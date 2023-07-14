The Fund invests, under normal market conditions, in common stocks of publicly traded companies that the Adviser believes demonstrate, at the time of a stock’s purchase, strong growth characteristics such as a leadership position in the relevant industry, a sustainable advantage, strong earnings growth potential and experienced management.

The Fund’s investment focus is on U.S. companies (companies that are headquartered or have primary operations in the U.S.) whose market capitalizations are generally within the market capitalization range of the companies represented in the Russell 2500 TM Growth Index (the “Index”) at time of purchase (“small- and mid-cap companies”), although the Fund may invest in companies outside this range. As of May 31, 2021, the market capitalization range of companies comprising the Index was $34.6 million to $29.1 billion. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in small- and mid-cap companies. The Fund makes market capitalization determinations with respect to a security at the time of purchase of such security. Because the Fund seeks out long-term investments and may continue to hold a security whose market capitalization increases or decreases, a substantial portion of the Fund’s holdings can have market capitalizations outside the range of the Index at any given time. In selecting growth stocks for the Fund, the Adviser emphasizes a “bottom-up” fundamental analysis ( i.e. , developing an understanding of the specific company through research, meetings with management and analysis of the company’s financial statements and public disclosures). In doing so, the Adviser seeks to identify companies with conservative balance sheets, high return on equity and return on assets, and high historical and projected revenue and earnings growth. The Adviser’s “bottom-up” approach is supplemented by “top-down” considerations ( i.e. , reviewing general economic conditions and analyzing their effect on various industries). At times, the Adviser’s bottom-up investment selection process may result in the Fund’s portfolio being overweight or underweight in one or more sector or industries relative to the Index.