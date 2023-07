Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in a wide variety of investment grade fixed-income securities, such as corporate bonds, U.S. government securities, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities and commercial paper. The Fund also may invest in high-yield bonds (commonly known as “junk bonds”), as well as foreign government and corporate bonds that are denominated in U.S. dollars. Securities in which the Fund invests may include those that pay interest on either a fixed-rate or variable-rate basis. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in securities offering the highest level of expected income while seeking safety of principal. In selecting securities, the subadviser typically maintains an average portfolio duration that is up to one year greater than or less than the average portfolio duration of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. For example, if the average portfolio duration of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index is 7 years, the Fund’s average portfolio duration typically will be within a range of 6-8 years. As of December 31, 2021, the average portfolio duration of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index was 6.60 years, although this can change or fluctuate over time. The subadviser seeks value and may sell a security to take advantage of more favorable opportunities. The subadviser also may sell a bond as it gets closer to its maturity in order to maintain the Fund’s target duration and better serve the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities.