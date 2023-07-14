Home
Vitals

YTD Return

5.9%

1 yr return

7.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.7%

Net Assets

$1.34 B

Holdings in Top 10

60.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.92%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 79.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GDMZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.21%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    GuideStone Funds Defensive Market Strategies Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    GuideStone Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 01, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kevin Toney

Fund Description

To pursue its investment objective, the Fund utilizes principal investment strategies managed by the Fund’s investment sub-advisers (“Sub-Advisers”)  under the ultimate supervision of GuideStone Capital Management, LLC (the “Adviser”). The Adviser seeks to combine principal strategies in order to manage to a targeted level of equity market sensitivity (or beta) consistent with the composite index of the Fund. This combination of principal strategies is intended to result in the Fund obtaining investment returns consistent with the equity market, but with lower volatility when compared to the equity market. This reduced market volatility is intended to reduce the downside risk of the Fund relative to that of the equity market. In general, the Fund seeks to meet its investment objective by seeking greater participation in equity market gains than in equity market losses. The Adviser determines the allocation of assets among the principal strategies and seeks to ensure an allocation that will allow the Fund to maintain its reduced volatility as compared to the broader market. Each Sub-Adviser is in turn responsible for investing the assets allocated to the principal strategy, or the portion of the principal strategy, for which it is responsible. Buy and sell decisions are made at the discretion of each individual Sub-Adviser with regard to the portion of the Fund’s portfolio that it manages in accordance with its investment strategies and processes.The principal strategies, and the range of assets that will generally be allocated to each, are as follows:Principal StrategyRange of AssetsLong Only Equity20%-80%Convertible Bond0%-50%Long-Short Equity0%-35%Options Equity0%-70%The Adviser monitors the Fund’s investments and reallocates assets among the Sub-Advisers as necessary in an attempt to ensure the Fund’s portfolio, when viewed as a whole, is consistent with the Fund’s principal investment objective. The Sub-Advisers, in managing their respective portions of the Fund’s portfolio, employ different investment strategies and styles that the Adviser believes complement one another in an attempt to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. The Adviser may increase or decrease a strategy’s weighting within the stated range of Fund assets to a level deemed appropriate to further the Fund’s investment objective.The four principal investment strategies that the Fund employs are discussed below:The Long Only Equity Strategy will invest in one or two main components: a “value-yield” component that focuses primarily on dividend paying equity securities and a “U.S. defensive equity” component that focuses primarily on U.S. equity securities with lower volatility compared to the broader equity market. Pursuant to the Long Only Equity Strategy, the Fund primarily invests in common stocks of U.S. companies but may also invest in common stocks of foreign companies either on a foreign exchange or through depositary receipts, which may be sponsored or unsponsored. The Fund may invest in common stocks of foreign companies in countries having economies and markets generally considered to be developed and, to a lesser extent, companies located in emerging markets. The Fund may also invest in preferred stocks and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and other real estate related companies (companies that derive their revenue from, or have their assets in, real estate, including the ownership, construction, management or sale of real estate).The Convertible Bond Strategy involves investments in convertible securities. A convertible security is a security — usually a bond or preferred stock — that can be converted into a different security, typically shares of a company’s common stock. While the Fund has broad discretion to invest in all types of convertible securities of U.S. issuers, the Fund focuses primarily on investments in convertible bonds. The Fund may also invest in convertible securities of non-U.S. issuers. The Fund may invest in obligations issued by the U.S. government, its agencies and instrumentalities, banks and corporations and foreign governments, banks and corporations. The Fund may invest in both investment grade securities and below-investment grade securities (i.e., high yield securities or junk bonds) subject