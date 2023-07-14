Home
Trending ETFs

GDMIX (Mutual Fund)

GDMIX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

6.9%

1 yr return

4.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.8%

Net Assets

$17.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.70%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 83.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GDMIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.91%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lazard Global Dynamic Multi-Asset Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Lazard
  • Inception Date
    May 27, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jai Jacob

Fund Description

The Investment Manager allocates the Portfolio’s assets among various US and non-US equity and fixed-income strategies managed by the Investment Manager in proportions consistent with the Investment Manager’s evaluation of various economic and other factors designed to estimate probabilities, including volatility. The Investment Manager makes allocation decisions among the strategies based on quantitative and qualitative analysis using a number of different tools, including proprietary software models and input from the Investment Manager’s research analysts. At any given time the Portfolio’s assets may not be allocated to all strategies.

A principal component of the Investment Manager’s investment process for the Portfolio is volatility management. The Investment Manager generally will seek to achieve, over a full market cycle, a level of volatility in the Portfolio’s performance of approximately 10%. Volatility, a risk measurement, measures the magnitude of up and down fluctuations in the value of a financial instrument or index over time.

As a consequence of allocating its assets among various of the Investment Manager’s investment strategies, the Portfolio may:

·invest in US and non-US equity and debt securities (including those of companies with business activities located in emerging market countries and securities issued by governments of such countries), depositary receipts and shares, currencies and related instruments, and structured notes

·invest in exchange-traded open-end management investment companies (“ETFs”), generally those that pursue a passive index-based strategy

·invest in securities of companies of any size or market capitalization

·invest in debt securities of any maturity or duration

·invest in securities of any particular quality or investment grade and, as a result, the Portfolio may invest significantly in securities rated below investment grade (e.g., lower than Baa by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. or lower than BBB by S&P Global Ratings) (“junk bonds”) or securities that are unrated

·enter into swap agreements (including credit default swap agreements) and forward contracts, and may purchase and write put and covered call options, on securities, indexes and currencies, for hedging purposes (although it is not required to do so) or to seek to increase returns

Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests significantly (at least 40%—unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by the Investment Manager, in which case the Portfolio would invest at least 30%) in issuers organized or located outside the US or doing a substantial amount of business outside the US, securities denominated in a foreign currency or foreign currency forward contracts.

Read More

GDMIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GDMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.9% -23.7% 16.4% 86.27%
1 Yr 4.0% -8.9% 48.3% 43.13%
3 Yr -4.4%* -2.2% 16.4% 90.42%
5 Yr -5.8%* -0.7% 13.4% 73.36%
10 Yr N/A* 0.9% 11.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GDMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.0% -40.8% 20.6% 89.14%
2021 -2.8% -21.0% 24.5% 77.45%
2020 -0.3% -24.2% 27.8% 11.21%
2019 3.8% -23.1% 11.7% 94.78%
2018 -4.2% -100.0% 20.6% 11.99%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GDMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.9% -23.7% 16.4% 85.62%
1 Yr 4.0% -12.8% 48.3% 40.25%
3 Yr -4.4%* -3.4% 16.4% 88.21%
5 Yr -5.7%* -1.1% 13.4% 67.51%
10 Yr N/A* 0.9% 11.8% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GDMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.0% -40.8% 20.6% 89.14%
2021 -2.8% -21.0% 24.5% 77.45%
2020 -0.3% -24.2% 27.8% 11.21%
2019 3.8% -23.1% 11.7% 97.52%
2018 -4.1% -2.9% 23.1% 3.54%

