Lazard Global Dynamic Multi-Asset Portfolio

mutual fund
GDMAX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(GDMAX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Lazard Global Dynamic Multi-Asset Portfolio

GDMAX | Fund

-

$13.2 M

0.00%

0.02%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$13.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

16.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

GDMAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lazard Global Dynamic Multi-Asset Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    LAZARDFUND
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Investment Manager allocates the Portfolio’s assets among various US and non-US equity and fixed-income strategies managed by the Investment Manager in proportions consistent with the Investment Manager’s evaluation of various economic and other factors designed to estimate probabilities, including volatility. The Investment Manager makes allocation decisions among the strategies based on quantitative and qualitative analysis using a number of different tools, including proprietary software models and input from the Investment Manager’s research analysts. At any given time the Portfolio’s assets may not be allocated to all strategies.

A principal component of the Investment Manager’s investment process for the Portfolio is volatility management. The Investment Manager generally will seek to achieve, over a full market cycle, a level of volatility in the Portfolio’s performance of approximately 10%. Volatility, a risk measurement, measures the magnitude of up and down fluctuations in the value of a financial instrument or index over time.

As a consequence of allocating its assets among various of the Investment Manager’s investment strategies, the Portfolio may:

·invest in US and non-US equity and debt securities (including those of companies with business activities located in emerging market countries and securities issued by governments of such countries), depositary receipts and shares, currencies and related instruments, and structured notes

·invest in exchange-traded open-end management investment companies (“ETFs”), generally those that pursue a passive index-based strategy

·invest in securities of companies of any size or market capitalization

·invest in debt securities of any maturity or duration

·invest in securities of any particular quality or investment grade and, as a result, the Portfolio may invest significantly in securities rated below investment grade (e.g., lower than Baa by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. or lower than BBB by S&P Global Ratings) (“junk bonds”) or securities that are unrated

·enter into swap agreements (including credit default swap agreements) and forward contracts, and may purchase and write put and covered call options, on securities, indexes and currencies, for hedging purposes (although it is not required to do so) or to seek to increase returns

Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests significantly (at least 40%—unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by the Investment Manager, in which case the Portfolio would invest at least 30%) in issuers organized or located outside the US or doing a substantial amount of business outside the US, securities denominated in a foreign currency or foreign currency forward contracts.

Read More

GDMAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GDMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GDMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GDMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GDMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

GDMAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GDMAX Category Low Category High GDMAX % Rank
Net Assets 13.2 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 615 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 2.18 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 16.51% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Street Global Advisors 3.46%
  2. United States Treasury 2.37%
  3. Republic of Panama 1.48%
  4. JAPAN INT'L COOP AGENCY 1.44%
  5. THAILAND GOVERNMENT BOND 1.35%
  6. PROVINCE OF QUEBEC 1.32%
  7. NZ LOCAL GOVT FUND AGENC 1.32%
  8. KFW 1.31%
  9. QUEENSLAND TREASURY CORP 1.26%
  10. CZECH REPUBLIC 1.19%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GDMAX % Rank
Bonds 		61.60% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		33.31% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		4.04% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		1.04% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GDMAX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GDMAX % Rank
US 		23.78% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		9.53% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GDMAX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		3.46% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		1.04% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GDMAX % Rank
Non US 		34.80% N/A N/A N/A
US 		26.80% N/A N/A N/A

GDMAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GDMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.02% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

GDMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

GDMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GDMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

GDMAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GDMAX Category Low Category High GDMAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GDMAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GDMAX Category Low Category High GDMAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GDMAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

GDMAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

