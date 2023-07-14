Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

14.2%

1 yr return

16.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.66 M

Holdings in Top 10

42.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GCSVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Geneva SMID Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Geneva
  • Inception Date
    Sep 03, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    221550
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    José Muñoz

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal market conditions, in common stocks of publicly traded companies that the Adviser believes demonstrate, at the time of a stock’s purchase, strong growth characteristics such as a leadership position in the relevant industry, a sustainable advantage, strong earnings growth potential and experienced management.
The Fund’s investment focus is on U.S. companies (companies that are headquartered or have primary operations in the U.S.) whose market capitalizations are generally within the market capitalization range of the companies represented in the Russell 2500TM Growth Index (the “Index”) at time of purchase (“small- and mid-cap companies”), although the Fund may invest in companies outside this range. As of May 31, 2021, the market capitalization range of companies comprising the Index was $34.6 million to $29.1 billion. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in small- and mid-cap companies. The Fund makes market capitalization determinations with respect to a security at the time of purchase of such security. Because the Fund seeks out long-term investments and may continue to hold a security whose market capitalization increases or decreases, a substantial portion of the Fund’s holdings can have market capitalizations outside the range of the Index at any given time. In selecting growth stocks for the Fund, the Adviser emphasizes a “bottom-up” fundamental analysis (i.e., developing an understanding of the specific company through research, meetings with management and analysis of the company’s financial statements and public disclosures). In doing so, the Adviser seeks to identify companies with conservative balance sheets, high return on equity and return on assets, and high historical and projected revenue and earnings growth. The Adviser’s “bottom-up” approach is supplemented by “top-down” considerations (i.e., reviewing general economic conditions and analyzing their effect on various industries). At times, the Adviser’s bottom-up investment selection process may result in the Fund’s portfolio being overweight or underweight in one or more sector or industries relative to the Index.
A complete position will be sold from the portfolio when the Adviser believes there is a major negative change in the long-term outlook for the company or industry, if there is a change in the underlying fundamental of the company or if the company is acquired.
Read More

GCSVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GCSVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.2% -26.9% 59.5% 69.33%
1 Yr 16.6% -43.3% 860.3% 33.16%
3 Yr N/A* -41.5% 41.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -28.2% 82.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -18.2% 13.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GCSVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.7% -85.6% 1542.7% 15.36%
2021 N/A -52.0% 83.9% N/A
2020 N/A -17.6% 195.3% N/A
2019 N/A -16.0% 9.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.6% 24.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GCSVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.2% -53.4% 55.3% 67.02%
1 Yr 16.6% -60.3% 860.3% 31.03%
3 Yr N/A* -41.5% 41.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -27.5% 82.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 15.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GCSVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.7% -85.6% 1542.7% 15.36%
2021 N/A -52.0% 83.9% N/A
2020 N/A -17.6% 195.3% N/A
2019 N/A -16.0% 9.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.6% 24.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

GCSVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GCSVX Category Low Category High GCSVX % Rank
Net Assets 1.66 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 100.00%
Number of Holdings 36 20 3702 90.07%
Net Assets in Top 10 701 K 360 K 10.9 B 99.47%
Weighting of Top 10 42.78% 5.5% 92.1% 17.73%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Pool Corp 5.29%
  2. ExlService Holdings Inc 5.16%
  3. Exponent Inc 4.81%
  4. Monolithic Power Systems Inc 4.55%
  5. Copart Inc 4.47%
  6. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc 4.06%
  7. Fair Isaac Corp 3.81%
  8. Church & Dwight Co Inc 3.71%
  9. Trex Co Inc 3.62%
  10. EPAM Systems Inc 3.60%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GCSVX % Rank
Stocks 		98.74% 23.99% 100.52% 34.93%
Cash 		1.26% -0.52% 26.94% 63.65%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 55.14%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 57.27%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 51.24%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 52.84%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GCSVX % Rank
Technology 		28.89% 0.04% 62.17% 65.60%
Industrials 		21.81% 0.00% 38.23% 6.56%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.27% 0.00% 57.41% 32.27%
Healthcare 		15.56% 0.00% 43.77% 73.40%
Financial Services 		6.75% 0.00% 43.01% 48.40%
Consumer Defense 		4.84% 0.00% 16.40% 14.01%
Real Estate 		3.50% 0.00% 19.28% 30.50%
Basic Materials 		2.38% 0.00% 17.25% 45.57%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 62.94%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 81.21%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 18.33% 93.09%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GCSVX % Rank
US 		98.74% 23.38% 100.52% 8.69%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 35.22% 94.50%

GCSVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GCSVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.02% 19.28% 65.25%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.50% 73.53%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

GCSVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GCSVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GCSVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 250.31% N/A

GCSVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GCSVX Category Low Category High GCSVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 54.96%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GCSVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GCSVX Category Low Category High GCSVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.24% 2.75% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GCSVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GCSVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

José Muñoz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 30, 2021

0.75

0.8%

Jose Muñoz, CFA is a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Muñoz is a co-manager on the US Small Cap, Mid Cap and SMID Cap Growth strategies since 2017. Prior to 2017, he served as senior research analyst and supported all the Geneva growth equity products. He began an investment internship in 2011 and subsequently joined as research analyst in 2012 at Geneva.

William Priebe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 30, 2021

0.75

0.8%

"W. Scott Priebe is a Portfolio Manager at Geneva Capital Management. Scott co-manages the Geneva Small Cap, Mid Cap, SMID Cap, and All Cap Growth strategies. As a member of the Investment Strategy Group, he conducts high-quality, fundamental research and supports the Geneva growth equity strategies. He joined Geneva in 2004, which was acquired by Henderson in 2014. Prior to Geneva, he worked for Eli Lilly & Company. Scott earned his BA degree from DePauw University and his MBA from the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business. He has 15 years of financial industry experience."

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

×