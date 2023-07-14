Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Glenmede Equity Income Portfolio

GEQIX | Fund

$15.06

$22.1 M

1.82%

$0.27

1.10%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.5%

1 yr return

9.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.3%

Net Assets

$22.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.10%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 27.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GEQIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.53%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Glenmede Equity Income Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Glenmede
  • Inception Date
    Dec 21, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Kichula

Fund Description

GEQIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GEQIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.5% -13.6% 215.2% 57.38%
1 Yr 9.3% -58.6% 197.5% 20.65%
3 Yr 7.8%* -23.2% 64.1% 40.03%
5 Yr 5.3%* -15.3% 29.4% 13.71%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GEQIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.2% -65.1% 22.3% 30.04%
2021 9.6% -25.3% 25.5% 33.16%
2020 1.4% -8.4% 56.7% 16.92%
2019 5.2% -9.2% 10.4% 27.25%
2018 -2.0% -9.4% 3.1% 13.01%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GEQIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.5% -13.6% 215.2% 54.44%
1 Yr 9.3% -58.6% 197.5% 17.66%
3 Yr 7.8%* -23.2% 64.1% 39.91%
5 Yr 6.1%* -15.1% 32.0% 13.36%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GEQIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.2% -65.1% 22.3% 30.04%
2021 9.6% -25.3% 25.5% 33.25%
2020 1.4% -8.4% 56.7% 16.92%
2019 5.2% -9.2% 10.4% 27.43%
2018 -1.1% -8.9% 3.3% 9.36%

NAV & Total Return History

GEQIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GEQIX Category Low Category High GEQIX % Rank
Net Assets 22.1 M 1 M 151 B 95.68%
Number of Holdings 54 2 1727 75.02%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.69 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 96.53%
Weighting of Top 10 24.82% 5.0% 99.2% 65.33%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Eli Lilly and Co 3.36%
  2. Maxim Integrated Products Inc 3.15%
  3. Cisco Systems Inc 3.05%
  4. Johnson & Johnson 2.93%
  5. Texas Instruments Inc 2.88%
  6. Pfizer Inc 2.66%
  7. McDonald's Corp 2.65%
  8. PepsiCo Inc 2.60%
  9. Chevron Corp 2.54%
  10. NetApp Inc 2.53%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GEQIX % Rank
Stocks 		98.16% 28.02% 125.26% 52.11%
Cash 		1.84% -88.20% 71.98% 43.59%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 42.02%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 37.14%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 38.08%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 39.45%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GEQIX % Rank
Industrials 		17.62% 0.00% 42.76% 5.24%
Healthcare 		16.68% 0.00% 30.08% 59.43%
Financial Services 		16.62% 0.00% 58.05% 76.14%
Technology 		14.02% 0.00% 54.02% 23.69%
Consumer Defense 		9.67% 0.00% 34.10% 33.67%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.57% 0.00% 22.74% 18.29%
Utilities 		5.17% 0.00% 27.04% 40.40%
Energy 		4.30% 0.00% 54.00% 83.37%
Communication Services 		4.24% 0.00% 26.58% 73.73%
Basic Materials 		3.12% 0.00% 21.69% 56.69%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 90.36%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GEQIX % Rank
US 		98.16% 24.51% 121.23% 19.02%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 41.42% 93.38%

GEQIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GEQIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.10% 0.04% 45.41% 35.28%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.50% 46.67%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.01% 0.50% 86.07%

Sales Fees

GEQIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GEQIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GEQIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 27.00% 0.00% 488.00% 37.07%

GEQIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GEQIX Category Low Category High GEQIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.82% 0.00% 41.90% 45.59%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GEQIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GEQIX Category Low Category High GEQIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.53% -1.51% 4.28% 38.77%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GEQIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

GEQIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Kichula

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 14, 2020

1.46

1.5%

John R. Kichula, CFA, is Director of Equity Research for Glenmede Investment Management LP (GIM), an affiliate of The Glenmede Trust Company, N.A. He manages a team of equity research analysts and helps ensure consistency is maintained within the fundamental equity investing process. He also conducts equity research, focusing on companies in the financial services, telecommunications and utilities industries. Mr. Kichula joined GTC in 2002 as a research analyst. Prior to joining GTC, Mr. Kichula was a vice president and member of the emerging value team at BlackRock, Inc., managing small- and mid-cap equity funds with primary responsibility for the financial services industry. He has also been employed by Palisade Capital Management, LLC, M.A. Schapiro & Co., and Salomon Brothers Inc. At each institution, Mr. Kichula assumed increasing responsibilities while focusing on the financial services industry. Mr. Kichula is a 1991 magna cum laude graduate of Brown University with a Sc.B. in Applied Mathematics and Economics. He and his family reside in Media, Pennsylvania, and he is a member of the CFA Institute (formerly AIMR, the Association for Investment Management and Research).

Mark Livingston

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 14, 2020

1.46

1.5%

Mark Livingston is a Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst for Glenmede Investment Management LP (GIM). He assumed portfolio management duties for the Strategic Equity strategy. He also conducts equity research primarily focusing on companies in the consumer discretionary, industrial and basic materials sectors. Prior to joining Glenmede, Mr. Livingston was an Associate Director of Equity Research at UBS, focusing on the gaming and leisure industries. Before that, Mr. Livingston was an Associate in Equity Research at Lehman Brothers in New York City, covering the machinery industry. Mr. Livingston received a Master of Business Administration degree from New York University and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Michigan. Mr. Livingston earned the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

