Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Green Century MSCI International Index Fund

mutual fund
GCINX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.09 -0.07 -0.53%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (GCINX) Primary Inst (GCIFX)
GCINX (Mutual Fund)

Green Century MSCI International Index Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.09 -0.07 -0.53%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (GCINX) Primary Inst (GCIFX)
GCINX (Mutual Fund)

Green Century MSCI International Index Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.09 -0.07 -0.53%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (GCINX) Primary Inst (GCIFX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Green Century MSCI International Index Fund

GCINX | Fund

$13.09

$158 M

1.83%

$0.24

1.28%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.7%

1 yr return

18.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.9%

Net Assets

$158 M

Holdings in Top 10

30.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.28%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 31.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Green Century MSCI International Index Fund

GCINX | Fund

$13.09

$158 M

1.83%

$0.24

1.28%

GCINX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.77%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Green Century MSCI International Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Green Century
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brent Reeder

Fund Description

The Fund invests substantially all of its assets in the common stocks which make up the MSCI World ex USA SRI ex Fossil Fuels Index (the World ex USA SRI ex Fossil Fuels Index or the Index), a custom index calculated by MSCI, Inc. The World ex USA SRI ex Fossil Fuels Index is comprised of the common stocks of the companies in the MSCI World ex USA SRI Index (the World ex USA SRI Index), minus the stocks of the companies that:
  
Explore for, extract, produce, manufacture or refine coal, oil or gas; 
Produce or transmit electricity derived from fossil fuels or transmit natural gas; 
Have carbon reserves included in the World ex USA SRI (Socially Responsible Investment) Index. 
The World ex USA SRI Index includes large and mid‑cap stocks from approximately 22 developed markets countries (excluding the U.S.). The World ex USA SRI Index is a capitalization weighted index that provides exposure to companies with what MSCI calculates to have high ESG ratings. 
In constructing the World ex USA SRI Index, MSCI ESG Research analyzes a company’s commitment to sustainability across the following ESG issues that focus on the intersection between a company’s core business and the industry-specific issues that may create significant risks and opportunities for the company: 
Environmental issues, including: 
-
Climate Change: carbon emissions; product carbon footprint; financing environmental impact; and climate change vulnerability. 
-
Natural Capital: water stress; biodiversity and land use; and raw material sourcing. 
-
Pollution and Waste: toxic emissions and waste; packaging material and waste; and electronic waste. 
-
Environmental Opportunities: clean technology; green building; and renewable energy. 
Social issues, including: 
-
Human Capital: labor management; health and safety; human capital development; and supply chain labor standards. 
-
Product Liability: product safety and quality; chemical safety; financial product safety; privacy and data security; responsible investment; and insuring health and demographic risk. 
-
Stakeholder Opposition: controversial sourcing. 
-
Social Opportunities: access to communication; access to finance; access to health care; and opportunities in nutrition and health. 
Governance issues, including: 
-
Corporate Governance: board; pay; ownership and accounting. 
-
Corporate Behavior: business ethics; anti-competitive practices; corruption and instability; financial system instability; and tax transparency.] 
MSCI ESG Research’s process in constructing the World ex USA SRI Index includes the identification of the above key issues by industry; measuring a company’s risk exposure for each key issue; and measuring a company’s risk management for each key issue. 
Companies that MSCI ESG Research has determined to have significant business involvement in the following will not be included in the World ex USA SRI Index: 
Companies that are primarily engaged in the production of nuclear energy or the manufacture of nuclear equipment to produce nuclear energy or nuclear weapons, in the belief that these products are unacceptably threatening to a sustainable global environment. 
Companies that are primarily engaged in the manufacture of tobacco products, which are linked to air pollution, deforestation, and plastic pollution, as well as health problems. 
Companies that have a significant business involvement in genetically modified organisms (GMOs) whose use has led to increased use of toxic herbicides. 
Companies that are in industries that produce firearms or military weapons. 
Companies that are primarily engaged in gambling, alcohol or adult entertainment 
Green Century believes that constructing a Fund’s portfolio based on ESG criteria creates an incentive for companies to become more sustainable. Green Century believes that those companies which seek to manage their ESG risks may be better prepared to avoid reputational, competitive, regulatory and material risks and may benefit financially as a result. Green Century also believes that the growing use of ESG ratings may create an incentive for companies to measure and manage their risks better to secure higher scores on ESG ratings systems. 
The Fund buys and sells stocks so that the composition of its securities holdings will correspond, to the extent reasonably practicable, to the composition of securities in the World ex USA SRI ex Fossil Fuels Index. The weightings of the stocks in the World ex USA SRI ex Fossil Fuels Index are based on float-adjusted market capitalizations, which means the largest companies comprise a higher percentage of the World ex USA SRI ex Fossil Fuels Index and the Index is more heavily weighted in large than in smaller companies. As of September 30, 2022, the World ex USA SRI ex Fossil Fuels Index included companies with market capitalizations between approximately $2 billion and $194 billion. To the extent practicable, the Fund will seek a correlation between the weightings of securities held by the Fund and the weightings of the securities 
of the World ex USA SRI ex Fossil Fuels Index of 0.95 or better. A figure of 1.00 would indicate a perfect correlation. The Fund’s ability to duplicate the performance of the World ex USA SRI ex Fossil Fuels Index will depend to some extent on the size and timing of cash flows into and out of the Fund as well as the Fund’s expenses. 
Under normal circumstances and as a matter of operating policy, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the World ex USA SRI ex Fossil Fuels Index and may invest in American Depository Receipts, Global Depository Receipts and Euro Depository Receipts representing the component securities of the Index. 
Read More

