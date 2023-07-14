Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Sit Global Dividend Growth Fund

mutual fund
GDGIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.92 +0.06 +0.26%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (GDGIX) Primary S (GDGSX)
GDGIX (Mutual Fund)

Sit Global Dividend Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.92 +0.06 +0.26%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (GDGIX) Primary S (GDGSX)
GDGIX (Mutual Fund)

Sit Global Dividend Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.92 +0.06 +0.26%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (GDGIX) Primary S (GDGSX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Sit Global Dividend Growth Fund

GDGIX | Fund

$22.92

$43.6 M

0.94%

$0.21

1.25%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.3%

1 yr return

16.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

8.1%

Net Assets

$43.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

33.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.25%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 11.55%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

$100,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Sit Global Dividend Growth Fund

GDGIX | Fund

$22.92

$43.6 M

0.94%

$0.21

1.25%

GDGIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.02%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Sit Global Dividend Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Sit
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kent Johnson

Fund Description

GDGIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GDGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.3% -71.7% 41.3% 84.37%
1 Yr 16.1% 2.1% 104.8% 79.06%
3 Yr 9.8%* -3.5% 25.0% 72.78%
5 Yr 8.1%* 4.0% 24.5% 90.65%
10 Yr 4.5%* 3.1% 15.8% 96.71%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GDGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.0% -94.0% 2181.7% 33.33%
2021 10.8% -22.7% 41.1% 40.02%
2020 4.6% -100.0% 17.1% 37.00%
2019 5.6% -100.0% 33.2% 27.43%
2018 -2.4% -44.8% 25.0% 80.05%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GDGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.3% -71.7% 41.3% 84.44%
1 Yr 16.1% 2.1% 104.8% 71.76%
3 Yr 9.8%* -3.5% 25.0% 68.43%
5 Yr 8.3%* 4.0% 24.5% 89.41%
10 Yr 7.5%* 3.1% 15.8% 96.32%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GDGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.0% -94.0% 2181.7% 33.33%
2021 10.8% -21.6% 41.1% 40.02%
2020 4.6% -100.0% 17.1% 53.68%
2019 5.6% -100.0% 33.2% 49.31%
2018 -2.0% -13.4% 26.8% 86.37%

NAV & Total Return History

GDGIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GDGIX Category Low Category High GDGIX % Rank
Net Assets 43.6 M 1.09 M 1.22 T 85.75%
Number of Holdings 70 2 3792 67.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 15.8 M -247 M 263 B 87.38%
Weighting of Top 10 33.49% 1.9% 100.0% 50.59%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 7.12%
  2. Microsoft Corp 7.02%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 2.66%
  4. Accenture PLC Class A 2.63%
  5. Johnson & Johnson 2.61%
  6. Logitech International SA 2.56%
  7. Partners Group Holding AG 2.48%
  8. Partners Group Holding AG 2.48%
  9. Partners Group Holding AG 2.48%
  10. Partners Group Holding AG 2.48%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GDGIX % Rank
Stocks 		97.94% 0.00% 154.58% 73.44%
Cash 		2.06% -87.42% 100.00% 21.58%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.20% 25.70%
Other 		0.00% -15.82% 100.00% 26.23%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.98% 20.78%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.36% 82.68% 25.10%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GDGIX % Rank
Technology 		27.88% 0.00% 51.07% 19.53%
Healthcare 		16.74% 0.00% 53.47% 17.10%
Industrials 		16.55% 0.00% 36.79% 7.68%
Financial Services 		15.06% 0.00% 67.99% 28.82%
Consumer Defense 		8.01% 0.00% 49.19% 25.12%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.78% 0.00% 40.26% 94.55%
Communication Services 		3.90% 0.00% 28.93% 89.97%
Basic Materials 		3.78% 0.00% 31.64% 17.98%
Utilities 		3.05% 0.00% 32.20% 13.40%
Energy 		0.26% 0.00% 19.92% 85.66%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 68.36% 89.70%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GDGIX % Rank
US 		67.00% 0.00% 151.93% 97.48%
Non US 		30.94% 0.00% 62.89% 0.73%

GDGIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GDGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.25% 0.01% 4.53% 31.47%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 2.00% 98.43%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.95% N/A

Sales Fees

GDGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GDGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 0.25% 2.00% 20.51%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GDGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 11.55% 0.00% 363.00% 36.77%

GDGIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GDGIX Category Low Category High GDGIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.94% 0.00% 1.26% 26.92%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GDGIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GDGIX Category Low Category High GDGIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.02% -3.04% 2.71% 31.77%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GDGIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GDGIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kent Johnson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2008

13.67

13.7%

Kent L. Johnson, CFA – Senior Vice President - Research and Investment Management Kent joined Sit Investment Associates in January 1989. He is currently responsible for co-managing the Sit Dividend Growth Fund and provides fundamental research on companies in the capital goods, financial, transportation and education sectors. In addition, Kent leads SIA’s quantitative research team. He has served in a variety of positions at SIA, including client administration and computer applications, before joining the equity research staff in 1993. Kent received a B.S. in Finance in 1989 from the University of Minnesota and earned an M.B.A. from the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management in 1995.

Raymond Sit

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2008

13.67

13.7%

Raymond E. Sit, Vice President – Research and Investment Management of the Sit Investment Associates, Inc.

Roger Sit

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2008

13.67

13.7%

Roger J. Sit – CEO and Global Chief Investment Officer Roger Sit directs investment management activities for Sit Investment Associates, a diverse financial asset management firm with capabilities in both domestic and international investment products. Roger joined the organization in January 1998 and worked closely with firm founder Gene Sit for over ten years. Prior to joining the firm, Roger was a Vice President and Senior Equity Research Analyst at Goldman Sachs & Co. in New York for seven years. Additionally, he was a Captain in the U.S. Air Force, serving six years active duty with financial management responsibilities at Headquarters Space Division. Roger graduated with Military Distinction from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1984. He earned a M.S. in Systems Management from the University of Southern California in 1987 and an M.B.A. with honors from the Harvard Graduate School of Business in 1991. Roger serves on the boards of Convergent Capital, TCF Financial Corporation, the Minneapolis Institute of Arts and the McKnight Foundation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 38.02 6.48 1.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×