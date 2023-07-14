Dividend Investing Ideas Center
12.7%
1 yr return
18.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.9%
Net Assets
$158 M
Holdings in Top 10
30.4%
Expense Ratio 1.28%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 31.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Explore for, extract, produce, manufacture or refine coal, oil or gas;
Produce or transmit electricity derived from fossil fuels or transmit natural gas;
Have carbon reserves included in the World ex USA SRI (Socially Responsible Investment) Index.
Environmental issues, including:
Climate Change: carbon emissions; product carbon footprint; financing environmental impact; and climate change vulnerability.
Natural Capital: water stress; biodiversity and land use; and raw material sourcing.
Pollution and Waste: toxic emissions and waste; packaging material and waste; and electronic waste.
Environmental Opportunities: clean technology; green building; and renewable energy.
Social issues, including:
Human Capital: labor management; health and safety; human capital development; and supply chain labor standards.
Product Liability: product safety and quality; chemical safety; financial product safety; privacy and data security; responsible investment; and insuring health and demographic risk.
Stakeholder Opposition: controversial sourcing.
Social Opportunities: access to communication; access to finance; access to health care; and opportunities in nutrition and health.
Governance issues, including:
Corporate Governance: board; pay; ownership and accounting.
Corporate Behavior: business ethics; anti-competitive practices; corruption and instability; financial system instability; and tax transparency.]
Companies that are primarily engaged in the production of nuclear energy or the manufacture of nuclear equipment to produce nuclear energy or nuclear weapons, in the belief that these products are unacceptably threatening to a sustainable global environment.
Companies that are primarily engaged in the manufacture of tobacco products, which are linked to air pollution, deforestation, and plastic pollution, as well as health problems.
Companies that have a significant business involvement in genetically modified organisms (GMOs) whose use has led to increased use of toxic herbicides.
Companies that are in industries that produce firearms or military weapons.
Companies that are primarily engaged in gambling, alcohol or adult entertainment
|Period
|GCINX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.7%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|53.76%
|1 Yr
|18.0%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|48.37%
|3 Yr
|3.7%*
|-14.5%
|25.3%
|54.44%
|5 Yr
|2.9%*
|-9.9%
|60.9%
|17.45%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GCINX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.2%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|88.74%
|2021
|4.5%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|17.46%
|2020
|3.7%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|33.49%
|2019
|5.4%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|19.68%
|2018
|-3.4%
|-13.0%
|-0.7%
|26.92%
|Period
|GCINX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.7%
|-16.4%
|19.2%
|53.48%
|1 Yr
|18.0%
|-27.2%
|27.8%
|44.96%
|3 Yr
|3.7%*
|-14.5%
|25.3%
|53.52%
|5 Yr
|3.0%*
|-9.9%
|60.9%
|19.63%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.6%
|10.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GCINX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.2%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|88.74%
|2021
|4.5%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|17.46%
|2020
|3.7%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|33.49%
|2019
|5.4%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|19.68%
|2018
|-3.0%
|-13.0%
|-0.7%
|23.08%
|GCINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GCINX % Rank
|Net Assets
|158 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|79.60%
|Number of Holdings
|230
|1
|10801
|39.94%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|51.8 M
|0
|34.5 B
|74.75%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.43%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|29.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GCINX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.56%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|72.65%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.87%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|0.29%
|Other
|0.84%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|8.99%
|Cash
|0.73%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|70.61%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|28.10%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|34.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GCINX % Rank
|Financial Services
|18.42%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|39.74%
|Healthcare
|17.35%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|6.55%
|Technology
|16.40%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|8.59%
|Industrials
|13.42%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|65.07%
|Consumer Defense
|10.54%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|33.19%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.52%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|84.86%
|Basic Materials
|7.24%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|69.43%
|Communication Services
|5.90%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|52.26%
|Real Estate
|2.91%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|24.31%
|Utilities
|0.32%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|81.08%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|97.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GCINX % Rank
|Non US
|94.96%
|0.00%
|124.02%
|57.20%
|US
|1.60%
|-7.71%
|68.98%
|52.64%
|GCINX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.28%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|29.82%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|98.29%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|1.00%
|0.01%
|1.00%
|100.00%
|GCINX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|GCINX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|33.33%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GCINX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|31.00%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|43.97%
|GCINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GCINX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.83%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|66.29%
|GCINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|GCINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GCINX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.77%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|82.53%
|GCINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2016
5.67
5.7%
Brent Reeder, Senior Vice President at The Northern Trust Company, Chicago, is the Team Leader-Domestic Index in the Quantitative Management Group of Northern Trust Global Investments (NTGI). Before his current role, he was a Portfolio Manager in the Quantitative Management Group of NTGI, responsible for the management of index portfolios. Brent has a broad range of expertise in both large capitalization and small capitalization index mandates. Prior to this, Brent spent five years in trust operations as a team leader of the Foundations and Endowments team. He received a B.A. degree in Economics from DePauw University and an M.B.A. degree in Finance from DePaul University. Brent is an Associated Person with the National Futures Association.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2016
5.67
5.7%
Steven J. Santiccioli, Vice President of Northern Trust Investments, Inc., has been a manager of the Fund since July 2007. Mr. Santiccioli joined NTI in 2003 and manages various quantitative equity portfolios. Previously, he joined Deutsche Bank in 1993, formerly serving as head of accounting group for international index portfolios. He also was a fund administrator for Equity and Fixed Income unit trusts for Chase Manhattan Bank. Steve earned a BA from Bucknell University and an MBA from Fordham University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