to a maximum of 50% of its total assets in junk bonds (“Baa” category as rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. or the equivalent by S&P Global Ratings or Fitch, Inc./Fitch Ratings Ltd.).The Long-Short Equity Strategy involves a long component and a short component. The long component primarily involves investments in equity securities with a focus on the capital appreciation of those securities. The short component involves making short sales of stocks to profit from a decline in those stock’s values. The Fund may establish short positions in stocks of companies with a market value of up to 30% of its assets pursuant to this strategy. When the Fund takes a short position, it sells at the current market price a stock that it has borrowed, in anticipation of a decline in the market price of the stock. The Fund intends to reinvest the proceeds from its short sales by taking additional long positions in stocks. This investment technique is known as “leverage,” which increases risk and may magnify the Fund’s gains or losses. The strategy focuses primarily on U.S. equity securities and U.S. equity-related securities and may also include investments in non-U.S. equity securities, and to a lesser extent fixed income securities. The long or short strategy may use options, futures and swaps to gain exposure to stock indexes and individual equity securities.The Options Equity Strategy seeks to capture potential value embedded in the pricing of equity index options (i.e., the expected difference between the exercise price of the option and the current market price of the index), while holding a portfolio that has lower volatility than the broader U.S. equity markets. The strategy involves the Fund writing cash settled put and/or call options on stock indexes (such as the S&P®500 Index) and fully covering those written put and call options with a mixture of U.S. Treasury Bills, U.S. Treasury Notes or U.S. government agency securities and a portfolio of stocks that collectively has characteristics similar to the stock index associated with the options sold. To a lesser extent, the strategy may also involve the Fund writing cash settled put or call options on individual stocks. When the Fund writes a put option on an index, it agrees (in return for receipt of the option price) to pay the option holder, upon exercise of the option prior to, or upon expiration, the difference between the exercise price and price of the index if the index price is below the exercise price at the time of exercise or expiration. When a put option’s exercise price is lower than the price of the index, the put option is “out of the money.” When the Fund writes a call option on an index, it agrees (in return for receipt of the option price) to pay the option holder, upon exercise of the option prior to, or upon expiration, the difference between the exercise price and price of the index if the index price is above the exercise price at the time of exercise or expiration. When a call option’s exercise price is higher than the price of the index, the call option is “out of the money.” By selling options that are out of the money, the Fund seeks to profit from the sales price of the options while capitalizing on the general tendency of options that are out of the money at the time of sale to expire without worth and without being exercised by the holder. The Fund determines whether an option is “out of the money” based on the probability that it will expire worthless based on implied market pricing.The Fund may hold up to 20% of its assets in securities denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar and may invest beyond this limit when considering U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers.The Fund may use futures, options, swaps and forwards to gain exposure to foreign markets and currencies. The Fund may also use derivatives, including futures, options and forward contracts as a substitute for investing directly in an underlying asset, to increase return, to manage risk, to hedge against losses or as an alternative to selling a security short. Sub-Advisers may make currency investment decisions independent of their underlying security selections.From time to time, based on economic and market conditions, the Fund may invest heavily in a particular economic sector or sectors.The Fund may invest its uninvested cash in high-quality, short-term debt securities, which may include repurchase agreements and high-quality money market instruments, and also may invest uninvested cash in the GuideStone Funds Money Market Fund.In accordance with the Adviser’s Christian values, the Fund may not invest in any company that is publicly recognized, as determined by GuideStone Financial Resources of the Southern Baptist Convention (“GuideStone Financial Resources”), as being in the alcohol, tobacco, gambling, pornography or abortion industries, or any company whose products, services or activities are publicly recognized as being incompatible with the moral and ethical posture of GuideStone Financial Resources.
Read More

GDMZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GDMZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.9% -8.3% 18.1% 71.64%
1 Yr 7.1% -13.3% 143.9% 23.07%
3 Yr -4.5%* -8.0% 25.9% 96.31%
5 Yr -2.7%* -9.7% 24.3% 81.68%
10 Yr -0.5%* -6.1% 9.1% 62.50%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GDMZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.9% -34.7% 92.4% 95.18%
2021 0.5% -6.1% 19.5% 77.47%
2020 2.2% -7.5% 11.8% 59.79%
2019 3.1% 0.1% 14.9% 60.58%
2018 -1.5% -12.6% 0.0% 11.29%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GDMZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.9% -11.9% 18.1% 71.78%
1 Yr 7.1% -13.3% 143.9% 22.73%
3 Yr -4.5%* -8.0% 25.9% 96.33%
5 Yr -1.9%* -9.7% 24.3% 79.08%
10 Yr 2.4%* -6.1% 11.0% 55.58%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GDMZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.9% -34.7% 92.4% 95.18%
2021 0.5% -6.1% 19.5% 77.47%
2020 2.2% -7.5% 11.8% 59.79%
2019 3.1% 0.1% 14.9% 62.71%
2018 -0.4% -12.6% 0.2% 2.35%

NAV & Total Return History

GDMZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GDMZX Category Low Category High GDMZX % Rank
Net Assets 1.34 B 658 K 207 B 43.17%
Number of Holdings 459 2 15351 28.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 879 M 660 K 48.5 B 39.43%
Weighting of Top 10 60.92% 8.4% 105.0% 42.84%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Northern Institutional US Government 17.02%
  2. United States Treasury Bills 0% 0% 12.40%
  3. United States Treasury Bills 0% 10.15%
  4. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 5.87%
  5. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 5.87%
  6. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 5.87%
  7. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 5.87%
  8. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 5.87%
  9. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 5.87%
  10. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 5.87%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GDMZX % Rank
Bonds 		49.32% 0.00% 116.75% 3.82%
Stocks 		21.33% 0.00% 99.40% 99.45%
Convertible Bonds 		18.41% 0.00% 23.84% 0.82%
Cash 		9.87% -16.75% 81.51% 9.28%
Preferred Stocks 		1.06% 0.00% 27.92% 9.96%
Other 		0.00% -2.51% 25.19% 88.54%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GDMZX % Rank
Financial Services 		17.21% 0.00% 38.77% 15.32%
Consumer Defense 		15.14% 0.00% 19.93% 0.55%
Healthcare 		13.26% 0.00% 29.35% 62.52%
Industrials 		12.60% 0.00% 24.37% 15.18%
Technology 		12.47% 0.00% 44.21% 87.41%
Utilities 		8.31% 0.00% 99.55% 6.84%
Energy 		6.76% 0.00% 85.65% 28.45%
Communication Services 		5.59% 0.00% 23.67% 84.40%
Basic Materials 		4.06% 0.00% 33.35% 54.04%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.77% 0.00% 19.36% 91.93%
Real Estate 		0.83% 0.00% 65.01% 89.60%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GDMZX % Rank
US 		17.60% -1.65% 98.67% 98.23%
Non US 		3.73% 0.00% 37.06% 74.62%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GDMZX % Rank
Government 		50.20% 0.00% 97.26% 6.68%
Cash & Equivalents 		24.09% 0.14% 100.00% 13.51%
Corporate 		23.01% 0.00% 98.21% 76.40%
Derivative 		2.70% 0.00% 31.93% 15.42%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 92.13% 98.23%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 93.59%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GDMZX % Rank
US 		49.23% 0.00% 62.18% 1.23%
Non US 		0.09% 0.00% 84.73% 92.22%

GDMZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GDMZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.92% 0.01% 17.63% 44.49%
Management Fee 0.62% 0.00% 1.83% 76.66%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

GDMZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GDMZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GDMZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 79.00% 0.00% 343.00% 77.94%

GDMZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GDMZX Category Low Category High GDMZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.86% 0.00% 8.35% 94.60%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GDMZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GDMZX Category Low Category High GDMZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.21% -2.34% 19.41% 89.80%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GDMZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GDMZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kevin Toney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2011

10.75

10.8%

Kevin Toney, CFA, CIO, senior vice president and senior portfolio manager for American Century Investments, joined the company in 1999 as an investment analyst and became a portfolio manager in 2006. Kevin is responsible for the teams that manage the company’s value and real estate equity strategies that comprise the firm’s Global Value Equity discipline. Before joining American Century Investments, Kevin was an associate in the M&A group of Toronto Dominion Securities. He has worked in the investment industry since 1993.

Tim Bray

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2014

8.09

8.1%

Mr. Bray, Senior Portfolio Manager, joined GuideStone Capital Management in January 2006. His primary responsibilities include qualitative and quantitative analysis of current and prospective investment managers with a specific emphasis on alternative assets. He also has responsibilities related to asset allocation and liquidity management. Prior to GuideStone, Mr. Bray served as an accountant at a Southern Baptist church as well as in a financial analyst role for an independent real estate investor. Mr. Bray earned a bachelor of business administration degree in management information systems

Jordan Barrow

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2015

6.84

6.8%

Jordan Barrow joined Shenkman Capital in 2004.  He has over 16 years of leveraged finance investing experience and has been a portfolio manager since 2011.  Mr. Barrow has experience managing portfolios for the firm’s High Yield, Short Duration, and Convertible strategies.  He started his career as a high yield research analyst specializing in Healthcare and has also covered Retail, Technology and Service Industries.  In 2010, Mr. Barrow was instrumental in launching the firm’s Short Duration High Yield Strategy. He was also key in the launches of the Global Convertible and Investment Grade Convertible Strategies, in 2015 and 2014, respectively.  Mr. Barrow is a member of Shenkman Capital’s Risk Committee and currently serves on the board of the Friends of Mount Sinai Health System.  Mr. Barrow received a BA degree in Economics and International Relations from the University of Pennsylvania.  In addition, he is a CFA charterholder (2007).

