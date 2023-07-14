Home
Trending ETFs

State Street Income V.I.S. Fund

GEIMX | Fund

$9.92

$12.1 M

0.00%

1.06%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.0%

1 yr return

-6.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

Net Assets

$12.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

51.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.06%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 81.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

State Street Income V.I.S. Fund

GEIMX | Fund

$9.92

$12.1 M

0.00%

1.06%

GEIMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    State Street Income V.I.S. Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    State Street Global Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Jan 03, 1995
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew Nest

Fund Description

GEIMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GEIMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.0% -4.3% 4.5% 6.99%
1 Yr -6.1% -16.1% 162.7% 92.54%
3 Yr -7.9%* -12.4% 47.6% 91.37%
5 Yr -2.5%* -10.0% 55.5% 62.00%
10 Yr -1.4%* -7.4% 12.7% 55.33%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GEIMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.0% -34.7% 131.9% 88.65%
2021 -2.5% -6.0% 15.7% 92.24%
2020 1.3% -9.6% 118.7% 51.58%
2019 2.0% -0.4% 5.8% 3.85%
2018 -0.7% -2.2% 3.3% 64.89%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GEIMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.0% -15.5% 4.5% 7.18%
1 Yr -6.1% -16.1% 162.7% 89.00%
3 Yr -7.9%* -12.4% 47.6% 91.32%
5 Yr -2.5%* -10.0% 55.5% 63.36%
10 Yr -1.4%* -7.4% 13.5% 72.91%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GEIMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.0% -34.7% 131.9% 88.65%
2021 -2.5% -6.0% 15.7% 92.24%
2020 1.3% -9.6% 118.7% 51.58%
2019 2.0% -0.4% 5.8% 3.85%
2018 -0.7% -2.2% 3.3% 69.50%

NAV & Total Return History

GEIMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GEIMX Category Low Category High GEIMX % Rank
Net Assets 12.1 M 2.88 M 287 B 98.65%
Number of Holdings 995 1 17234 36.07%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.67 M -106 M 27.6 B 96.82%
Weighting of Top 10 51.40% 3.7% 123.9% 13.46%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Mar22 Xcbt 20220331 17.49%
  2. Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Mar22 Xcbt 20220331 17.49%
  3. Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Mar22 Xcbt 20220331 17.49%
  4. Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Mar22 Xcbt 20220331 17.49%
  5. Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Mar22 Xcbt 20220331 17.49%
  6. Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Mar22 Xcbt 20220331 17.49%
  7. Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Mar22 Xcbt 20220331 17.49%
  8. Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Mar22 Xcbt 20220331 17.49%
  9. Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Mar22 Xcbt 20220331 17.49%
  10. Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Mar22 Xcbt 20220331 17.49%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GEIMX % Rank
Bonds 		92.46% 3.97% 268.18% 74.54%
Cash 		7.02% -181.13% 95.99% 21.60%
Convertible Bonds 		0.35% 0.00% 7.93% 82.26%
Preferred Stocks 		0.17% 0.00% 77.13% 21.60%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 33.14%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 12.44%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GEIMX % Rank
Government 		42.70% 0.00% 86.23% 11.96%
Securitized 		25.42% 0.00% 98.40% 65.57%
Corporate 		22.07% 0.00% 100.00% 81.10%
Cash & Equivalents 		6.32% 0.00% 95.99% 36.16%
Derivative 		2.96% 0.00% 25.16% 12.34%
Municipal 		0.53% 0.00% 100.00% 44.17%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GEIMX % Rank
US 		89.26% 3.63% 210.09% 37.51%
Non US 		3.20% -6.54% 58.09% 84.28%

GEIMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GEIMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.06% 0.01% 20.64% 20.51%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.76% 85.06%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

GEIMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GEIMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GEIMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 81.00% 2.00% 493.39% 35.49%

GEIMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GEIMX Category Low Category High GEIMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 10.82% 95.98%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GEIMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GEIMX Category Low Category High GEIMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.01% -1.28% 8.97% 87.27%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GEIMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GEIMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Nest

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 10, 2018

4.39

4.4%

Matthew Nest, CFA, is a Managing Director of SSGA and the Adviser and Global Head of Macro Strategies. In that capacity, he is responsible for global interest rate and currency portfolio management. Prior to joining SSGA in 2016, Mr. Nest spent sixteen years at PIMCO in a number of functions including portfolio management, strategy and business development. He has worked in the U.S., Sydney, Singapore and Hong Kong. He started his career at Bank of America and has been working in the investment industry since 1999. Mr. Nest has a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Arizona State University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business. He earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

James Palmieri

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 12, 2019

2.97

3.0%

James Palmieri, CFA, is a Managing Director of SSGA and the Adviser, a Senior Portfolio Manager, and Head of Structured Credit for the Fundamental Active Fixed Income Team. In his role, he is the lead portfolio manager and trader for the Structured Products Group servicing all total rate of return and insurance accounts managed in Stamford, CT. In addition to his portfolio management responsibilities, Mr. Palmieri is a member of the Fixed Income Currency and Cash Senior Leadership Team, and the Fundamental Active Core and Core Plus Fixed Income Team. He joined SSGA in 2016 through its acquisition of GE Asset Management. Prior to joining SSGA, Mr. Palmieri worked at GE Asset Management for eleven years as a senior portfolio manager and trader for all fixed income total rate of return and insurance accounts for GE. Prior to joining GE Asset Management, he worked at Constitution State Corporate Credit Union for one year as an investment director and CIGNA Investment Management for five years as a fixed income portfolio manager. He received his Bachelor of Science from Central Connecticut State University, is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charter holder and has twenty years of investment experience.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.83 1.16

