that are denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar (and may also be denominated in a currency other than that associated with the issuer’s domicile). 
The Fund also intends to invest in other derivative instruments, including (but not limited to) interest rate futures contracts, options (including options on futures contracts, swaps, bonds and indexes), swaps (including credit default, index, basis, total return, volatility and currency swaps) and other forward contracts. The Fund may use derivatives, instead of buying and selling debt directly, to manage duration, to gain exposure to certain securities or indexes, or to take short positions with respect to individual securities or indexes. The Fund may invest in derivatives that are not denominated in U.S. dollars. 
The Fund may gain exposure to Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities through several methods, including by utilizing to-be-announced (“TBA”) agreements in Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities or through the use of reverse repurchase agreements. TBA agreements for Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities are standardized contracts for future delivery of fixed-rate mortgage pass-through securities in which the exact mortgage pools to be delivered are not specified until shortly before settlement. A reverse repurchase agreement enables the Fund to gain exposure to specified pools of Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities by purchasing them on a forward settling basis and using the proceeds of the reverse repurchase agreement to settle the trade. 
The Fund’s target duration range under normal interest rate conditions is expected to be approximately 1 year plus or minus 1 year, and over the past five years ended June 30, 2021, the duration of the ICE BofAML One-Year U.S. Treasury Note Index has ranged between 0.90 to 0.99 years. “Duration” is a measure of a debt security’s price sensitivity to changes in interest rates. The longer the duration of the Fund (or an individual debt security), the more sensitive its market price to changes in interest rates. For example, if market interest rates increase by 1%, the market price of a debt security with a positive duration of 3 years will generally decrease by approximately 3%. Conversely, a 1% decline in market interest rates will generally result in an increase of approximately 3% of that security’s market price. 
The Fund’s benchmark index is the ICE BofAML One-Year U.S. Treasury Note Index. 
Fixed Income Investment Philosophy: 
Our process: 
Combines diversified sources of return by employing multiple strategies
Takes a global perspective to seek relative value opportunities
Considers a wide range of factors as part of the fundamental investment process, which may include environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors
Employs focused specialist teams to seek to identify short-term mis-pricings and incorporate long-term views
Emphasizes a risk-aware approach as we view risk management as both an offensive and defensive tool 
No one factor or consideration is determinative in the fundamental investment process. 
Read More

GESVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GESVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -1.1% 3.6% 27.07%
1 Yr 0.7% -5.2% 7.0% 50.22%
3 Yr 10.0%* -3.0% 10.0% 0.47%
5 Yr -10.9%* -11.3% 2.3% 99.48%
10 Yr -4.9%* -5.1% 1.5% 99.17%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GESVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.3% -6.3% 2.3% 80.09%
2021 21.9% -1.1% 21.9% 0.47%
2020 -21.0% -21.0% 1.0% 100.00%
2019 2.6% -0.3% 2.6% 0.51%
2018 -4.2% -12.9% 1.0% 99.41%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GESVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -3.2% 2.9% 20.96%
1 Yr 0.7% -5.2% 3.0% 35.81%
3 Yr 10.0%* -3.0% 10.0% 0.49%
5 Yr -10.9%* -10.9% 2.6% 100.00%
10 Yr -4.9%* -4.9% 1.7% 100.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GESVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.3% -6.3% 2.3% 79.64%
2021 21.9% -1.1% 21.9% 0.47%
2020 -21.0% -21.0% 1.0% 100.00%
2019 2.6% -0.3% 2.6% 0.51%
2018 -4.2% -12.9% 1.0% 99.41%

NAV & Total Return History

GESVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GESVX Category Low Category High GESVX % Rank
Net Assets 1.03 B 24.5 K 27.9 B 51.09%
Number of Holdings 473 1 3396 26.75%
Net Assets in Top 10 125 M -200 M 16.1 B 53.51%
Weighting of Top 10 12.06% 2.6% 103.2% 76.23%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. WELLFLEET CLO 2021-3 LTD 1.29995% 1.43%
  2. Fox Corporation 3.666% 1.33%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 0.63993% 1.30%
  4. ICG RHINEBECK CLO LTD 1.34% 1.14%
  5. Golden Credit Card Trust 0.91657% 1.08%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 0.65493% 0.96%
  7. Bank of America Corporation 1.843% 0.94%
  8. Evergreen Credit Card Trust 0.9% 0.92%
  9. HYUNDAI AUTO LEASE SECURITIZATION TRUST 0.38% 0.91%
  10. AbbVie Inc. 2.6% 0.91%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GESVX % Rank
Bonds 		79.35% 0.00% 123.41% 58.33%
Cash 		18.91% -24.02% 100.00% 39.04%
Convertible Bonds 		1.74% 0.00% 15.25% 64.47%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.35% 51.32%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 48.68%
Other 		0.00% -10.38% 3.22% 54.82%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GESVX % Rank
Corporate 		52.46% 0.00% 99.91% 23.25%
Securitized 		24.91% 0.00% 100.00% 52.63%
Cash & Equivalents 		18.57% 0.00% 100.00% 37.72%
Government 		3.38% 0.00% 100.00% 41.23%
Municipal 		0.65% 0.00% 70.39% 22.37%
Derivative 		0.02% 0.00% 23.15% 15.79%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GESVX % Rank
US 		61.36% 0.00% 100.00% 61.84%
Non US 		17.99% 0.00% 49.76% 23.68%

GESVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GESVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.85% 0.08% 18.10% 14.68%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.19% 46.72%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 62.22%
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.01% 0.40% 97.00%

Sales Fees

GESVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GESVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GESVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 17.00% 0.00% 369.54% 5.76%

GESVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GESVX Category Low Category High GESVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 5.90% 92.98%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GESVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GESVX Category Low Category High GESVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.22% -1.30% 14.86% 71.04%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GESVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GESVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Dave Fishman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2008

13.42

13.4%

Managing director of Goldman Sachs since 2001, and co-head of the Goldman Sachs global liquidity management team since 2008 as a result of a merger between the Goldman Sachs money market team with the Goldman Sachs short duration team. Mr. Fishman was head of the Goldman Sachs money market team since 2002. Mr. Fishman joined the Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. in 1997 after working at Bankers Trust as a Portfolio Manager. He has over 22 years of investment experience. Mr. Fishman has a BS from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from New York University, Stern School of Business.

John Olivo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 11, 2016

6.3

6.3%

Mr. Olivo is the global head of short duration fixed income strategies. In this role, Mr. Olivo is responsible for portfolio management of several of GSAM’s short duration funds as well as portfolio construction and oversight for investment mandates on behalf of central banks, balance sheet clients, and financial institutions. Previously, he was a member of the short-term taxable portfolio management team and co-managed the U.S. Government money market funds. Mr. Olivo also managed the separate account money market business. Mr. Olivo is a member of the Investment Strategy Committee. He joined GSAM in 1995 as a portfolio trading assistant and was responsible for the daily compliance of all of the taxable money market funds.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 32.44 6.58 7.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×