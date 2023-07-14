Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.8%
1 yr return
15.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.1%
Net Assets
$102 M
Holdings in Top 10
28.3%
Expense Ratio 1.40%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 22.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Portfolio invests primarily in equity securities, principally common stocks, of companies that the Investment Manager believes have strong and/or improving financial productivity and are undervalued based on their earnings, cash flow or asset values. In managing the Portfolio, the Investment Manager utilizes a flexible investment approach and engages in bottom-up, fundamental security analysis and selection. The Portfolio may invest in securities across the capitalization spectrum.
Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities. In addition, under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests significantly (at least 40%—unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by the Investment Manager, in which case the Portfolio would invest at least 30%) in non-US companies. The Investment Manager will allocate the Portfolio’s assets among various regions and countries, including the United States (but in no less than three different countries). The Portfolio’s investments in non-US companies may include companies whose principal business activities are located in emerging market countries.
Although the Portfolio is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, it may invest in a smaller number of issuers than other, more diversified investment portfolios.
|Period
|GESOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.8%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|34.68%
|1 Yr
|15.0%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|71.59%
|3 Yr
|6.7%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|51.22%
|5 Yr
|5.1%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|47.11%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GESOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.1%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|52.60%
|2021
|7.2%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|33.63%
|2020
|3.9%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|14.67%
|2019
|5.6%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|21.96%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|53.27%
|Period
|GESOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.8%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|35.68%
|1 Yr
|15.0%
|11.4%
|252.4%
|67.61%
|3 Yr
|6.7%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|48.05%
|5 Yr
|5.2%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|45.23%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GESOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.1%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|52.60%
|2021
|7.2%
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|34.13%
|2020
|3.9%
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|29.88%
|2019
|5.6%
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|20.79%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|67.15%
|GESOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GESOX % Rank
|Net Assets
|102 M
|199 K
|133 B
|73.46%
|Number of Holdings
|72
|1
|9075
|48.57%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|31.4 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|75.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.31%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|61.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GESOX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.15%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|52.75%
|Cash
|2.84%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|42.29%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|60.57%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|64.21%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|55.73%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|57.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GESOX % Rank
|Technology
|18.13%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|58.92%
|Industrials
|17.49%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|56.94%
|Financial Services
|16.46%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|34.14%
|Consumer Defense
|14.61%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|12.00%
|Healthcare
|13.26%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|37.33%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.75%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|65.64%
|Communication Services
|9.29%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|25.44%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|54.41%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|87.56%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|83.37%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|73.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GESOX % Rank
|US
|54.63%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|74.78%
|Non US
|42.52%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|19.27%
|GESOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.40%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|26.00%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|40.15%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|36.14%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|4.72%
|GESOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GESOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|84.38%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GESOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|22.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|84.98%
|GESOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GESOX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.27%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|55.25%
|GESOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|GESOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GESOX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.18%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|63.07%
|GESOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 24, 2018
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2014
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2013
8.42
8.4%
Louis Florentin-Lee Managing Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Louis Florentin-Lee is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various global equity teams, International Compounders and US Equity Select. He was formerly the co-Portfolio Manager/Analyst for the Lazard European Explorer Fund between 2004 and 2010. Louis began working in the investment industry in 1996. Prior to joining Lazard in 2004, he was an equity research analyst at Soros Funds Limited and Schroder Investment Management. He has a BSc (Hons) in Economics from the London School of Economics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2013
8.42
8.4%
Ronald Temple is a Managing Director and Co-Head of Multi-Asset and Head of US Equity. In this role, Ron is responsible for overseeing the firm's multi-asset and US equity strategies as well as several global equity strategies. He is also a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various US and global equity teams. He joined Lazard in 2001 with ten years of global experience including fixed-income derivative trading, risk management, corporate finance and corporate strategy. Ron has an MPP from Harvard University and graduated magna cum laude with a BA in Economics & Public Policy from Duke University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2013
8.42
8.4%
Martin Flood is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various US and global equity strategies, focusing on client communications. In addition, Martin is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst for the US Equity Select Tax Aware strategy, which focuses on after-tax returns for private clients. He began working in the investment field in 1993. Prior to joining Lazard in 1996, Martin was a Senior Accountant with Arthur Andersen LLP. He has a BS in accounting from St. John's University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2013
8.42
8.4%
Andrew Lacey is a Managing Director and a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various US equity strategies as well as Global Equity Select. He began working in the investment field upon joining the firm in 1995 as a Research Analyst covering the technology sector. Andrew has an MBA from Columbia University and a BA (Hons) from the College of Social Studies, Wesleyan University. Prior to joining Lazard, Andrew was a teacher at the Pingry School and Buckingham Browne & Nichols for five years. He continues to be involved in education as a board member for KIPP New Jersey and Link Education Partners.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 08, 2015
6.65
6.7%
Barnaby Wilson, CFA Managing Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management Limited (London) Barnaby Wilson is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various global equity teams as well as International Compounders. He began working in the investment field in 1998. Prior to joining Lazard in 1999, he worked for Orbitex Investments as a Research Analyst. Barnaby has a BA (Hons) in Mathematics and Philosophy from Balliol College, Oxford University. Barnaby is a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2020
2.17
2.2%
Jessica Kittay is a Director and Client Portfolio Manager for various US and global equity strategies. She began working in the investment field in 2001. Prior to joining Lazard in 2010, Jessica was a Vice President and Client Portfolio Manager on the US Fundamental Equity team at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Jessica has an MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University and a BA from Bucknell University. She is a member of The Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) Association.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2021
1.08
1.1%
Kyle Waldhauer is a Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the Global Equity Income and Global Equity Select teams. He began working in the investment field in 1994. Prior to joining Lazard in 1998, Kyle was a financial representative at Fidelity Investments. He has a BS in Economics and Finance from Southern New Hampshire University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
