Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

State Street Premier Growth Equity V.I.S. Fund

GEPGX | Fund

$102.61

$31 M

0.00%

0.88%

Vitals

YTD Return

33.2%

1 yr return

7.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.1%

Net Assets

$31 M

Holdings in Top 10

54.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$102.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.88%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 30.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GEPGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 33.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.32%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    State Street Premier Growth Equity V.I.S. Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    State Street Global Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Dec 12, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    William Sandow

Fund Description

GEPGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GEPGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 33.2% -41.7% 64.0% 23.66%
1 Yr 7.8% -46.2% 77.9% 82.99%
3 Yr -3.7%* -41.7% 28.4% 71.40%
5 Yr -1.1%* -30.3% 23.8% 70.79%
10 Yr 0.2%* -16.8% 19.6% 77.22%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GEPGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.2% -85.9% 81.6% 74.16%
2021 1.5% -31.0% 26.7% 66.36%
2020 6.8% -13.0% 34.8% 64.96%
2019 5.2% -6.0% 10.6% 65.59%
2018 -3.6% -15.9% 2.0% 80.27%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GEPGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 33.2% -41.7% 64.0% 22.35%
1 Yr 7.8% -46.2% 77.9% 78.64%
3 Yr -3.7%* -41.7% 28.4% 71.03%
5 Yr -1.1%* -30.3% 23.8% 75.35%
10 Yr 0.2%* -16.8% 19.7% 92.34%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GEPGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.2% -85.9% 81.6% 74.16%
2021 1.5% -31.0% 26.7% 66.36%
2020 6.8% -13.0% 34.8% 64.96%
2019 5.2% -6.0% 10.6% 65.59%
2018 -3.6% -15.9% 3.1% 87.23%

NAV & Total Return History

GEPGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GEPGX Category Low Category High GEPGX % Rank
Net Assets 31 M 189 K 222 B 94.82%
Number of Holdings 41 2 3509 79.06%
Net Assets in Top 10 17.2 M -1.37 M 104 B 94.48%
Weighting of Top 10 54.71% 11.4% 116.5% 17.55%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 11.61%
  2. Apple Inc 10.25%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 6.93%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class C 5.95%
  5. Visa Inc Class A 4.59%
  6. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 3.91%
  7. NVIDIA Corp 3.66%
  8. Qualcomm Inc 3.35%
  9. Mastercard Inc Class A 3.26%
  10. UnitedHealth Group Inc 3.18%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GEPGX % Rank
Stocks 		97.70% 50.26% 104.50% 66.12%
Cash 		2.30% -10.83% 49.73% 31.16%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 56.39%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 59.19%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 53.67%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 53.17%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GEPGX % Rank
Technology 		41.75% 0.00% 65.70% 20.53%
Financial Services 		14.05% 0.00% 43.06% 16.16%
Communication Services 		13.86% 0.00% 66.40% 16.24%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.07% 0.00% 62.57% 66.61%
Healthcare 		8.98% 0.00% 39.76% 84.17%
Industrials 		4.90% 0.00% 30.65% 63.81%
Real Estate 		2.02% 0.00% 16.05% 28.11%
Consumer Defense 		1.35% 0.00% 25.50% 78.57%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 67.27%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 78.73%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 87.55%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GEPGX % Rank
US 		97.70% 34.69% 100.00% 25.47%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 93.40%

GEPGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GEPGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.88% 0.01% 20.29% 57.01%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 58.18%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

GEPGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GEPGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GEPGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 30.00% 0.00% 316.74% 47.20%

GEPGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GEPGX Category Low Category High GEPGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 59.06%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GEPGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GEPGX Category Low Category High GEPGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.32% -6.13% 1.75% 50.59%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GEPGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GEPGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

William Sandow

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2017

4.75

4.8%

William Sandow is a Vice President of SSGA and the Adviser and a Portfolio Manager in the Fundamental U.S. Equity Group. Prior to this role, since 2012, Mr. Sandow was a senior research analyst on the Fundamental Equity Research team covering biotechnology and pharmaceutical securities globally. He joined SSGA through its acquisition of GEAM in July 2016. Prior to joining GEAM in 2012, Mr. Sandow spent seven years at Alliance Global Investors in various research and portfolio management roles. He started his investing career in 2000 at RCM Capital Management. Mr. Sandow has over sixteen years of investment industry experience and has portfolio management and research responsibilities for the Large and Mid Cap Growth teams. Prior to joining AGI Capital via a predecessor affiliate in 2005, he was a senior health care analyst and portfolio manager for Exis Capital and an analyst and co-manager of a health care-focused mutual fund at RCM Capital Management. Mr. Sandow earned his M.B.A. from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business and a B.S. from Boston College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

