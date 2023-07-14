William Sandow is a Vice President of SSGA and the Adviser and a Portfolio Manager in the Fundamental U.S. Equity Group. Prior to this role, since 2012, Mr. Sandow was a senior research analyst on the Fundamental Equity Research team covering biotechnology and pharmaceutical securities globally. He joined SSGA through its acquisition of GEAM in July 2016. Prior to joining GEAM in 2012, Mr. Sandow spent seven years at Alliance Global Investors in various research and portfolio management roles. He started his investing career in 2000 at RCM Capital Management. Mr. Sandow has over sixteen years of investment industry experience and has portfolio management and research responsibilities for the Large and Mid Cap Growth teams. Prior to joining AGI Capital via a predecessor affiliate in 2005, he was a senior health care analyst and portfolio manager for Exis Capital and an analyst and co-manager of a health care-focused mutual fund at RCM Capital Management. Mr. Sandow earned his M.B.A. from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business and a B.S. from Boston College.