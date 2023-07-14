Home
Vitals

YTD Return

13.2%

1 yr return

14.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.2%

Net Assets

$471 M

Holdings in Top 10

7.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.93%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 165.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GCSIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.28%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs Small Cap Equity Insights Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs
  • Inception Date
    Aug 15, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Len Ioffe

Fund Description

GCSIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GCSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.2% -14.5% 140.9% 9.90%
1 Yr 14.1% -34.7% 196.6% 17.06%
3 Yr 1.9%* -21.8% 37.4% 73.95%
5 Yr -3.2%* -23.7% 9.2% 54.88%
10 Yr 4.2%* -11.7% 15.3% 13.59%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GCSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.7% -59.3% 118.2% 48.37%
2021 -3.2% -17.3% 18.6% 88.48%
2020 2.1% -21.2% 28.2% 74.15%
2019 5.7% -17.9% 8.4% 18.89%
2018 -3.0% -20.0% 0.2% 16.38%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GCSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.2% -17.6% 140.9% 9.90%
1 Yr 14.1% -34.7% 196.6% 15.19%
3 Yr 1.9%* -21.8% 37.4% 73.94%
5 Yr -2.1%* -23.7% 10.7% 53.80%
10 Yr 5.1%* -9.0% 15.3% 26.76%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GCSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.7% -59.3% 118.2% 48.37%
2021 -3.2% -17.3% 18.6% 88.48%
2020 2.1% -21.2% 28.2% 74.15%
2019 5.7% -17.9% 8.4% 18.89%
2018 -1.8% -19.9% 0.2% 6.67%

NAV & Total Return History

GCSIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GCSIX Category Low Category High GCSIX % Rank
Net Assets 471 M 1.48 M 120 B 47.37%
Number of Holdings 504 2 2519 24.32%
Net Assets in Top 10 40.1 M 213 K 4.6 B 65.99%
Weighting of Top 10 7.77% 2.8% 101.7% 81.72%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Sept 21 1.55%
  2. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Sept 21 1.55%
  3. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Sept 21 1.55%
  4. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Sept 21 1.55%
  5. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Sept 21 1.55%
  6. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Sept 21 1.55%
  7. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Sept 21 1.55%
  8. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Sept 21 1.55%
  9. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Sept 21 1.55%
  10. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Sept 21 1.55%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GCSIX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 25.32% 100.32% 4.76%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 36.39%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 36.39%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 35.03%
Cash 		0.00% -79.10% 74.68% 90.48%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 35.37%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GCSIX % Rank
Healthcare 		18.79% 0.00% 26.53% 2.58%
Financial Services 		17.69% 0.00% 35.52% 23.37%
Technology 		14.96% 0.00% 54.70% 39.35%
Industrials 		13.81% 2.46% 37.42% 93.30%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.60% 0.99% 47.79% 44.50%
Real Estate 		7.10% 0.00% 29.43% 52.58%
Energy 		5.36% 0.00% 37.72% 63.23%
Basic Materials 		4.58% 0.00% 18.66% 52.58%
Communication Services 		4.19% 0.00% 14.85% 14.95%
Consumer Defense 		1.79% 0.00% 18.87% 88.14%
Utilities 		0.12% 0.00% 18.58% 87.29%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GCSIX % Rank
US 		96.78% 24.89% 100.00% 42.86%
Non US 		3.22% 0.00% 36.31% 23.30%

GCSIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GCSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.93% 0.01% 13.16% 63.28%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.50% 65.59%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 8.63%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

GCSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GCSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GCSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 165.00% 1.00% 314.00% 98.41%

GCSIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GCSIX Category Low Category High GCSIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.77% 0.00% 37.98% 11.88%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GCSIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GCSIX Category Low Category High GCSIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.28% -2.40% 2.49% 39.45%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GCSIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GCSIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Len Ioffe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 22, 2011

10.7

10.7%

Senior Portfolio Managers oversee all aspects of their product areas from research to implementation and are ultimately responsible for supervising and monitoring the process, implementation, and controls. They are supported by teams throughout the functional areas.

Osman Ali

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2012

10.26

10.3%

Senior Portfolio Managers oversee all aspects of their product areas from research to implementation and are ultimately responsible for supervising and monitoring the process, implementation, and controls. They are supported by teams throughout the functional areas.

Dennis Walsh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 08, 2013

9.24

9.2%

Dennis Walsh joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. as an associate in 2009 and has been a portfolio manager since 2012. Between 2005 and 2007 he worked as a senior developer at Goldman Sachs and after that attended the graduate school at Princeton University.

Takashi Suwabe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2021

1.25

1.3%

Takashi Suwabe is co-head of active equity research in the QIS team. He joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management in 2004 and has been a member of the QIS team since 2009.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.02 2.58

