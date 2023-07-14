Home
Trending ETFs

GCEQX (Mutual Fund)

GCEQX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

20.2%

1 yr return

17.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

10.4%

Net Assets

$511 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$71.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.25%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 9.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GCEQX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 20.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.14%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Green Century Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Green Century
  • Inception Date
    Sep 13, 1995
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brent Reeder

Fund Description

The Fund invests substantially all of its assets in the common stocks which make up the MSCI KLD 400 Social ex Fossil Fuels Index (the KLD400 ex Fossil Fuels Index or the Index), a custom index calculated by MSCI, Inc. The KLD400 ex Fossil Fuels Index is comprised of the common stocks of the approximately 400 companies in the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the KLD400 Index), minus the stocks of the companies that:
  
Explore for, extract, produce, manufacture or refine coal, oil or gas; 
Produce or transmit electricity derived from fossil fuels or transmit natural gas; or 
Have carbon reserves included in the KLD400 Index. 
Companies included in the KLD400 Index are identified based on a review of ESG ratings; the KLD400 Index is composed of companies with what MSCI calculates to have high ESG ratings. 
In constructing the KLD400 Index, MSCI ESG Research analyzes a company’s commitment to sustainability across the following ESG issues that focus on the intersection between a company’s core business and the industry-specific issues that may create significant risks and opportunities for the company: 
Environmental issues, including: 
-
Climate Change: carbon emissions; product carbon footprint; financing environmental impact; and climate change vulnerability. 
-
Natural Capital: water stress; biodiversity and land use; and raw material sourcing. 
-
Pollution and Waste: toxic emissions and waste; packaging material and waste; and electronic waste. 
-
Environmental Opportunities: clean technology; green building; and renewable energy. 
Social issues, including: 
-
Human Capital: labor management; health and safety; human capital development; and supply chain labor standards. 
-
Product Liability: product safety and quality; chemical safety; financial product safety; privacy and data security; responsible investment; and insuring health and demographic risk. 
-
Stakeholder Opposition: controversial sourcing. 
-
Social Opportunities: access to communication; access to finance; access to health care; and opportunities in nutrition and health. 
Governance issues, including: 
-
Corporate Governance: board; pay; ownership and accounting. 
-
Corporate Behavior: business ethics; anti-competitive practices; corruption and instability; financial system instability; and tax transparency. 
MSCI ESG Research’s process in constructing the KLD400 Index includes the identification of the above key issues by industry; measuring a company’s risk exposure for each key issue; and measuring a company’s risk management for each key issue. 
Companies that MSCI ESG Research has determined to have significant business involvement in the following will not be included in the KLD400 Index: 
Companies that are primarily engaged in the production of nuclear energy or the manufacture of nuclear equipment to produce nuclear energy or nuclear weapons, in the belief that these products are unacceptably threatening to a sustainable global environment. 
Companies that are primarily engaged in the manufacture of tobacco products, which are linked to air pollution, deforestation, and plastic pollution, as well as health problems. 
Companies that have a significant business involvement in genetically modified organisms (GMOs) whose use has led to increased use of toxic herbicides. 
Companies that are in industries that produce firearms or military weapons. 
Companies that are primarily engaged in gambling, alcohol or adult entertainment 
Green Century believes that constructing a Fund’s portfolio based on ESG criteria creates an incentive for companies to become more sustainable. Green Century believes that those companies which seek to manage their ESG risk may be better prepared to avoid reputational, competitive, regulatory and material risks and may benefit financially as a result. Green Century also believes that the growing use of ESG ratings may create an incentive for companies to measure and manage their risks better to secure higher scores on ESG ratings systems. 
The Fund buys and sells stocks so that the composition of its securities holdings will correspond, to the extent reasonably practicable, to the composition of securities in the KLD400 ex Fossil Fuels Index. The weightings of the stocks in the KLD400 ex Fossil Fuels Index are based on float-adjusted market capitalizations, which means the largest companies comprise a higher percentage of the KLD400 ex Fossil Fuels Index and the Index is more heavily weighted in large than in small companies. As of September 30, 2022, large-cap U.S. companies (defined as companies with market capitalizations of over $10 billion) represented approximately 96.4% of the market value of the investments of the Fund. To the extent practicable, the Fund will seek a correlation between the weightings of securities held by the Fund and the weightings of the securities of the KLD400 ex Fossil Fuels Index of 0.95 or better. A figure of 1.00 would indicate a perfect correlation. The Fund’s ability to duplicate the performance of the KLD400 ex Fossil Fuels 
Index will depend to some extent on the size and timing of cash flows into and out of the Fund as well as the Fund’s expenses. 
Under normal circumstances and as a matter of operating policy, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in equity securities and related investments. 
Read More

