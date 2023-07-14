John R. Kichula, CFA, is Director of Equity Research for Glenmede Investment Management LP (GIM), an affiliate of The Glenmede Trust Company, N.A. He manages a team of equity research analysts and helps ensure consistency is maintained within the fundamental equity investing process. He also conducts equity research, focusing on companies in the financial services, telecommunications and utilities industries. Mr. Kichula joined GTC in 2002 as a research analyst. Prior to joining GTC, Mr. Kichula was a vice president and member of the emerging value team at BlackRock, Inc., managing small- and mid-cap equity funds with primary responsibility for the financial services industry. He has also been employed by Palisade Capital Management, LLC, M.A. Schapiro & Co., and Salomon Brothers Inc. At each institution, Mr. Kichula assumed increasing responsibilities while focusing on the financial services industry. Mr. Kichula is a 1991 magna cum laude graduate of Brown University with a Sc.B. in Applied Mathematics and Economics. He and his family reside in Media, Pennsylvania, and he is a member of the CFA Institute (formerly AIMR, the Association for Investment Management and Research).