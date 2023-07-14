Home
Trending ETFs

GEDBX (Mutual Fund)

GEDBX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

11.4%

1 yr return

6.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$687 M

Holdings in Top 10

37.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.18%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 190.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GEDBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.57%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    GMO Emerging Domestic Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    GMO
  • Inception Date
    Jan 22, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Amit Bhartia

Fund Description

GMO seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of the Fund’s assets directly and indirectly (e.g., through underlying funds or derivatives) in companies tied economically to markets that are not treated as “developed markets” in the MSCI World Index (“emerging markets”) (see “Name Policies”). The Fund primarily invests in companies whose prospects are linked to the internal (“domestic”) development and growth of the world’s emerging markets, including companies that provide goods and services to emerging market consumers.
The Fund’s investments are not limited to investments in companies located in any particular country or geographic region and often include investments in companies located in developed markets (e.g., the United States) when those companies are tied economically to emerging markets.
GMO’s investment process begins with country and sector allocation and then uses fundamental analytical techniques to select individual companies. In evaluating and selecting investments, GMO considers a number of factors, including, among others, GMO’s assessment of an investment’s fundamentals, growth prospects, and positioning relative to its competitors. GMO may also consider ESG (environmental, social and governance) criteria. In constructing the Fund’s portfolio, GMO considers a number of factors, including the trade-off among forecasted returns, risk, transaction costs, and liquidity. The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization. At times, the Fund may have substantial exposure to a single asset class, industry, sector, country, region, issuer, or currency or companies with similar market capitalizations. The factors GMO considers and investment methods GMO uses can change over time.
As an alternative to investing directly in equities and fixed income securities, the Fund may invest in exchange-traded and over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Fund also may invest in derivatives and ETFs in an attempt to obtain or adjust elements of its long or short investment exposure and as a substitute for securities lending. At any given time the Fund may have material exposure to ETFs. Derivatives used may include options, futures, forward currency contracts, swap contracts, and reverse repurchase agreements. The Fund’s foreign currency exposure may differ from the currency exposure represented by its equity investments. In addition, the Fund may lend its portfolio securities.
The Fund also may invest in fixed income securities of any maturity or credit quality (including below investment grade securities (commonly referred to as “high yield” or “junk bonds”)). The Fund also may invest in U.S. Treasury Fund, in money market funds unaffiliated with GMO, and directly in the types of investments typically held by money market funds.
Read More

GEDBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GEDBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.4% -11.0% 30.2% 34.74%
1 Yr 6.3% -12.7% 29.2% 73.05%
3 Yr N/A* -16.8% 12.9% 40.35%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% 57.47%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 34.21%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GEDBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.7% -50.1% 7.2% 71.58%
2021 N/A -18.2% 13.6% N/A
2020 N/A -7.2% 79.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GEDBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.4% -30.3% 30.2% 33.29%
1 Yr 6.3% -48.9% 29.2% 67.22%
3 Yr N/A* -16.1% 12.9% 37.42%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% 54.18%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 33.13%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GEDBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.7% -50.1% 7.2% 71.58%
2021 N/A -18.2% 13.6% N/A
2020 N/A -7.2% 79.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

GEDBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GEDBX Category Low Category High GEDBX % Rank
Net Assets 687 M 717 K 102 B 42.20%
Number of Holdings 152 10 6734 30.81%
Net Assets in Top 10 285 M 340 K 19.3 B 40.56%
Weighting of Top 10 36.99% 2.8% 71.7% 39.28%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GEDBX % Rank
Stocks 		98.01% 0.90% 110.97% 36.79%
Other 		4.51% -1.48% 9.95% 1.16%
Bonds 		0.44% -0.03% 48.23% 6.79%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 43.26%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 30.50%
Cash 		-2.96% -23.67% 20.19% 98.46%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GEDBX % Rank
Financial Services 		27.39% 0.00% 48.86% 9.31%
Technology 		26.19% 0.00% 47.50% 26.26%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.99% 0.00% 48.94% 39.72%
Communication Services 		12.47% 0.00% 39.29% 14.49%
Consumer Defense 		8.03% 0.00% 28.13% 26.91%
Industrials 		4.59% 0.00% 43.53% 69.86%
Basic Materials 		4.16% 0.00% 30.03% 79.43%
Healthcare 		1.67% 0.00% 93.26% 84.22%
Energy 		1.64% 0.00% 24.80% 78.53%
Utilities 		0.52% 0.00% 39.12% 63.26%
Real Estate 		0.35% 0.00% 17.15% 79.82%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GEDBX % Rank
Non US 		95.05% -4.71% 112.57% 59.69%
US 		2.96% -1.60% 104.72% 18.87%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GEDBX % Rank
Government 		63.29% 0.00% 70.66% 2.09%
Cash & Equivalents 		36.65% 0.00% 100.00% 92.74%
Corporate 		0.06% 0.00% 100.00% 31.16%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 99.80% 39.43%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 23.79% 28.81%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.32% 28.55%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GEDBX % Rank
US 		0.44% -0.59% 27.81% 2.44%
Non US 		0.00% -2.67% 48.82% 35.82%

GEDBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GEDBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.18% 0.03% 41.06% 60.77%
Management Fee 0.97% 0.00% 2.00% 67.65%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

GEDBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GEDBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GEDBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 190.00% 0.00% 190.00% 99.68%

GEDBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GEDBX Category Low Category High GEDBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.45% 0.00% 12.61% 22.76%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GEDBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GEDBX Category Low Category High GEDBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.57% -1.98% 17.62% 55.13%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GEDBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GEDBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Amit Bhartia

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2011

11.26

11.3%

Portfolio Manager, Emerging Markets Equity Team, GMO Singapore. Mr. Bhartia has been responsible for providing portfolio management and research services to this and GMO’s other emerging markets equity portfolios since 1995a nd has overseen the portfolio management of GMO’s emerging domestic opportunity equity portfolios since 2011.

Arjun Divecha

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2011

11.26

11.3%

Mr. Divecha is the head of GMO’s Emerging Markets Equity team and a member of the GMO Board of Directors. Prior to joining GMO in 1993, he spent 12 years at BARRA directing software development, marketing, client service and emerging markets research and development. Mr. Divecha holds a Bachelor of Technology in Aeronautical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay and an M.B.A. in Finance from Cornell University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

