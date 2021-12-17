The Investment Manager allocates the Portfolio’s assets among various US and non-US equity and fixed-income strategies managed by the Investment Manager in proportions consistent with the Investment Manager’s evaluation of various economic and other factors designed to estimate probabilities, including volatility. The Investment Manager makes allocation decisions among the strategies based on quantitative and qualitative analysis using a number of different tools, including proprietary software models and input from the Investment Manager’s research analysts. At any given time the Portfolio’s assets may not be allocated to all strategies.

A principal component of the Investment Manager’s investment process for the Portfolio is volatility management. The Investment Manager generally will seek to achieve, over a full market cycle, a level of volatility in the Portfolio’s performance of approximately 10%. Volatility, a risk measurement, measures the magnitude of up and down fluctuations in the value of a financial instrument or index over time.

As a consequence of allocating its assets among various of the Investment Manager’s investment strategies, the Portfolio may:

·invest in US and non-US equity and debt securities (including those of companies with business activities located in emerging market countries and securities issued by governments of such countries), depositary receipts and shares, currencies and related instruments, and structured notes

·invest in exchange-traded open-end management investment companies (“ETFs”), generally those that pursue a passive index-based strategy

·invest in securities of companies of any size or market capitalization

·invest in debt securities of any maturity or duration

·invest in securities of any particular quality or investment grade and, as a result, the Portfolio may invest significantly in securities rated below investment grade (e.g., lower than Baa by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. or lower than BBB by S&P Global Ratings) (“junk bonds”) or securities that are unrated

·enter into swap agreements (including credit default swap agreements) and forward contracts, and may purchase and write put and covered call options, on securities, indexes and currencies, for hedging purposes (although it is not required to do so) or to seek to increase returns

Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests significantly (at least 40%—unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by the Investment Manager, in which case the Portfolio would invest at least 30%) in issuers organized or located outside the US or doing a substantial amount of business outside the US, securities denominated in a foreign currency or foreign currency forward contracts.