Justin Slatky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2016

5.58

5.6%

Justin W. Slatky joined Shenkman Capital in 2011. He has 21 years of investing experience in high yield and distressed securities. Prior to joining Shenkman Capital, Mr. Slatky was Co-Head and Managing Director of the Distressed Bond business in New York and London for Goldman Sachs. He was also a member of the Credit Investment Committee charged with reviewing proprietary investments within the Credit Department. Before joining the distressed bond business in 2002, Mr. Slatky was a telecom high yield analyst and a recipient of Institutional Investor’s Runner-Up award. He joined Goldman Sachs from Credit Suisse First Boston in 1999, where he worked as a high yield analyst as part of an II ranked telecom team. Mr. Slatky graduated magna cum laude with a BS in Economics (1998) and an MBA (1999) from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Brian Woglom

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2019

3.09

3.1%

Brian is a member of the team of investment professionals managing the U.S. Value Yield, U.S. Value, U.S. Large Cap Value, U.S. Mid Cap Value and U.S. Equity Market Neutral Value strategies and related accounts, and he co-manages U.S. Large Cap Value, U.S. Value, U.S. Mid Cap Value and U.S. Equity Market Neutral Value. He joined American Century Investments in 2005. Previously, Brian was an investment analyst for Argo Partners and an analyst for the portfolio management unit of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. He has worked in the investment industry since 1998. Brian earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Amherst College and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Michigan. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

David Spika

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 19, 2021

1.28

1.3%

David Spika leads the Investments line of business within GuideStone. In this capacity, he serves as the president of both GuideStone Capital Management, LLC, the investment adviser to GuideStone Funds, and GuideStone Investment Services, which provides investment advisory services to non-profit institutions. He also serves as chief investment officer over all investment-related lines of business. Mr. Spika is a member of the executive leadership team for the parent company, GuideStone Financial Resources, and chairs the firm’s Committee on Faith-Based Investing. Additionally, he makes frequent appearances on CNBC, Fox Business Network and other major business media outlets and is quoted in a variety of financial print media. Mr. Spika joined GuideStone in 2015 as the Global Investment Strategist, where he was responsible for developing and communicating the firm’s macroeconomic outlook while also leading the asset allocation efforts for the GuideStone retirement strategies. Prior to assuming his responsibilities at GuideStone, Mr. Spika served for 12 years as the Senior Vice President and Investment Strategist at Westwood Holdings Group. Before Westwood, he was with Bank of America and predecessor banks for 17 years, primarily as a Portfolio Manager and Investment Specialist. Mr. Spika holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from Texas A&M University. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas/Fort Worth.

Devang Gambhirwala

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 05, 2021

0.65

0.7%

Devang Gambhirwala is a Principal and Portfolio Manager for QMA working within the Quantitative Equity team. In this capacity, he is responsible for managing US Core, Long Short and Market Neutral strategies. He is also responsible for the management of structured products. Prior to joining QMA, Devang worked as a Quantitative Research Analyst and Assistant Portfolio Manager for PGIM. He earned a BS in Computer and Information Sciences from the New Jersey Institute of Technology and an MBA from Rutgers University.

Joel Kallman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 05, 2021

0.65

0.7%

Joel M. Kallman, CFA, is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager for Quantitative Management Associates. Joel is a portfolio manager and a member of the asset allocation team. He also conducts economic and market valuation research. Joel has also held various positions within Prudential's fixed-income group, in areas such as high-yield credit analysis and performance reporting. He earned a BS and MBA in Finance from Rutgers University. He is also a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Marcus Perl

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 05, 2021

0.65

0.7%

Marcus M. Perl is a Principal and Portfolio Manager for QMA and a member of the asset allocation team. In addition to portfolio management, Marcus is responsible for research, strategic asset allocation and portfolio construction. Marcus was a Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Prudential Investments; earlier, he was a Vice President at FX Concepts Inc. Marcus holds an MA in Economics from the University of Southern California.

Derek Devens

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 05, 2021

0.65

0.7%

Derek Devens, CFA, is a Managing Director of Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. Mr. Devens joined Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC in 2016 and is a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Options Group. Prior to joining Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC, he was a member of the investment committee at another investment adviser since 2010, where he also served as a portfolio manager since 2012.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.31 2.41

