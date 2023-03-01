The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances in long and short positions of equity securities. The Adviser will invest a portion of the assets in securities included in the S&P 500® Index (the “Index”) but not necessarily in the same weightings within the Index (the “Long Portfolio”). The Fund will also have additional exposure to a long/short portfolio (the “Long/Short Portfolio”), consisting of long and short positions in securities listed in the Index, but may invest in other large capitalization companies, generally selected from the largest 500 – 700 U.S. companies based on market capitalization. The Fund is not a passive index fund, but instead utilizes an enhanced index or “index plus” strategy.

The Long Portfolio will generally consist of long positions in the securities that comprise the Index that are weighted based on the Adviser’s assessment of value and the individual security’s Index weight. The Long/Short Portfolio will consist of long positions in securities that the Adviser believes to be undervalued and short positions in securities that the Adviser believes to be overvalued, based on the Adviser’s analysis of the issuer’s financial reports and market valuation.

The Adviser seeks to maintain the Fund’s net exposure, which is the value of the Fund’s long positions minus its short positions, in the range of approximately 70 – 100%. The Adviser expects that the Fund’s gross exposure, which is the value of the Fund’s long positions plus its short positions, will be in the range of 160%-220%.

In determining which individual securities to purchase or short for the Long/Short Portfolio, the Adviser employs a systematic, bottom-up, valuation approach based on the Adviser’s proprietary analytical framework to identify companies that appear to be undervalued or overvalued on both an absolute and relative basis. This approach consists of:

• Researching and analyzing each company in the Adviser’s coverage universe according to a methodology that emphasizes fundamentals such as recurring earnings, cash flows, capital efficiency, capital structure, and valuation;

• Identifying and excluding companies that do not conform to the Adviser’s valuation methodology or companies judged by the Adviser to have questionable financial reporting;

• Updating the analysis for earning releases, annual (Form 10-K) and quarterly (Form 10-Q) reports and other corporate filings; and

• Recording analysis in a centralized database enabling the Adviser to compare companies and identify longs and shorts based on the Adviser’s assessment of value.

Generally the long portion of the Long/Short Portfolio is weighted towards those stocks that are priced at the largest discount to the Adviser’s assessment of value. Similarly, the short portion of the Long/Short Portfolio is generally weighted towards those short positions selling at the largest premium to the Adviser’s measures of value. The Long/Short Portfolio is also subject to the Adviser’s risk controls, which include liquidity and diversification considerations.

The Fund is rebalanced (generally daily) to maintain exposure levels, manage risk and reposition the portfolio to reflect earnings releases and other new information related to particular companies.

The Fund may also lend portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial organizations meeting capital and other credit requirements or other criteria established by the Fund’s Board of Trustees. Loans of portfolio securities will be collateralized by liquid securities and cash. The Fund may invest cash collateral received in securities consistent with its principal investment strategy. The Fund’s investment of the proceeds of short sales creates leverage in the Fund which may amplify changes in the Fund’s net asset value. Because the Fund generally rebalances its long and short positions within the Long/Short Portfolio on a daily basis, the Fund will experience a high portfolio turnover rate.