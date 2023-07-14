• To pursue its investment objective, the Fund utilizes principal investment strategies managed by the Fund’s investment sub-advisers (“Sub-Advisers”) under the ultimate supervision of GuideStone Capital Management, LLC (the “Adviser”). The Adviser seeks to combine principal strategies in order to manage to a targeted level of equity market sensitivity (or beta) consistent with the composite index of the Fund. This combination of principal strategies is intended to result in the Fund obtaining investment returns consistent with the equity market, but with lower volatility when compared to the equity market. This reduced market volatility is intended to reduce the downside risk of the Fund relative to that of the equity market. In general, the Fund seeks to meet its investment objective by seeking greater participation in equity market gains than in equity market losses. The Adviser determines the allocation of assets among the principal strategies and seeks to ensure an allocation that will allow the Fund to maintain its reduced volatility as compared to the broader market. Each Sub-Adviser is in turn responsible for investing the assets allocated to the principal strategy, or the portion of the principal strategy, for which it is responsible. Buy and sell decisions are made at the discretion of each individual Sub-Adviser with regard to the portion of the Fund’s portfolio that it manages in accordance with its investment strategies and processes. • The principal strategies, and the range of assets that will generally be allocated to each, are as follows: Principal Strategy Range of Assets Long Only Equity 20%-80% Convertible Bond 0%-50% Long-Short Equity 0%-35% Options Equity 0%-70% • The Adviser monitors the Fund’s investments and reallocates assets among the Sub-Advisers as necessary in an attempt to ensure the Fund’s portfolio, when viewed as a whole, is consistent with the Fund’s principal investment objective. The Sub-Advisers, in managing their respective portions of the Fund’s portfolio, employ different investment strategies and styles that the Adviser believes complement one another in an attempt to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. The Adviser may increase or decrease a strategy’s weighting within the stated range of Fund assets to a level deemed appropriate to further the Fund’s investment objective. • The four principal investment strategies that the Fund employs are discussed below: • The Long Only Equity Strategy will invest in one or two main components: a “value-yield” component that focuses primarily on dividend paying equity securities and a “U.S. defensive equity” component that focuses primarily on U.S. equity securities with lower volatility compared to the broader equity market. Pursuant to the Long Only Equity Strategy, the Fund primarily invests in common stocks of U.S. companies but may also invest in common stocks of foreign companies either on a foreign exchange or through depositary receipts, which may be sponsored or unsponsored. The Fund may invest in common stocks of foreign companies in countries having economies and markets generally considered to be developed and, to a lesser extent, companies located in emerging markets. The Fund may also invest in preferred stocks and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and other real estate related companies (companies that derive their revenue from, or have their assets in, real estate, including the ownership, construction, management or sale of real estate). • The Convertible Bond Strategy involves investments in convertible securities. A convertible security is a security — usually a bond or preferred stock — that can be converted into a different security, typically shares of a company’s common stock. While the Fund has broad discretion to invest in all types of convertible securities of U.S. issuers, the Fund focuses primarily on investments in convertible bonds. The Fund may also invest in convertible securities of non-U.S. issuers. The Fund may invest in obligations issued by the U.S. government, its agencies and instrumentalities, banks and corporations and foreign governments, banks and corporations. The Fund may invest in both investment grade securities and below-investment grade securities ( i.e., high yield securities or junk bonds) subject to a maximum of 50% of its total assets in junk bonds (“Baa” category as rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. or the equivalent by S&P Global Ratings or Fitch, Inc./Fitch Ratings Ltd.). • The Long-Short Equity Strategy involves a long component and a short component. The long component primarily involves investments in equity securities with a focus on the capital appreciation of those securities. The short component involves making short sales of stocks to profit from a decline in those stock’s values. The Fund may establish short positions in stocks of companies with a market value of up to 30% of its assets pursuant to this strategy. When the Fund takes a short position, it sells at the current market price a stock that it has borrowed, in anticipation of a decline in the market price of the stock. The Fund intends to reinvest the proceeds from its short sales by taking additional long positions in stocks. This investment technique is known as “leverage,” which increases risk and may magnify the Fund’s gains or losses. The strategy focuses primarily on U.S. equity securities and U.S. equity-related securities and may also include investments in non-U.S. equity securities, and to a lesser extent fixed income securities. The long or short strategy may use options, futures and swaps to gain exposure to stock indexes and individual equity securities. • The Options Equity Strategy seeks to capture potential value embedded in the pricing of equity index options ( i.e., the expected difference between the exercise price of the option and the current market price of the index), while holding a portfolio that has lower volatility than the broader U.S. equity markets. The strategy involves the Fund writing cash settled put and/or call options on stock indexes (such as the S&P ® 500 Index) and fully covering those written put and call options with a mixture of U.S. Treasury Bills, U.S. Treasury Notes or U.S. government agency securities and a portfolio of stocks that collectively has characteristics similar to the stock index associated with the options sold. To a lesser extent, the strategy may also involve the Fund writing cash settled put or call options on individual stocks. When the Fund writes a put option on an index, it agrees (in return for receipt of the option price) to pay the option holder, upon exercise of the option prior to, or upon expiration, the difference between the exercise price and price of the index if the index price is below the exercise price at the time of exercise or expiration. When a put option’s exercise price is lower than the price of the index, the put option is “out of the money.” When the Fund writes a call option on an index, it agrees (in return for receipt of the option price) to pay the option holder, upon exercise of the option prior to, or upon expiration, the difference between the exercise price and price of the index if the index price is above the exercise price at the time of exercise or expiration. When a call option’s exercise price is higher than the price of the index, the call option is “out of the money.” By selling options that are out of the money, the Fund seeks to profit from the sales price of the options while capitalizing on the general tendency of options that are out of the money at the time of sale to expire without worth and without being exercised by the holder. The Fund determines whether an option is “out of the money” based on the probability that it will expire worthless based on implied market pricing. • The Fund may hold up to 20% of its assets in securities denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar and may invest beyond this limit when considering U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers. • The Fund may use futures, options, swaps and forwards to gain exposure to foreign markets and currencies. The Fund may also use derivatives, including futures, options and forward contracts as a substitute for investing directly in an underlying asset, to increase return, to manage risk, to hedge against losses or as an alternative to selling a security short. Sub-Advisers may make currency investment decisions independent of their underlying security selections. • From time to time, based on economic and market conditions, the Fund may invest heavily in a particular economic sector or sectors. • The Fund may invest its uninvested cash in high-quality, short-term debt securities, which may include repurchase agreements and high-quality money market instruments, and also may invest uninvested cash in the GuideStone Funds Money Market Fund. • In accordance with the Adviser’s Christian values, the Fund may not invest in any company that is publicly recognized, as determined by GuideStone Financial Resources of the Southern Baptist Convention (“GuideStone Financial Resources”), as being in the alcohol, tobacco, gambling, pornography or abortion industries, or any company whose products, services or activities are publicly recognized as being incompatible with the moral and ethical posture of GuideStone Financial Resources.