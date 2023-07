Samuel Finkelstein is head of Currency, Commodities and Emerging Market Debt strategy teams within the Global Fixed Income team in GSAM. He is also a member of the Fixed Income Strategy Group. Mr. Finkelstein joined Goldman Sachs in 1997 as an analyst in Fixed Income Asset Management. He worked on the Fixed Income portfolio risk and strategy team for two years and then became an emerging market portfolio manager. Mr. Finkelstein was named managing director in 2005 and partner in 2010. Prior to joining the firm, he worked as a foreign exchange trader at Union Bank of Switzerland. Mr. Finkelstein earned an MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University and a BA in Economics and Mathematics from Yale University in 1996.