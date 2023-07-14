Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
3.5%
1 yr return
9.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.3%
Net Assets
$22.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
24.8%
Expense Ratio 1.10%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 27.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|GEQIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.5%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|57.38%
|1 Yr
|9.3%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|20.65%
|3 Yr
|7.8%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|40.03%
|5 Yr
|5.3%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|13.71%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|GEQIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GEQIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|22.1 M
|1 M
|151 B
|95.68%
|Number of Holdings
|54
|2
|1727
|75.02%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.69 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|96.53%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.82%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|65.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GEQIX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.16%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|52.11%
|Cash
|1.84%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|43.59%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|42.02%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|37.14%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|38.08%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|39.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GEQIX % Rank
|Industrials
|17.62%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|5.24%
|Healthcare
|16.68%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|59.43%
|Financial Services
|16.62%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|76.14%
|Technology
|14.02%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|23.69%
|Consumer Defense
|9.67%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|33.67%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.57%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|18.29%
|Utilities
|5.17%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|40.40%
|Energy
|4.30%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|83.37%
|Communication Services
|4.24%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|73.73%
|Basic Materials
|3.12%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|56.69%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|90.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GEQIX % Rank
|US
|98.16%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|19.02%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|93.38%
|GEQIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.10%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|35.28%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|46.67%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.25%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|86.07%
|GEQIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GEQIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GEQIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|27.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|37.07%
|GEQIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GEQIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.82%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|45.59%
|GEQIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|GEQIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GEQIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.53%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|38.77%
|GEQIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 10, 2022
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 11, 2022
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 11, 2022
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 12, 2021
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 12, 2021
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 12, 2021
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2020
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 13, 2020
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2020
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2020
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2019
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2019
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 08, 2019
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 09, 2018
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 09, 2018
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 09, 2018
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 10, 2017
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 10, 2017
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 10, 2017
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 14, 2020
1.46
1.5%
John R. Kichula, CFA, is Director of Equity Research for Glenmede Investment Management LP (GIM), an affiliate of The Glenmede Trust Company, N.A. He manages a team of equity research analysts and helps ensure consistency is maintained within the fundamental equity investing process. He also conducts equity research, focusing on companies in the financial services, telecommunications and utilities industries. Mr. Kichula joined GTC in 2002 as a research analyst. Prior to joining GTC, Mr. Kichula was a vice president and member of the emerging value team at BlackRock, Inc., managing small- and mid-cap equity funds with primary responsibility for the financial services industry. He has also been employed by Palisade Capital Management, LLC, M.A. Schapiro & Co., and Salomon Brothers Inc. At each institution, Mr. Kichula assumed increasing responsibilities while focusing on the financial services industry. Mr. Kichula is a 1991 magna cum laude graduate of Brown University with a Sc.B. in Applied Mathematics and Economics. He and his family reside in Media, Pennsylvania, and he is a member of the CFA Institute (formerly AIMR, the Association for Investment Management and Research).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 14, 2020
1.46
1.5%
Mark Livingston is a Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst for Glenmede Investment Management LP (GIM). He assumed portfolio management duties for the Strategic Equity strategy. He also conducts equity research primarily focusing on companies in the consumer discretionary, industrial and basic materials sectors. Prior to joining Glenmede, Mr. Livingston was an Associate Director of Equity Research at UBS, focusing on the gaming and leisure industries. Before that, Mr. Livingston was an Associate in Equity Research at Lehman Brothers in New York City, covering the machinery industry. Mr. Livingston received a Master of Business Administration degree from New York University and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Michigan. Mr. Livingston earned the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
