Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Lazard Global Equity Select Portfolio

mutual fund
GESIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.37 +0.03 +0.17%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (GESIX) Primary Other (GESOX)
GESIX (Mutual Fund)

Lazard Global Equity Select Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.37 +0.03 +0.17%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (GESIX) Primary Other (GESOX)
GESIX (Mutual Fund)

Lazard Global Equity Select Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.37 +0.03 +0.17%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (GESIX) Primary Other (GESOX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Lazard Global Equity Select Portfolio

GESIX | Fund

$17.37

$102 M

0.51%

$0.09

0.84%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.0%

1 yr return

15.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.1%

Net Assets

$102 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.84%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 22.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Lazard Global Equity Select Portfolio

GESIX | Fund

$17.37

$102 M

0.51%

$0.09

0.84%

GESIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.50%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lazard Global Equity Select Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Lazard
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Martin Flood

Fund Description

The Portfolio invests primarily in equity securities, principally common stocks, of companies that the Investment Manager believes have strong and/or improving financial productivity and are undervalued based on their earnings, cash flow or asset values. In managing the Portfolio, the Investment Manager utilizes a flexible investment approach and engages in bottom-up, fundamental security analysis and selection. The Portfolio may invest in securities across the capitalization spectrum.

Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities. In addition, under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests significantly (at least 40%—unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by the Investment Manager, in which case the Portfolio would invest at least 30%) in non-US companies. The Investment Manager will allocate the Portfolio’s assets among various regions and countries, including the United States (but in no less than three different countries). The Portfolio’s investments in non-US companies may include companies whose principal business activities are located in emerging market countries.

Although the Portfolio is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, it may invest in a smaller number of issuers than other, more diversified investment portfolios.

Read More

GESIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GESIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.0% -35.6% 29.2% 33.56%
1 Yr 15.0% 17.3% 252.4% 70.57%
3 Yr 6.7%* -3.5% 34.6% 49.03%
5 Yr 5.1%* 0.1% 32.7% 43.89%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GESIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.1% -24.3% 957.1% 52.48%
2021 7.2% -38.3% 47.1% 33.50%
2020 3.9% -54.2% 0.6% 14.94%
2019 5.6% -76.0% 54.1% 21.52%
2018 -2.1% -26.1% 47.8% 53.11%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GESIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.0% -35.6% 29.2% 34.45%
1 Yr 15.0% 11.4% 252.4% 66.59%
3 Yr 6.7%* -3.5% 34.6% 46.23%
5 Yr 5.2%* 0.1% 32.7% 42.01%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GESIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.1% -24.3% 957.1% 52.48%
2021 7.2% -33.1% 47.1% 34.01%
2020 3.9% -44.4% 1.8% 31.09%
2019 5.6% -6.5% 54.1% 19.62%
2018 -2.0% -14.4% 47.8% 65.07%

NAV & Total Return History

GESIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GESIX Category Low Category High GESIX % Rank
Net Assets 102 M 199 K 133 B 73.36%
Number of Holdings 72 1 9075 48.24%
Net Assets in Top 10 31.4 M -18 M 37.6 B 74.89%
Weighting of Top 10 28.31% 9.1% 100.0% 61.78%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alphabet Inc Class A 4.20%
  2. Microsoft Corp 4.01%
  3. Zoetis Inc Class A 2.88%
  4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 2.88%
  5. Wolters Kluwer NV 2.88%
  6. Wolters Kluwer NV 2.88%
  7. Wolters Kluwer NV 2.88%
  8. Wolters Kluwer NV 2.88%
  9. Wolters Kluwer NV 2.88%
  10. Wolters Kluwer NV 2.88%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GESIX % Rank
Stocks 		97.15% 61.84% 125.47% 52.64%
Cash 		2.84% -174.70% 23.12% 42.18%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 24.89%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 33.59%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 16.41%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 20.37%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GESIX % Rank
Technology 		18.13% 0.00% 49.87% 58.81%
Industrials 		17.49% 0.00% 44.06% 56.83%
Financial Services 		16.46% 0.00% 38.42% 33.92%
Consumer Defense 		14.61% 0.00% 73.28% 11.89%
Healthcare 		13.26% 0.00% 35.42% 37.11%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.75% 0.00% 40.94% 65.53%
Communication Services 		9.29% 0.00% 57.66% 25.33%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 29.12% 54.30%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 78.08%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 21.15% 71.15%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.60% 73.24%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GESIX % Rank
US 		54.63% 0.13% 103.82% 74.67%
Non US 		42.52% 0.58% 99.46% 19.16%

GESIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GESIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.84% 0.01% 44.27% 69.44%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.82% 37.31%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% 3.43%

Sales Fees

GESIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GESIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 75.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GESIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 22.00% 0.00% 395.00% 84.52%

GESIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GESIX Category Low Category High GESIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.51% 0.00% 3.26% 14.44%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GESIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GESIX Category Low Category High GESIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.50% -4.27% 12.65% 60.45%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GESIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GESIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Martin Flood

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2013

8.42

8.4%

Martin Flood is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various US and global equity strategies, focusing on client communications. In addition, Martin is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst for the US Equity Select Tax Aware strategy, which focuses on after-tax returns for private clients. He began working in the investment field in 1993. Prior to joining Lazard in 1996, Martin was a Senior Accountant with Arthur Andersen LLP. He has a BS in accounting from St. John's University.

Louis Florentin-Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2013

8.42

8.4%

Louis Florentin-Lee Managing Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Louis Florentin-Lee is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various global equity teams, International Compounders and US Equity Select. He was formerly the co-Portfolio Manager/Analyst for the Lazard European Explorer Fund between 2004 and 2010. Louis began working in the investment industry in 1996. Prior to joining Lazard in 2004, he was an equity research analyst at Soros Funds Limited and Schroder Investment Management. He has a BSc (Hons) in Economics from the London School of Economics.

Ronald Temple

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2013

8.42

8.4%

Ronald Temple is a Managing Director and Co-Head of Multi-Asset and Head of US Equity. In this role, Ron is responsible for overseeing the firm's multi-asset and US equity strategies as well as several global equity strategies. He is also a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various US and global equity teams. He joined Lazard in 2001 with ten years of global experience including fixed-income derivative trading, risk management, corporate finance and corporate strategy. Ron has an MPP from Harvard University and graduated magna cum laude with a BA in Economics & Public Policy from Duke University.

Andrew Lacey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2013

8.42

8.4%

Andrew Lacey is a Managing Director and a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various US equity strategies as well as Global Equity Select. He began working in the investment field upon joining the firm in 1995 as a Research Analyst covering the technology sector. Andrew has an MBA from Columbia University and a BA (Hons) from the College of Social Studies, Wesleyan University. Prior to joining Lazard, Andrew was a teacher at the Pingry School and Buckingham Browne & Nichols for five years. He continues to be involved in education as a board member for KIPP New Jersey and Link Education Partners.

Barnaby Wilson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 08, 2015

6.65

6.7%

Barnaby Wilson, CFA Managing Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management Limited (London) Barnaby Wilson is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various global equity teams as well as International Compounders. He began working in the investment field in 1998. Prior to joining Lazard in 1999, he worked for Orbitex Investments as a Research Analyst. Barnaby has a BA (Hons) in Mathematics and Philosophy from Balliol College, Oxford University. Barnaby is a CFA® charterholder.

Jessica Kittay

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2020

2.17

2.2%

Jessica Kittay is a Director and Client Portfolio Manager for various US and global equity strategies. She began working in the investment field in 2001. Prior to joining Lazard in 2010, Jessica was a Vice President and Client Portfolio Manager on the US Fundamental Equity team at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Jessica has an MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University and a BA from Bucknell University. She is a member of The Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) Association.

Kyle Waldhauer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Kyle Waldhauer is a Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the Global Equity Income and Global Equity Select teams. He began working in the investment field in 1994. Prior to joining Lazard in 1998, Kyle was a financial representative at Fidelity Investments. He has a BS in Economics and Finance from Southern New Hampshire University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×