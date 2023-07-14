Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.4%
1 yr return
6.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$687 M
Holdings in Top 10
37.0%
Expense Ratio 1.18%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 190.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|GEDBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.4%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|34.74%
|1 Yr
|6.3%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|73.05%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|40.35%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|57.47%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|34.21%
* Annualized
|GEDBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GEDBX % Rank
|Net Assets
|687 M
|717 K
|102 B
|42.20%
|Number of Holdings
|152
|10
|6734
|30.81%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|285 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|40.56%
|Weighting of Top 10
|36.99%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|39.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GEDBX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.01%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|36.79%
|Other
|4.51%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|1.16%
|Bonds
|0.44%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|6.79%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|43.26%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|30.50%
|Cash
|-2.96%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|98.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GEDBX % Rank
|Financial Services
|27.39%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|9.31%
|Technology
|26.19%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|26.26%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.99%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|39.72%
|Communication Services
|12.47%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|14.49%
|Consumer Defense
|8.03%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|26.91%
|Industrials
|4.59%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|69.86%
|Basic Materials
|4.16%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|79.43%
|Healthcare
|1.67%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|84.22%
|Energy
|1.64%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|78.53%
|Utilities
|0.52%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|63.26%
|Real Estate
|0.35%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|79.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GEDBX % Rank
|Non US
|95.05%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|59.69%
|US
|2.96%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|18.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GEDBX % Rank
|Government
|63.29%
|0.00%
|70.66%
|2.09%
|Cash & Equivalents
|36.65%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|92.74%
|Corporate
|0.06%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|31.16%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.80%
|39.43%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.79%
|28.81%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.32%
|28.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GEDBX % Rank
|US
|0.44%
|-0.59%
|27.81%
|2.44%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-2.67%
|48.82%
|35.82%
|GEDBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.18%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|60.77%
|Management Fee
|0.97%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|67.65%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|GEDBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GEDBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GEDBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|190.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|99.68%
|GEDBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GEDBX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.45%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|22.76%
|GEDBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|GEDBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GEDBX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.57%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|55.13%
|GEDBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2022
|$0.375
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 13, 2022
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2021
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2011
11.26
11.3%
Portfolio Manager, Emerging Markets Equity Team, GMO Singapore. Mr. Bhartia has been responsible for providing portfolio management and research services to this and GMO’s other emerging markets equity portfolios since 1995a nd has overseen the portfolio management of GMO’s emerging domestic opportunity equity portfolios since 2011.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2011
11.26
11.3%
Mr. Divecha is the head of GMO’s Emerging Markets Equity team and a member of the GMO Board of Directors. Prior to joining GMO in 1993, he spent 12 years at BARRA directing software development, marketing, client service and emerging markets research and development. Mr. Divecha holds a Bachelor of Technology in Aeronautical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay and an M.B.A. in Finance from Cornell University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
