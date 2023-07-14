GMO seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of the Fund’s assets directly and indirectly (e.g., through underlying funds or derivatives) in companies tied economically to markets that are not treated as “developed markets” in the MSCI World Index (“emerging markets”) (see “Name Policies”). The Fund primarily invests in companies whose prospects are linked to the internal (“domestic”) development and growth of the world’s emerging markets, including companies that provide goods and services to emerging market consumers.

The Fund’s investments are not limited to investments in companies located in any particular country or geographic region and often include investments in companies located in developed markets (e.g., the United States) when those companies are tied economically to emerging markets.

GMO’s investment process begins with country and sector allocation and then uses fundamental analytical techniques to select individual companies. In evaluating and selecting investments, GMO considers a number of factors, including, among others, GMO’s assessment of an investment’s fundamentals, growth prospects, and positioning relative to its competitors. GMO may also consider ESG (environmental, social and governance) criteria. In constructing the Fund’s portfolio, GMO considers a number of factors, including the trade-off among forecasted returns, risk, transaction costs, and liquidity. The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization. At times, the Fund may have substantial exposure to a single asset class, industry, sector, country, region, issuer, or currency or companies with similar market capitalizations. The factors GMO considers and investment methods GMO uses can change over time.

As an alternative to investing directly in equities and fixed income securities, the Fund may invest in exchange-traded and over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Fund also may invest in derivatives and ETFs in an attempt to obtain or adjust elements of its long or short investment exposure and as a substitute for securities lending. At any given time the Fund may have material exposure to ETFs. Derivatives used may include options, futures, forward currency contracts, swap contracts, and reverse repurchase agreements. The Fund’s foreign currency exposure may differ from the currency exposure represented by its equity investments. In addition, the Fund may lend its portfolio securities.

The Fund also may invest in fixed income securities of any maturity or credit quality (including below investment grade securities (commonly referred to as “high yield” or “junk bonds”)). The Fund also may invest in U.S. Treasury Fund, in money market funds unaffiliated with GMO, and directly in the types of investments typically held by money market funds.