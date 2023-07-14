Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
-4.2%
1 yr return
-11.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.8%
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
38.7%
Expense Ratio 2.73%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 42.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
|Period
|GCREX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-4.2%
|-10.9%
|328.6%
|96.75%
|1 Yr
|-11.7%
|-35.3%
|246.7%
|74.01%
|3 Yr
|1.8%*
|-13.6%
|47.7%
|57.47%
|5 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-14.8%
|23.1%
|46.03%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.6%
|10.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|GCREX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GCREX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|2.85 M
|78.4 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|128
|20
|642
|11.55%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.49 B
|7.44 K
|35.2 B
|14.08%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.65%
|15.9%
|99.8%
|89.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GCREX % Rank
|Other
|59.67%
|-1.70%
|94.17%
|5.05%
|Stocks
|34.68%
|0.01%
|106.94%
|89.89%
|Cash
|3.45%
|-98.06%
|25.84%
|15.52%
|Preferred Stocks
|2.20%
|-0.12%
|33.96%
|11.91%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.95%
|11.19%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-3.17%
|97.45%
|20.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GCREX % Rank
|Real Estate
|100.00%
|34.46%
|100.00%
|2.29%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.55%
|6.11%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.02%
|27.48%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.39%
|12.60%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.53%
|7.25%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.05%
|19.08%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.11%
|6.87%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.61%
|15.65%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|4.58%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.29%
|43.51%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.69%
|10.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GCREX % Rank
|US
|34.68%
|0.01%
|101.17%
|89.53%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.90%
|49.82%
|GCREX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.73%
|0.07%
|26.04%
|7.66%
|Management Fee
|1.50%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|97.83%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|GCREX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.25%
|8.33%
|GCREX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GCREX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|42.00%
|0.11%
|380.00%
|50.78%
|GCREX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GCREX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.22%
|8.63%
|GCREX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Semi-Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|GCREX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GCREX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.72%
|-1.14%
|6.05%
|71.53%
|GCREX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.356
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.371
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2022
|$0.371
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2021
|$0.364
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2021
|$0.347
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2021
|$0.337
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2021
|$0.325
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2020
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2020
|$0.317
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2020
|$0.319
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2020
|$0.322
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.348
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.344
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.347
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.343
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.346
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.345
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.347
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.351
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.346
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.349
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.348
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.346
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.344
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.340
|OrdinaryDividend
Jun 30, 2014
7.92
7.9%
Randy I. Anderson Ph.D., CRE, serves as Chief Investment Officer of Griffin Capital Advisor, LLC, and as Chairman of the Board of Trustees and the Portfolio Manager, positions he has held since our formation. Additionally, Dr. Anderson serves as the Chief Economist of Griffin Capital Corporation, a position he has held since joining Griffin Capital Corporation in 2014. Dr. Anderson has also been Executive Vice President of Griffin Benefit-Street Partners BDC Corp. and its registered investment adviser, Griffin Capital BDC Advisor, LLC since May 2014. In addition, Dr. Anderson serves as President of Griffin Capital Asset Management Company, LLC, and has held such position since September 2015. From 2012-2013, Dr. Anderson held several senior executive positions at Bluerock Real Estate LLC. Dr. Anderson served as the Howard Phillips Eminent Scholar Chair and Professor of Real Estate at the University of Central Florida from 2008 through 2013, where he was responsible for growing the real estate program, including the establishment of the Professional MS in Real Estate. While at the University of Central Florida, Dr. Anderson was a member of the University Foundation Investment Sub-Committee which provides investment advice for the endowment, was the academic member of the Florida Association of Realtors Education Foundation Advisory Board, and was an ex-officio board member of the Central Florida Commercial Association of Realtors. In 2007, Dr. Anderson was President, Chief Executive Officer, and founding partner of Franklin Square Capital Partners, where he helped establish, strategically organize, and capitalize the firm. From 2005 through 2007, Dr. Anderson also served as Chief Economist for CNL Financial Group as well as Divisional President for CNL Real Estate Advisors. Prior to CNL, Dr. Anderson was the Chief Economist and Director of Research for the Marcus and Millichap Company from 2002 through 2005 and Vice President of Research at Prudential Real Estate Advisors from 2001 through 2002. Dr. Anderson is a former co-editor of the Journal of Real Estate Portfolio Management and the Journal of Real Estate Literature. Dr. Anderson received the Kinnard Young Scholar Award from the American Real Estate Society, an award which recognizes outstanding real estate scholarship for young academics, served as the Executive Director for the American Real Estate Society, was named a Homer Hoyt Fellow and a NAIOP Distinguished Fellow, and has been invited to guest lecture at leading global universities. Dr. Anderson received his B.A. in Finance from North Central College in 1991 as a Presidential Scholar and holds a Ph.D. in Finance as a Presidential Fellow from the University of Alabama, where he graduated with highest distinction in 1996.
Jun 30, 2014
7.92
7.9%
Mr. Propper serves as our Associate Portfolio Manager and as Vice President of Griffin Capital Advisor, LLC. Additionally, Mr. Propper serves as Vice President, Product Development of Griffin Capital Corporation, a position he has held since joining Griffin Capital Corporation in 2014. Previously, Mr. Propper was a Director at Lakemont Group, a boutique real estate investment banking and consulting firm. At the Lakemont Group, Mr. Propper was responsible for overseeing projects for a variety of clients including pension funds, private equity firms and publicly traded real estate companies and specialized in structured finance, market analysis and strategic due diligence. Mr. Propper holds a Masters of Business Administration and Bachelor of Science in Finance and Real Estate from the University of Central Florida.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|28.42
|7.84
|2.23