GCEQX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GCEQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.2% -41.7% 64.0% 77.24%
1 Yr 17.6% -46.2% 77.9% 49.14%
3 Yr 11.2%* -41.7% 28.4% 4.54%
5 Yr 10.4%* -30.3% 23.8% 5.77%
10 Yr 10.4%* -16.8% 19.6% 10.91%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GCEQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.4% -85.9% 81.6% 9.28%
2021 13.3% -31.0% 26.7% 2.54%
2020 6.5% -13.0% 34.8% 69.01%
2019 6.7% -6.0% 10.6% 20.63%
2018 -1.3% -15.9% 2.0% 25.83%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GCEQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.2% -41.7% 64.0% 73.95%
1 Yr 17.6% -46.2% 77.9% 45.85%
3 Yr 11.2%* -41.7% 28.4% 5.72%
5 Yr 10.9%* -30.3% 23.8% 6.84%
10 Yr 11.4%* -16.8% 19.7% 15.08%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GCEQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.4% -85.9% 81.6% 9.28%
2021 13.3% -31.0% 26.7% 2.54%
2020 6.5% -13.0% 34.8% 69.01%
2019 6.7% -6.0% 10.6% 20.81%
2018 -0.8% -15.9% 3.1% 34.41%

NAV & Total Return History

GCEQX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GCEQX Category Low Category High GCEQX % Rank
Net Assets 511 M 189 K 222 B 64.09%
Number of Holdings 366 2 3509 5.85%
Net Assets in Top 10 196 M -1.37 M 104 B 67.93%
Weighting of Top 10 34.87% 11.4% 116.5% 87.58%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 10.82%
  2. Tesla Inc 4.52%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 4.12%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class C 3.93%
  5. Facebook Inc A 3.85%
  6. NVIDIA Corp 3.36%
  7. Intel Corp 1.83%
  8. Visa Inc Class A 1.82%
  9. Procter & Gamble Co 1.82%
  10. PayPal Holdings Inc 1.69%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GCEQX % Rank
Stocks 		99.73% 50.26% 104.50% 16.65%
Cash 		0.19% -10.83% 49.73% 85.57%
Other 		0.08% -2.66% 17.15% 14.67%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 89.53%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 88.95%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 88.54%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GCEQX % Rank
Technology 		29.39% 0.00% 65.70% 71.23%
Financial Services 		13.68% 0.00% 43.06% 17.97%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.36% 0.00% 62.57% 70.32%
Healthcare 		11.07% 0.00% 39.76% 64.72%
Communication Services 		10.83% 0.00% 66.40% 45.67%
Industrials 		8.70% 0.00% 30.65% 20.12%
Consumer Defense 		7.93% 0.00% 25.50% 8.74%
Real Estate 		3.25% 0.00% 16.05% 14.51%
Basic Materials 		2.56% 0.00% 18.91% 23.00%
Utilities 		0.23% 0.00% 16.07% 25.31%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 96.46%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GCEQX % Rank
US 		97.77% 34.69% 100.00% 24.73%
Non US 		1.96% 0.00% 54.22% 63.31%

GCEQX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GCEQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.25% 0.01% 20.29% 28.04%
Management Fee 0.23% 0.00% 1.50% 4.71%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 1.02% 0.00% 1.02% 100.00%

Sales Fees

GCEQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GCEQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 42.86%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GCEQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 9.00% 0.00% 316.74% 7.84%

GCEQX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GCEQX Category Low Category High GCEQX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.21% 0.00% 41.07% 92.04%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GCEQX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GCEQX Category Low Category High GCEQX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.14% -6.13% 1.75% 19.28%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GCEQX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GCEQX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brent Reeder

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 29, 2010

11.51

11.5%

Brent Reeder, Senior Vice President at The Northern Trust Company, Chicago, is the Team Leader-Domestic Index in the Quantitative Management Group of Northern Trust Global Investments (NTGI). Before his current role, he was a Portfolio Manager in the Quantitative Management Group of NTGI, responsible for the management of index portfolios. Brent has a broad range of expertise in both large capitalization and small capitalization index mandates. Prior to this, Brent spent five years in trust operations as a team leader of the Foundations and Endowments team. He received a B.A. degree in Economics from DePauw University and an M.B.A. degree in Finance from DePaul University. Brent is an Associated Person with the National Futures Association.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

