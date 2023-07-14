Randy I. Anderson Ph.D., CRE, serves as Chief Investment Officer of Griffin Capital Advisor, LLC, and as Chairman of the Board of Trustees and the Portfolio Manager, positions he has held since our formation. Additionally, Dr. Anderson serves as the Chief Economist of Griffin Capital Corporation, a position he has held since joining Griffin Capital Corporation in 2014. Dr. Anderson has also been Executive Vice President of Griffin Benefit-Street Partners BDC Corp. and its registered investment adviser, Griffin Capital BDC Advisor, LLC since May 2014. In addition, Dr. Anderson serves as President of Griffin Capital Asset Management Company, LLC, and has held such position since September 2015. From 2012-2013, Dr. Anderson held several senior executive positions at Bluerock Real Estate LLC. Dr. Anderson served as the Howard Phillips Eminent Scholar Chair and Professor of Real Estate at the University of Central Florida from 2008 through 2013, where he was responsible for growing the real estate program, including the establishment of the Professional MS in Real Estate. While at the University of Central Florida, Dr. Anderson was a member of the University Foundation Investment Sub-Committee which provides investment advice for the endowment, was the academic member of the Florida Association of Realtors Education Foundation Advisory Board, and was an ex-officio board member of the Central Florida Commercial Association of Realtors. In 2007, Dr. Anderson was President, Chief Executive Officer, and founding partner of Franklin Square Capital Partners, where he helped establish, strategically organize, and capitalize the firm. From 2005 through 2007, Dr. Anderson also served as Chief Economist for CNL Financial Group as well as Divisional President for CNL Real Estate Advisors. Prior to CNL, Dr. Anderson was the Chief Economist and Director of Research for the Marcus and Millichap Company from 2002 through 2005 and Vice President of Research at Prudential Real Estate Advisors from 2001 through 2002. Dr. Anderson is a former co-editor of the Journal of Real Estate Portfolio Management and the Journal of Real Estate Literature. Dr. Anderson received the Kinnard Young Scholar Award from the American Real Estate Society, an award which recognizes outstanding real estate scholarship for young academics, served as the Executive Director for the American Real Estate Society, was named a Homer Hoyt Fellow and a NAIOP Distinguished Fellow, and has been invited to guest lecture at leading global universities. Dr. Anderson received his B.A. in Finance from North Central College in 1991 as a Presidential Scholar and holds a Ph.D. in Finance as a Presidential Fellow from the University of Alabama, where he graduated with highest distinction in 1996.