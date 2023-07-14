Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
5.5%
1 yr return
7.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.5%
Net Assets
$21.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
33.7%
Expense Ratio 1.92%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 26.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|GBCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.5%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|36.57%
|1 Yr
|7.5%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|28.61%
|3 Yr
|4.5%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|69.32%
|5 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|64.31%
|10 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|79.93%
* Annualized
|Period
|GBCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.5%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|34.69%
|1 Yr
|7.5%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|25.66%
|3 Yr
|4.5%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|69.65%
|5 Yr
|2.0%*
|-15.1%
|32.0%
|44.62%
|10 Yr
|3.8%*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|65.35%
* Annualized
|GBCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GBCIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|21.7 M
|1 M
|151 B
|95.93%
|Number of Holdings
|65
|2
|1727
|65.01%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|7.69 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|94.79%
|Weighting of Top 10
|33.71%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|26.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GBCIX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.53%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|79.32%
|Cash
|3.47%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|18.11%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|35.40%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|30.27%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|30.88%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|32.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GBCIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|17.91%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|63.26%
|Consumer Defense
|15.14%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|7.32%
|Healthcare
|14.17%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|81.71%
|Industrials
|12.39%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|38.15%
|Communication Services
|12.06%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|4.07%
|Basic Materials
|10.01%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|4.16%
|Utilities
|9.07%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|8.23%
|Technology
|6.17%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|90.77%
|Consumer Cyclical
|1.61%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|97.26%
|Energy
|1.48%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|95.59%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|89.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GBCIX % Rank
|US
|90.89%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|62.86%
|Non US
|5.64%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|40.69%
|GBCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.92%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|7.28%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|97.34%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|GBCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GBCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|26.98%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GBCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|26.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|36.00%
|GBCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GBCIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.53%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|71.81%
|GBCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|GBCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GBCIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.08%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|65.41%
|GBCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.187
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.292
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2013
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.226
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2009
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2006
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2004
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2017
5.25
5.3%
Robert D. Leininger, CFA, joined GBL in 1993 as a security analyst. Mr. Leininger moved to Rorer Asset Management LLC in Philadelphia in 1997, where he was a partner in the firm and member of the investment policy committee. In August 2009, he joined Copeland Capital Management as a partner and portfolio manager before rejoining GBL in 2010 where he currently serves as a portfolio manager for the Adviser and on GAMCO’s institutional and high net worth separate accounts team. He is a member of the Financial Analyst Society of Philadelphia. Mr. Leininger is a magna cum laude graduate of Amherst College with a degree in Economics and holds an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2017
5.25
5.3%
Justin Bergner, CFA, is currently a portfolio manager for the Adviser and a Vice President at Gabelli & Company, having rejoined Gabelli & Company in June 2013 as a research analyst covering Diversified Industrials, Home Improvement, and Transport companies. He began his investment career at Gabelli & Company in 2005 as a metals and mining analyst, and subsequently spent five years at Axiom International Investors as a senior analyst focused on industrial and healthcare stocks. Before entering the investment profession, Justin worked in management consulting at both Bain & Company and Dean & Company. Justin graduated cum laude from Yale University with a B.A. in Economics & Mathematics and received an M.B.A. in Finance and Accounting from Wharton Business School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 18, 2017
4.7
4.7%
Sarah Donnelly is a portfolio manager of Gabelli & Company, Inc., which she joined in 1999 as a research analyst. Ms. Donnelly currently follows the food and household products industries as a member of the consumer products team. She received a B.S. in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance and minor in History from Fordham University and currently serves on the advisory board of the Gabelli Center for Global Security Analysis at Fordham University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
