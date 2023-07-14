Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
5.9%
1 yr return
7.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.7%
Net Assets
$1.34 B
Holdings in Top 10
60.9%
Expense Ratio 0.65%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 79.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|GDMYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.9%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|71.78%
|1 Yr
|7.2%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|22.12%
|3 Yr
|-4.5%*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|95.87%
|5 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|81.53%
|10 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-6.1%
|9.1%
|62.29%
* Annualized
|GDMYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GDMYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.34 B
|658 K
|207 B
|43.03%
|Number of Holdings
|459
|2
|15351
|28.51%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|879 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|39.29%
|Weighting of Top 10
|60.92%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|42.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GDMYX % Rank
|Bonds
|49.32%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|3.68%
|Stocks
|21.33%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|99.32%
|Convertible Bonds
|18.41%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|0.68%
|Cash
|9.87%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|9.14%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.06%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|9.82%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|73.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GDMYX % Rank
|Financial Services
|17.21%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|15.18%
|Consumer Defense
|15.14%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|0.41%
|Healthcare
|13.26%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|62.38%
|Industrials
|12.60%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|15.05%
|Technology
|12.47%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|87.28%
|Utilities
|8.31%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|6.70%
|Energy
|6.76%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|28.18%
|Communication Services
|5.59%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|84.27%
|Basic Materials
|4.06%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|53.90%
|Consumer Cyclical
|3.77%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|91.79%
|Real Estate
|0.83%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|89.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GDMYX % Rank
|US
|17.60%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|98.09%
|Non US
|3.73%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|74.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GDMYX % Rank
|Government
|50.20%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|6.55%
|Cash & Equivalents
|24.09%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|13.37%
|Corporate
|23.01%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|76.26%
|Derivative
|2.70%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|15.28%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|91.95%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|77.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GDMYX % Rank
|US
|49.23%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|1.09%
|Non US
|0.09%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|92.09%
|GDMYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.65%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|63.88%
|Management Fee
|0.62%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|76.12%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|N/A
|GDMYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GDMYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GDMYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|79.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|77.79%
|GDMYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GDMYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.08%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|80.16%
|GDMYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|GDMYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GDMYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.48%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|82.26%
|GDMYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2021
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.518
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2011
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2011
10.75
10.8%
Kevin Toney, CFA, CIO, senior vice president and senior portfolio manager for American Century Investments, joined the company in 1999 as an investment analyst and became a portfolio manager in 2006. Kevin is responsible for the teams that manage the company’s value and real estate equity strategies that comprise the firm’s Global Value Equity discipline. Before joining American Century Investments, Kevin was an associate in the M&A group of Toronto Dominion Securities. He has worked in the investment industry since 1993.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2014
8.09
8.1%
Mr. Bray, Senior Portfolio Manager, joined GuideStone Capital Management in January 2006. His primary responsibilities include qualitative and quantitative analysis of current and prospective investment managers with a specific emphasis on alternative assets. He also has responsibilities related to asset allocation and liquidity management. Prior to GuideStone, Mr. Bray served as an accountant at a Southern Baptist church as well as in a financial analyst role for an independent real estate investor. Mr. Bray earned a bachelor of business administration degree in management information systems
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2015
6.84
6.8%
