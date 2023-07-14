Home
Goldman Sachs International Equity Insights Fund

mutual fund
GCISX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.29 -0.1 -0.75%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (GCIIX) Primary A (GCIAX) C (GCICX) S (GCISX) Inv (GCITX) Retirement (GCIRX) Retirement (GCIUX) Other (GGFPX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Goldman Sachs International Equity Insights Fund

GCISX | Fund

$13.29

$2.09 B

3.00%

$0.40

1.34%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.5%

1 yr return

18.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.1%

Net Assets

$2.09 B

Holdings in Top 10

14.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.34%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 164.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GCISX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.71%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs International Equity Insights Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs
  • Inception Date
    Aug 15, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    S
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Len Ioffe

Fund Description

GCISX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GCISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.5% 2.1% 19.2% 26.24%
1 Yr 18.1% -20.6% 27.8% 46.95%
3 Yr 4.3%* -14.5% 25.3% 45.41%
5 Yr 0.1%* -9.9% 60.9% 67.04%
10 Yr 2.7%* -6.0% 9.9% 17.58%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GCISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.2% -43.6% 71.3% 53.10%
2021 2.4% -15.4% 9.4% 49.11%
2020 1.9% -10.4% 121.9% 76.56%
2019 3.7% -0.5% 8.5% 88.39%
2018 -3.7% -13.0% -0.7% 43.53%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GCISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.5% -16.4% 19.2% 26.24%
1 Yr 18.1% -27.2% 27.8% 43.55%
3 Yr 4.3%* -14.5% 25.3% 44.04%
5 Yr 0.1%* -9.9% 60.9% 71.48%
10 Yr 3.7%* -2.6% 10.2% 22.19%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GCISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.2% -43.6% 71.3% 53.10%
2021 2.4% -15.4% 9.4% 49.11%
2020 1.9% -10.4% 121.9% 76.56%
2019 3.7% -0.5% 8.5% 88.39%
2018 -3.7% -13.0% -0.7% 54.20%

NAV & Total Return History

GCISX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GCISX Category Low Category High GCISX % Rank
Net Assets 2.09 B 1.02 M 369 B 27.90%
Number of Holdings 277 1 10801 34.66%
Net Assets in Top 10 341 M 0 34.5 B 35.38%
Weighting of Top 10 14.01% 1.9% 101.9% 85.38%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GCISX % Rank
Stocks 		99.92% 0.00% 122.60% 12.96%
Cash 		0.07% -65.15% 100.00% 86.88%
Other 		0.01% -16.47% 17.36% 38.66%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 82.17%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 80.17%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 81.91%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GCISX % Rank
Financial Services 		17.28% 0.00% 47.75% 58.52%
Industrials 		15.18% 5.17% 99.49% 44.98%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.52% 0.00% 36.36% 12.81%
Technology 		12.42% 0.00% 36.32% 40.76%
Healthcare 		11.00% 0.00% 21.01% 63.32%
Basic Materials 		9.78% 0.00% 23.86% 17.76%
Consumer Defense 		8.88% 0.00% 32.29% 59.10%
Communication Services 		4.29% 0.00% 21.69% 81.37%
Utilities 		3.17% 0.00% 13.68% 40.76%
Energy 		3.16% 0.00% 16.89% 77.29%
Real Estate 		1.31% 0.00% 14.59% 63.03%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GCISX % Rank
Non US 		99.87% 0.00% 124.02% 4.71%
US 		0.05% -7.71% 68.98% 92.15%

GCISX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GCISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.34% 0.02% 26.51% 26.90%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.60% 71.94%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 55.91%
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.01% 1.00% 88.48%

Sales Fees

GCISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GCISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GCISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 164.00% 2.00% 247.00% 98.70%

GCISX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GCISX Category Low Category High GCISX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.00% 0.00% 13.15% 5.52%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GCISX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GCISX Category Low Category High GCISX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.71% -0.93% 6.38% 44.54%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GCISX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GCISX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Len Ioffe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 15, 1997

24.81

24.8%

Senior Portfolio Managers oversee all aspects of their product areas from research to implementation and are ultimately responsible for supervising and monitoring the process, implementation, and controls. They are supported by teams throughout the functional areas.

James Park

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 28, 2012

9.93

9.9%

James Park joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management as a member of the QIS Team in 2004. He is a senior member of the QIS research and portfolio management team.

Osman Ali

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 19, 2013

8.79

8.8%

Senior Portfolio Managers oversee all aspects of their product areas from research to implementation and are ultimately responsible for supervising and monitoring the process, implementation, and controls. They are supported by teams throughout the functional areas.

Takashi Suwabe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 19, 2013

8.79

8.8%

Takashi Suwabe is co-head of active equity research in the QIS team. He joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management in 2004 and has been a member of the QIS team since 2009.

Dennis Walsh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2021

1.25

1.3%

Dennis Walsh joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. as an associate in 2009 and has been a portfolio manager since 2012. Between 2005 and 2007 he worked as a senior developer at Goldman Sachs and after that attended the graduate school at Princeton University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

