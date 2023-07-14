Under normal market conditions, Environmental Opportunities Fund invests at least 80 percent of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of clean-tech companies. A clean-tech company is a company that the Fund’s sub-adviser believes provides leading technology solutions to solve environmental challenges, primarily focusing on climate change. Environmental Opportunities Fund invests in companies across all market capitalizations, although it expects most to be small- and mid-cap companies (i.e., at the time of investment, a market capitalization at least $100 million and less than $10 billion). Equity securities in which Environmental Opportunities Fund may invest include common stocks and preferred stocks, as well as equity securities of foreign companies, either directly or through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”).

In managing Environmental Opportunities Fund’s portfolio, its sub-adviser uses its proprietary Global Environmental Opportunities Strategy (“GEOS”) to identify companies with a strong growth potential that are pursuing natural resource optimization and are engaged in finding energy efficiency solutions, lessening dependence on fossil fuels and limiting greenhouse gasses. GEOS focuses on approximately 100 issuers out of a universe of approximately 700 eligible issuers, each of which generates at least 25 percent of its revenues from one or more of nine “environmental investment themes”: Agricultural Productivity & Clean Fuels; Clean Technology & Efficiency; Efficient Transport; Environmental Finance; Power Technology; Power Merchants & Generation; Renewable Energy; Low Carbon Commerce; and Water. In addition to its environmental assessment, the sub-adviser ranks the universe of stocks according to a number of factors, including growth in revenues, earnings and free cash flow, valuation, balance sheet strength, and capital efficiency. The sub-adviser also attempts to diversify the portfolio across geographies, industries, and environmental themes. Environmental Opportunities Fund will typically hold at any given time securities of between 35 and 75 issuers.

Environmental Opportunities Fund may hold cash, or it may manage its cash by investing in cash equivalents and money market funds.