Trending ETFs

GBCAX (Mutual Fund)

GBCAX (Mutual Fund)

Gabelli Dividend Growth Fund

GBCAX | Fund

$17.01

$21.7 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.17%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.9%

1 yr return

8.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.4%

Net Assets

$21.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

33.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.17%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 26.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Gabelli Dividend Growth Fund

GBCAX | Fund

$17.01

$21.7 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.17%

GBCAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.08%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Gabelli Dividend Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Gabelli
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Justin Bergner

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in dividend paying stocks. Dividend paying stocks include, for example, common stocks, preferred stocks, and convertible securities. In addition to seeking out stocks that pay a dividend, the Fund will focus on stocks that the portfolio manager believes are well positioned to increase their dividend over the long term. In selecting investments, the portfolio manager will consider, among other things, the market price of the issuer’s securities, earnings expectations, dividend paying and other earnings and price histories, balance sheet characteristics, and perceived management skills. The portfolio manager will also consider changes in economic and political outlooks as well as individual corporate developments. For additional information about selection of investments suitable for the Fund, see page 8 of the prospectus.  
In general, the portfolio manager seeks to take advantage of investors’ tendency to overemphasize near term events by investing in companies which are temporarily undervalued and which may return to a significantly higher valuation. The portfolio manager will sell any Fund investments which lose their perceived value relative to other investments in the judgment of the portfolio manager.  
The Fund’s assets will be invested primarily in a broad range of readily marketable equity securities consisting primarily of common stocks. Many of the common stocks the Fund will buy will be bought for the potential that their prices will increase, providing capital appreciation for the Fund. The Fund’s secondary objective is to achieve current income by investing in dividend paying common stocks.  
The Fund may invest up to 40% of its total assets in equity securities of non‑U.S. issuers.  
Read More

GBCAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GBCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.9% -13.6% 215.2% 42.04%
1 Yr 8.1% -58.6% 197.5% 24.63%
3 Yr 4.6%* -23.2% 64.1% 68.36%
5 Yr -0.4%* -15.3% 29.4% 62.76%
10 Yr -0.6%* -17.0% 13.3% 80.29%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GBCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.2% -65.1% 22.3% 43.12%
2021 3.9% -25.3% 25.5% 82.55%
2020 0.7% -8.4% 56.7% 27.25%
2019 4.9% -9.2% 10.4% 36.70%
2018 -4.5% -9.4% 3.1% 79.12%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GBCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.9% -13.6% 215.2% 39.92%
1 Yr 8.1% -58.6% 197.5% 21.62%
3 Yr 4.6%* -23.2% 64.1% 68.68%
5 Yr 1.9%* -15.1% 32.0% 46.20%
10 Yr 3.5%* -4.7% 19.9% 68.92%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GBCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.2% -65.1% 22.3% 43.12%
2021 3.9% -25.3% 25.5% 82.55%
2020 0.7% -8.4% 56.7% 27.16%
2019 4.9% -9.2% 10.4% 36.70%
2018 -2.3% -8.9% 3.3% 48.88%

NAV & Total Return History

GBCAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GBCAX Category Low Category High GBCAX % Rank
Net Assets 21.7 M 1 M 151 B 95.85%
Number of Holdings 65 2 1727 64.85%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.69 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 94.71%
Weighting of Top 10 33.71% 5.0% 99.2% 26.90%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Eversource Energy 4.75%
  2. Mondelez International Inc Class A 4.27%
  3. Merck & Co Inc 4.21%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class C 3.92%
  5. American Express Co 3.69%
  6. DuPont de Nemours Inc 3.39%
  7. Citigroup Inc 3.01%
  8. United States Treasury Bills 0% 2.79%
  9. United States Treasury Bills 0.0465% 2.66%
  10. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co 2.62%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GBCAX % Rank
Stocks 		96.53% 28.02% 125.26% 79.24%
Cash 		3.47% -88.20% 71.98% 18.03%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 21.42%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 14.56%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 15.40%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 17.37%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GBCAX % Rank
Financial Services 		17.91% 0.00% 58.05% 63.18%
Consumer Defense 		15.14% 0.00% 34.10% 7.23%
Healthcare 		14.17% 0.00% 30.08% 81.63%
Industrials 		12.39% 0.00% 42.76% 38.07%
Communication Services 		12.06% 0.00% 26.58% 3.99%
Basic Materials 		10.01% 0.00% 21.69% 4.07%
Utilities 		9.07% 0.00% 27.04% 8.15%
Technology 		6.17% 0.00% 54.02% 90.69%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.61% 0.00% 22.74% 97.17%
Energy 		1.48% 0.00% 54.00% 95.51%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 86.03%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GBCAX % Rank
US 		90.89% 24.51% 121.23% 62.70%
Non US 		5.64% 0.00% 41.42% 40.61%

GBCAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GBCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.17% 0.04% 45.41% 3.98%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 96.84%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 27.26%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

GBCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 0.00% 5.75% 6.82%
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GBCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 15.87%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GBCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 26.00% 0.00% 488.00% 35.90%

GBCAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GBCAX Category Low Category High GBCAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.90% 63.97%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GBCAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GBCAX Category Low Category High GBCAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.08% -1.51% 4.28% 95.30%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GBCAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GBCAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Justin Bergner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2017

5.25

5.3%

Justin Bergner, CFA, is currently a portfolio manager for the Adviser and a Vice President at Gabelli & Company, having rejoined Gabelli & Company in June 2013 as a research analyst covering Diversified Industrials, Home Improvement, and Transport companies. He began his investment career at Gabelli & Company in 2005 as a metals and mining analyst, and subsequently spent five years at Axiom International Investors as a senior analyst focused on industrial and healthcare stocks. Before entering the investment profession, Justin worked in management consulting at both Bain & Company and Dean & Company. Justin graduated cum laude from Yale University with a B.A. in Economics & Mathematics and received an M.B.A. in Finance and Accounting from Wharton Business School.

Robert Leininger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2017

5.25

5.3%

Robert D. Leininger, CFA, joined GBL in 1993 as a security analyst. Mr. Leininger moved to Rorer Asset Management LLC in Philadelphia in 1997, where he was a partner in the firm and member of the investment policy committee. In August 2009, he joined Copeland Capital Management as a partner and portfolio manager before rejoining GBL in 2010 where he currently serves as a portfolio manager for the Adviser and on GAMCO’s institutional and high net worth separate accounts team. He is a member of the Financial Analyst Society of Philadelphia. Mr. Leininger is a magna cum laude graduate of Amherst College with a degree in Economics and holds an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Sarah Donnelly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 18, 2017

4.7

4.7%

Sarah Donnelly is a portfolio manager of Gabelli & Company, Inc., which she joined in 1999 as a research analyst. Ms. Donnelly currently follows the food and household products industries as a member of the consumer products team. She received a B.S. in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance and minor in History from Fordham University and currently serves on the advisory board of the Gabelli Center for Global Security Analysis at Fordham University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