NAV & Total Return History

GDMIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GDMIX Category Low Category High GDMIX % Rank
Net Assets 17.2 M 1.12 M 110 B 95.25%
Number of Holdings 483 2 10961 34.66%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.91 M -31.7 M 22 B 91.65%
Weighting of Top 10 20.72% 10.8% 100.0% 74.72%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Street Instl Treasury MMkt Instl 6.04%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 1.75% 5.96%
  3. Apple Inc 1.86%
  4. Microsoft Corp 1.67%
  5. Czech (Republic of) 2% 1.57%
  6. Czech (Republic of) 2% 1.57%
  7. Czech (Republic of) 2% 1.57%
  8. Czech (Republic of) 2% 1.57%
  9. Czech (Republic of) 2% 1.57%
  10. Czech (Republic of) 2% 1.57%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GDMIX % Rank
Bonds 		47.53% -39.76% 93.84% 8.77%
Stocks 		44.88% -45.72% 98.42% 86.01%
Cash 		6.17% -97.12% 185.58% 43.22%
Convertible Bonds 		1.43% 0.00% 25.49% 19.83%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 14.00% 69.52%
Other 		0.00% -1.25% 197.12% 72.44%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GDMIX % Rank
Technology 		21.42% 0.00% 39.48% 20.81%
Healthcare 		14.28% 0.00% 30.30% 15.50%
Financial Services 		13.18% 0.00% 30.34% 66.45%
Industrials 		12.29% 0.09% 32.39% 21.23%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.60% 0.00% 20.84% 44.59%
Consumer Defense 		8.97% 0.00% 31.85% 20.59%
Communication Services 		8.51% 0.00% 28.59% 23.14%
Energy 		3.71% 0.00% 38.61% 74.52%
Basic Materials 		2.88% 0.00% 60.23% 87.05%
Utilities 		2.85% 0.00% 40.29% 49.47%
Real Estate 		2.31% 0.00% 90.14% 73.04%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GDMIX % Rank
US 		30.66% -4.82% 95.75% 66.60%
Non US 		14.22% -46.69% 57.06% 89.14%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GDMIX % Rank
Government 		50.03% 0.00% 98.64% 21.09%
Corporate 		36.81% 0.00% 99.90% 34.66%
Cash & Equivalents 		11.18% 0.10% 100.00% 66.81%
Municipal 		1.89% 0.00% 31.28% 4.38%
Derivative 		0.08% 0.00% 41.88% 44.68%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 83.28% 73.90%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GDMIX % Rank
Non US 		28.62% -39.00% 137.36% 3.97%
US 		18.91% -177.12% 87.76% 31.94%

GDMIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GDMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.70% 0.16% 2.71% 61.17%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.70% 83.73%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% 1.58%

Sales Fees

GDMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

GDMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% 77.08%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GDMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 83.00% 0.00% 441.00% 68.66%

GDMIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GDMIX Category Low Category High GDMIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 10.92% 15.80%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GDMIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GDMIX Category Low Category High GDMIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.91% -5.20% 6.33% 71.68%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GDMIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

GDMIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jai Jacob

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 27, 2016

6.01

6.0%

Jai Jacob is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst, leading the Lazard Multi-Asset investment team. Prior to joining the Multi-Asset investment team, Jai worked in Global Risk Management, Fixed Income, Quantitative Technology and Settlements. He led the development of Lazard's proprietary Risk Analysis system, and has built quantitative analytical tools for over 40 Lazard investment strategies. Jai began working in the investment field in 1998 upon joining Lazard. He has a BA from Cornell University.

Stephen Marra

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 27, 2016

6.01

6.0%

Stephen Marra is a Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the Lazard Multi-Asset investment team, specializing in strategy research. Prior to joining the Multi-Asset investment team, Stephen worked in Settlements, Fixed Income Risk and Quantitative Technology where he helped design and develop Lazard's proprietary trading and risk management systems. He began working in the investment field in 1999 upon joining Lazard. Steve has a BS in Biology from Cornell University.

Kim Tilley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2020

2.08

2.1%

Kim Tilley is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the Lazard Multi-Asset investment team, specializing in ETFs. She began working in the investment field in 2000. Prior to joining Lazard in 2002, Kim worked on the Institutional Equity Sales Desk at Wachovia Securities, Inc. She has a BS in Finance from Miami University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

