Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
0.5%
1 yr return
-0.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.3%
Net Assets
$46.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
24.5%
Expense Ratio 0.50%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 11.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|GCMVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.5%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|68.39%
|1 Yr
|-0.6%
|-45.4%
|15.3%
|21.74%
|3 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-20.5%
|51.7%
|30.56%
|5 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-11.5%
|29.2%
|14.18%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-6.9%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|20.40%
|2021
|-0.6%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|78.83%
|2020
|0.5%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|54.55%
|2019
|1.1%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|30.27%
|2018
|-0.1%
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|9.95%
|YTD
|0.5%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|67.11%
|1 Yr
|-0.6%
|-45.4%
|15.1%
|16.64%
|3 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-20.5%
|51.7%
|31.49%
|5 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-11.5%
|29.3%
|15.92%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-6.9%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|20.46%
|2021
|-0.6%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|78.83%
|2020
|0.5%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|54.49%
|2019
|1.1%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|30.78%
|2018
|0.0%
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|12.35%
|GCMVX
|Net Assets
|46.5 M
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|95.21%
|Number of Holdings
|91
|1
|14000
|83.90%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|16.2 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|82.39%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.48%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|25.95%
|Weighting
|Bonds
|95.67%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|81.66%
|Cash
|4.33%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|18.01%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|37.55%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|35.44%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|36.32%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|35.56%
|Weighting
|Municipal
|94.00%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|86.11%
|Cash & Equivalents
|6.00%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|12.67%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|35.33%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|36.55%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|45.90%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|40.03%
|Weighting
|US
|95.67%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|60.55%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|84.78%
|GCMVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Expense Ratio
|0.50%
|0.02%
|6.50%
|74.81%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|80.57%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.20%
|0.01%
|0.44%
|87.35%
|GCMVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GCMVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GCMVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Turnover
|11.00%
|0.00%
|283.00%
|26.54%
|GCMVX
|Dividend Yield
|2.03%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|71.37%
|GCMVX
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|GCMVX
|Net Income Ratio
|1.34%
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|78.39%
|GCMVX
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2015
6.5
6.5%
Mr. Hannibal is a vice president and portfolio manager for PIMCO Municipals in the Solana Beach office. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2021, he was a portfolio manager at Gurtin Municipal Bond Management, a PIMCO company. Previously, Mr. Hannibal worked for Eaton Vance Investment Managers as a portfolio management assistant in the firm’s municipal bond group. He has 16 years of investment experience and holds an undergraduate degree in economics from San Diego State University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 23, 2022
0.19
0.2%
Mr. Hammer is an executive vice president in the New York office and head of municipal bond portfolio management. He rejoined PIMCO in 2015 from Morgan Stanley, where he was managing director and head of municipal trading, risk management and research. Previously at PIMCO, he was a senior vice president and municipal bond portfolio manager, and prior to joining PIMCO in 2012, he was an executive director and head of the high yield and distressed municipal bond trading group at Morgan Stanley. He has 17 years of investment experience and holds an undergraduate degree from Syracuse University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 23, 2022
0.19
0.2%
Mr. Gunther is a portfolio manager for PIMCO Municipals in the Solana Beach office. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2021, he was a vice president in portfolio management for Gurtin Municipal Bond Management, a PIMCO company. Previously, he worked as an investment analyst at Manulife Asset Management and also at John Hancock Investments. He has investment experience since 2011 and holds a graduate degree from California State University, Long Beach, and an undergraduate degree from the University of San Diego.
|0.08
|35.05
|7.23
|1.58
