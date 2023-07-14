Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.2%
1 yr return
16.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$1.66 M
Holdings in Top 10
42.8%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|GCSVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.2%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|69.33%
|1 Yr
|16.6%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|33.16%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-41.5%
|41.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-28.2%
|82.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.2%
|13.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|GCSVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GCSVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.66 M
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|100.00%
|Number of Holdings
|36
|20
|3702
|90.07%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|701 K
|360 K
|10.9 B
|99.47%
|Weighting of Top 10
|42.78%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|17.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GCSVX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.74%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|34.93%
|Cash
|1.26%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|63.65%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|55.14%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|57.27%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|51.24%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|52.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GCSVX % Rank
|Technology
|28.89%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|65.60%
|Industrials
|21.81%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|6.56%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.27%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|32.27%
|Healthcare
|15.56%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|73.40%
|Financial Services
|6.75%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|48.40%
|Consumer Defense
|4.84%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|14.01%
|Real Estate
|3.50%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|30.50%
|Basic Materials
|2.38%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|45.57%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|62.94%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|81.21%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|93.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GCSVX % Rank
|US
|98.74%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|8.69%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|94.50%
|GCSVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GCSVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|54.96%
|GCSVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|GCSVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GCSVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|N/A
|GCSVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 30, 2021
0.75
0.8%
Jose Muñoz, CFA is a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Muñoz is a co-manager on the US Small Cap, Mid Cap and SMID Cap Growth strategies since 2017. Prior to 2017, he served as senior research analyst and supported all the Geneva growth equity products. He began an investment internship in 2011 and subsequently joined as research analyst in 2012 at Geneva.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 30, 2021
0.75
0.8%
"W. Scott Priebe is a Portfolio Manager at Geneva Capital Management. Scott co-manages the Geneva Small Cap, Mid Cap, SMID Cap, and All Cap Growth strategies. As a member of the Investment Strategy Group, he conducts high-quality, fundamental research and supports the Geneva growth equity strategies. He joined Geneva in 2004, which was acquired by Henderson in 2014. Prior to Geneva, he worked for Eli Lilly & Company. Scott earned his BA degree from DePauw University and his MBA from the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business. He has 15 years of financial industry experience."
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.28
|2.25