GCINX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GCINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.7% 2.1% 19.2% 53.76%
1 Yr 18.0% -20.6% 27.8% 48.37%
3 Yr 3.7%* -14.5% 25.3% 54.44%
5 Yr 2.9%* -9.9% 60.9% 17.45%
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GCINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.2% -43.6% 71.3% 88.74%
2021 4.5% -15.4% 9.4% 17.46%
2020 3.7% -10.4% 121.9% 33.49%
2019 5.4% -0.5% 8.5% 19.68%
2018 -3.4% -13.0% -0.7% 26.92%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GCINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.7% -16.4% 19.2% 53.48%
1 Yr 18.0% -27.2% 27.8% 44.96%
3 Yr 3.7%* -14.5% 25.3% 53.52%
5 Yr 3.0%* -9.9% 60.9% 19.63%
10 Yr N/A* -2.6% 10.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GCINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.2% -43.6% 71.3% 88.74%
2021 4.5% -15.4% 9.4% 17.46%
2020 3.7% -10.4% 121.9% 33.49%
2019 5.4% -0.5% 8.5% 19.68%
2018 -3.0% -13.0% -0.7% 23.08%

NAV & Total Return History

GCINX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GCINX Category Low Category High GCINX % Rank
Net Assets 158 M 1.02 M 369 B 79.60%
Number of Holdings 230 1 10801 39.94%
Net Assets in Top 10 51.8 M 0 34.5 B 74.75%
Weighting of Top 10 30.43% 1.9% 101.9% 29.53%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ASML Holding NV 5.74%
  2. ASML Holding NV 5.74%
  3. Roche Holding AG 5.35%
  4. ASML Holding NV 5.29%
  5. ASML Holding NV 5.29%
  6. ASML Holding NV 5.24%
  7. ASML Holding NV 5.24%
  8. ASML Holding NV 5.24%
  9. ASML Holding NV 5.24%
  10. ASML Holding NV 5.24%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GCINX % Rank
Stocks 		96.56% 0.00% 122.60% 72.65%
Preferred Stocks 		1.87% 0.00% 1.87% 0.29%
Other 		0.84% -16.47% 17.36% 8.99%
Cash 		0.73% -65.15% 100.00% 70.61%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 28.10%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 34.90%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GCINX % Rank
Financial Services 		18.42% 0.00% 47.75% 39.74%
Healthcare 		17.35% 0.00% 21.01% 6.55%
Technology 		16.40% 0.00% 36.32% 8.59%
Industrials 		13.42% 5.17% 99.49% 65.07%
Consumer Defense 		10.54% 0.00% 32.29% 33.19%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.52% 0.00% 36.36% 84.86%
Basic Materials 		7.24% 0.00% 23.86% 69.43%
Communication Services 		5.90% 0.00% 21.69% 52.26%
Real Estate 		2.91% 0.00% 14.59% 24.31%
Utilities 		0.32% 0.00% 13.68% 81.08%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 16.89% 97.09%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GCINX % Rank
Non US 		94.96% 0.00% 124.02% 57.20%
US 		1.60% -7.71% 68.98% 52.64%

GCINX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GCINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.28% 0.02% 26.51% 29.82%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.60% 98.29%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 1.00% 0.01% 1.00% 100.00%

Sales Fees

GCINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GCINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 33.33%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GCINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 31.00% 2.00% 247.00% 43.97%

GCINX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GCINX Category Low Category High GCINX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.83% 0.00% 13.15% 66.29%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GCINX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GCINX Category Low Category High GCINX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.77% -0.93% 6.38% 82.53%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GCINX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GCINX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brent Reeder

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2016

5.67

5.7%

Brent Reeder, Senior Vice President at The Northern Trust Company, Chicago, is the Team Leader-Domestic Index in the Quantitative Management Group of Northern Trust Global Investments (NTGI). Before his current role, he was a Portfolio Manager in the Quantitative Management Group of NTGI, responsible for the management of index portfolios. Brent has a broad range of expertise in both large capitalization and small capitalization index mandates. Prior to this, Brent spent five years in trust operations as a team leader of the Foundations and Endowments team. He received a B.A. degree in Economics from DePauw University and an M.B.A. degree in Finance from DePaul University. Brent is an Associated Person with the National Futures Association.

Steven Santiccioli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2016

5.67

5.7%

Steven J. Santiccioli, Vice President of Northern Trust Investments, Inc., has been a manager of the Fund since July 2007. Mr. Santiccioli joined NTI in 2003 and manages various quantitative equity portfolios. Previously, he joined Deutsche Bank in 1993, formerly serving as head of accounting group for international index portfolios. He also was a fund administrator for Equity and Fixed Income unit trusts for Chase Manhattan Bank. Steve earned a BA from Bucknell University and an MBA from Fordham University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×