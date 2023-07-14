Paul Nestro is a Managing Director of State Street Global Advisors and the Director of Fundamental Growth and Core Research. Since 2004, he has been the co-Portfolio Manager of the European Equity strategy and was previously a Portfolio Manager for Emerging Markets, International Equity (EAFE), and International Small Cap strategies. He also served as the team’s analyst covering the metals and mining sector and as an analyst for a Global Equity mutual fund. Mr. Nestro joined State Street Global Advisors in July 2016 through its acquisition of GE Asset Management (GEAM). After completing GE’s Financial Management Program, he joined the Financial Planning & Analysis team at GEAM, and has been in the investment industry since 1993. Mr. Nestro has a BA in Finance from Michigan State University and is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Paul is a Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager with GE Asset Management Incorporated for the International Equity, Europe Equity, and Metals and Mining portfolios. Paul also has research coverage for the Metals and Mining sector. Paul has 16 years of investment experience with GE Asset Management. After completing GE’s Financial Management Program, he joined the Financial Planning & Analysis team at GEAM. Paul has a BA in Finance from Michigan State University and is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.