Jordan Barrow joined Shenkman Capital in 2004. He has over 16 years of leveraged finance investing experience and has been a portfolio manager since 2011. Mr. Barrow has experience managing portfolios for the firm’s High Yield, Short Duration, and Convertible strategies. He started his career as a high yield research analyst specializing in Healthcare and has also covered Retail, Technology and Service Industries. In 2010, Mr. Barrow was instrumental in launching the firm’s Short Duration High Yield Strategy. He was also key in the launches of the Global Convertible and Investment Grade Convertible Strategies, in 2015 and 2014, respectively. Mr. Barrow is a member of Shenkman Capital’s Risk Committee and currently serves on the board of the Friends of Mount Sinai Health System. Mr. Barrow received a BA degree in Economics and International Relations from the University of Pennsylvania. In addition, he is a CFA charterholder (2007).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2016
5.58
5.6%
Justin W. Slatky joined Shenkman Capital in 2011. He has 21 years of investing experience in high yield and distressed securities. Prior to joining Shenkman Capital, Mr. Slatky was Co-Head and Managing Director of the Distressed Bond business in New York and London for Goldman Sachs. He was also a member of the Credit Investment Committee charged with reviewing proprietary investments within the Credit Department. Before joining the distressed bond business in 2002, Mr. Slatky was a telecom high yield analyst and a recipient of Institutional Investor’s Runner-Up award. He joined Goldman Sachs from Credit Suisse First Boston in 1999, where he worked as a high yield analyst as part of an II ranked telecom team. Mr. Slatky graduated magna cum laude with a BS in Economics (1998) and an MBA (1999) from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2019
3.09
3.1%
Brian is a member of the team of investment professionals managing the U.S. Value Yield, U.S. Value, U.S. Large Cap Value, U.S. Mid Cap Value and U.S. Equity Market Neutral Value strategies and related accounts, and he co-manages U.S. Large Cap Value, U.S. Value, U.S. Mid Cap Value and U.S. Equity Market Neutral Value. He joined American Century Investments in 2005. Previously, Brian was an investment analyst for Argo Partners and an analyst for the portfolio management unit of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. He has worked in the investment industry since 1998. Brian earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Amherst College and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Michigan. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 19, 2021
1.28
1.3%
David Spika leads the Investments line of business within GuideStone. In this capacity, he serves as the president of both GuideStone Capital Management, LLC, the investment adviser to GuideStone Funds, and GuideStone Investment Services, which provides investment advisory services to non-profit institutions. He also serves as chief investment officer over all investment-related lines of business. Mr. Spika is a member of the executive leadership team for the parent company, GuideStone Financial Resources, and chairs the firm’s Committee on Faith-Based Investing. Additionally, he makes frequent appearances on CNBC, Fox Business Network and other major business media outlets and is quoted in a variety of financial print media. Mr. Spika joined GuideStone in 2015 as the Global Investment Strategist, where he was responsible for developing and communicating the firm’s macroeconomic outlook while also leading the asset allocation efforts for the GuideStone retirement strategies. Prior to assuming his responsibilities at GuideStone, Mr. Spika served for 12 years as the Senior Vice President and Investment Strategist at Westwood Holdings Group. Before Westwood, he was with Bank of America and predecessor banks for 17 years, primarily as a Portfolio Manager and Investment Specialist. Mr. Spika holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from Texas A&M University. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas/Fort Worth.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 05, 2021
0.65
0.7%
Joel M. Kallman, CFA, is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager for Quantitative Management Associates. Joel is a portfolio manager and a member of the asset allocation team. He also conducts economic and market valuation research. Joel has also held various positions within Prudential's fixed-income group, in areas such as high-yield credit analysis and performance reporting. He earned a BS and MBA in Finance from Rutgers University. He is also a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 05, 2021
0.65
0.7%
Devang Gambhirwala is a Principal and Portfolio Manager for QMA working within the Quantitative Equity team. In this capacity, he is responsible for managing US Core, Long Short and Market Neutral strategies. He is also responsible for the management of structured products. Prior to joining QMA, Devang worked as a Quantitative Research Analyst and Assistant Portfolio Manager for PGIM. He earned a BS in Computer and Information Sciences from the New Jersey Institute of Technology and an MBA from Rutgers University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 05, 2021
0.65
0.7%
Marcus M. Perl is a Principal and Portfolio Manager for QMA and a member of the asset allocation team. In addition to portfolio management, Marcus is responsible for research, strategic asset allocation and portfolio construction. Marcus was a Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Prudential Investments; earlier, he was a Vice President at FX Concepts Inc. Marcus holds an MA in Economics from the University of Southern California.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 05, 2021
0.65
0.7%
Derek Devens, CFA, is a Managing Director of Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. Mr. Devens joined Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC in 2016 and is a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Options Group. Prior to joining Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC, he was a member of the investment committee at another investment adviser since 2010, where he also served as a portfolio manager since 2012.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.31
|2.41
