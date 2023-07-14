Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.1%
1 yr return
0.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-10.9%
Net Assets
$1.03 B
Holdings in Top 10
12.1%
Expense Ratio 0.85%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 17.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|■
|Combines diversified sources of return by employing multiple strategies
|■
|Takes a global perspective to seek relative value opportunities
|■
|Considers a wide range of factors as part of the fundamental investment process, which may include environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors
|■
|Employs focused specialist teams to seek to identify short-term mis-pricings and incorporate long-term views
|■
|Emphasizes a risk-aware approach as we view risk management as both an offensive and defensive tool
|Period
|GESVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.1%
|-1.1%
|3.6%
|27.07%
|1 Yr
|0.7%
|-5.2%
|7.0%
|50.22%
|3 Yr
|10.0%*
|-3.0%
|10.0%
|0.47%
|5 Yr
|-10.9%*
|-11.3%
|2.3%
|99.48%
|10 Yr
|-4.9%*
|-5.1%
|1.5%
|99.17%
* Annualized
|Period
|GESVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-3.3%
|-6.3%
|2.3%
|80.09%
|2021
|21.9%
|-1.1%
|21.9%
|0.47%
|2020
|-21.0%
|-21.0%
|1.0%
|100.00%
|2019
|2.6%
|-0.3%
|2.6%
|0.51%
|2018
|-4.2%
|-12.9%
|1.0%
|99.41%
|Period
|GESVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.1%
|-3.2%
|2.9%
|20.96%
|1 Yr
|0.7%
|-5.2%
|3.0%
|35.81%
|3 Yr
|10.0%*
|-3.0%
|10.0%
|0.49%
|5 Yr
|-10.9%*
|-10.9%
|2.6%
|100.00%
|10 Yr
|-4.9%*
|-4.9%
|1.7%
|100.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|GESVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-3.3%
|-6.3%
|2.3%
|79.64%
|2021
|21.9%
|-1.1%
|21.9%
|0.47%
|2020
|-21.0%
|-21.0%
|1.0%
|100.00%
|2019
|2.6%
|-0.3%
|2.6%
|0.51%
|2018
|-4.2%
|-12.9%
|1.0%
|99.41%
|GESVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GESVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.03 B
|24.5 K
|27.9 B
|51.09%
|Number of Holdings
|473
|1
|3396
|26.75%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|125 M
|-200 M
|16.1 B
|53.51%
|Weighting of Top 10
|12.06%
|2.6%
|103.2%
|76.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GESVX % Rank
|Bonds
|79.35%
|0.00%
|123.41%
|58.33%
|Cash
|18.91%
|-24.02%
|100.00%
|39.04%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.74%
|0.00%
|15.25%
|64.47%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.35%
|51.32%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.68%
|Other
|0.00%
|-10.38%
|3.22%
|54.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GESVX % Rank
|Corporate
|52.46%
|0.00%
|99.91%
|23.25%
|Securitized
|24.91%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|52.63%
|Cash & Equivalents
|18.57%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|37.72%
|Government
|3.38%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|41.23%
|Municipal
|0.65%
|0.00%
|70.39%
|22.37%
|Derivative
|0.02%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|15.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GESVX % Rank
|US
|61.36%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|61.84%
|Non US
|17.99%
|0.00%
|49.76%
|23.68%
|GESVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.85%
|0.08%
|18.10%
|14.68%
|Management Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|46.72%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|62.22%
|Administrative Fee
|0.25%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|97.00%
|GESVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|1.00%
|N/A
|GESVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GESVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|17.00%
|0.00%
|369.54%
|5.76%
|GESVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GESVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.90%
|92.98%
|GESVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Semi-Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|GESVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GESVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.22%
|-1.30%
|14.86%
|71.04%
|GESVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2008
13.42
13.4%
Managing director of Goldman Sachs since 2001, and co-head of the Goldman Sachs global liquidity management team since 2008 as a result of a merger between the Goldman Sachs money market team with the Goldman Sachs short duration team. Mr. Fishman was head of the Goldman Sachs money market team since 2002. Mr. Fishman joined the Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. in 1997 after working at Bankers Trust as a Portfolio Manager. He has over 22 years of investment experience. Mr. Fishman has a BS from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from New York University, Stern School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 11, 2016
6.3
6.3%
Mr. Olivo is the global head of short duration fixed income strategies. In this role, Mr. Olivo is responsible for portfolio management of several of GSAM’s short duration funds as well as portfolio construction and oversight for investment mandates on behalf of central banks, balance sheet clients, and financial institutions. Previously, he was a member of the short-term taxable portfolio management team and co-managed the U.S. Government money market funds. Mr. Olivo also managed the separate account money market business. Mr. Olivo is a member of the Investment Strategy Committee. He joined GSAM in 1995 as a portfolio trading assistant and was responsible for the daily compliance of all of the taxable money market funds.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|32.44
|6.58
|7.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...