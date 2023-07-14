The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing across sectors in developed and emerging markets located around the world. The Fund is flexible and opportunistic. Because the Fund is not managed to a benchmark, J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. (JPMIM or the adviser) has broad discretion to shift the Fund’s exposure to strategies, sectors, countries or currencies based on changing market conditions and its view of the best mix of investment opportunities. In buying and selling investments for the Fund, the adviser allocates the Fund’s exposure to strategies, sectors, countries, and currencies based on the adviser’s analysis of individual investments and broader economic conditions in individual countries, regions and the world. This allows the adviser to take a conservative approach during uncertain periods and move into higher risk opportunities as market conditions improve, which may result in the Fund focusing in only a few markets and sectors. The Fund’s focus may change from time to time. As part of its investment process, the adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance factors on many issuers or countries in the universe in which the Fund may invest. The adviser’s assessment is based on an analysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to identify financially material issues on the Fund’s investments in issuers and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with issuers. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of issuers or countries that may be negatively impacted by such factors may be purchased and retained by the Fund while the Fund may divest or not invest in securities of issuers or countries that may be positively impacted by such factors. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its Assets in bonds. “Assets” means net assets plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 40% of its total assets in countries other than the United States (Non-U.S. Countries) unless the adviser determines, in its sole discretion, that conditions are not favorable. If the adviser determines that conditions are not favorable, the Fund may invest under 40% of its total assets in Non-U.S. Countries provided that the Fund will not invest less than 30% of its total assets in Non-U.S. Countries under normal circumstances except for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may invest in developed or emerging markets. Emerging markets currently includes most countries in the world except Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, the U.S., the United Kingdom and most western European countries and Hong Kong. In managing the Fund, the adviser will invest in issuers in at least three countries other than the U.S. under normal circumstances. The Fund may invest a substantial part of its assets in just one country and is not required to allocate its investments in any set percentages in any particular countries. Currently, the Fund anticipates that it will invest no more than 50% of its total assets in non-dollar denominated securities but may invest more from time to time to take advantage of market conditions. Although the Fund has the flexibility to invest without limit in securities that are rated below investment grade (also known as junk bonds or high yield securities), or the unrated equivalent, the Fund generally invests at least 25% of the Fund’s total assets in investments that, at the time of purchase are rated investment grade or the unrated equivalent. The Fund has flexibility to decrease the percentage of assets invested in investment grade securities at any time to take advantage of higher risk opportunities when market conditions are improving. The Fund has broad flexibility to invest in a wide variety of debt securities and instruments. The Fund currently seeks to maintain a duration of eight years or less, although the Fund has the flexibility to maintain a longer duration under certain market conditions such as significant volatility in interest rates and spreads. Duration is a measure of the price sensitivity of a debt security or a portfolio of debt securities to relative changes in interest rates. For instance, a duration of three years means that a security’s or portfolio’s price would be expected to decrease by approximately 3% with a 1% increase in interest rates (assuming a parallel shift in yield curve). As part of its principal investment strategy, the Fund may invest in fixed and floating rate debt securities issued in developed and emerging markets. These securities may include debt securities issued by governments and their agencies, state and provincial governmental entities, supranational organizations, corporations, and banks. The Fund may also use currency-related transactions involving currency derivatives as part of its primary investment strategy. A derivative is an instrument that has a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index. The Fund may use currency derivatives including foreign forward currency contracts (including non-deliverable forwards) and currency options for hedging or to gain or manage exposure to currencies or securities. The adviser has flexibility to significantly increase the Fund’s exposure to securities or currencies through the use of currency derivatives. The Fund is not required to hedge its non-dollar investment back to the U.S. dollar through the use of derivatives, but may do so from time to time as part of its strategy. In addition to currency derivatives, the Fund may use other fixed income and credit derivatives including futures contracts, options, and swaps (including credit default swaps). The Fund may use derivatives as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest. The Fund may also use derivatives for hedging purposes (for example, to take synthetic short positions to decrease exposure to certain securities, markets or currencies), to seek to increase gain to the Fund and/or as part of its risk management process by establishing or adjusting exposure to particular foreign securities, markets or currencies. A significant portion of the Fund’s assets may be invested in asset-backed, mortgage-related and mortgage-backed securities. Such securities may be structured as collateralized mortgage obligations and stripped mortgage-backed securities, including those structured such that payments consist of interest-only (IO), principal-only (PO) or principal and interest. The Fund may also invest in structured investments including credit linked notes (CLNs) for which the reference instrument is an emerging markets or developed markets debt instrument, adjustable rate mortgage loans (ARMs), and custodial receipts. The Fund may invest a significant amount of its assets in “sub-prime” mortgage-related securities. The Fund may invest in securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies and instrumentalities including U.S. Treasury securities, treasury receipts and obligations and securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae), the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac). The Fund may invest in mortgage pass-through securities including mortgage securities eligible to be sold in the “to-be-announced” or TBA market (Mortgage TBAs). The Fund may enter into dollar rolls, in which the Fund sells mortgage-backed securities including mortgage TBAs and at the same time contracts to buy back very similar securities on a future date. The Fund may also sell mortgage TBAs short. The Fund may invest in inflation-linked debt securities including fixed and floating rate debt securities of varying maturities issued by the U.S. government, its agencies and instrumentalities, such as Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS). The Fund may also invest in inflation-linked debt securities issued by other entities such as corporations, foreign governments and foreign issuers. The Fund may also invest in synthetic variable rate instruments, when-issued securities, delayed delivery securities, forward commitments, zero-coupon securities, pay-in-kind securities, inverse floating rate securities, short-term funding agreements, and deferred payment securities. As part of its principal investment strategy and for temporary defensive purposes, any portion of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in cash and cash equivalents.