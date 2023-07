The Fund may invest in any company whose securities are listed on a U.S. national securities exchange, including through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which are U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers listed on U.S. national securities exchanges. The Fund intends to provide investment results that replicate the performance of the American Gas Association Stock Index (the “AGA Stock Index”). The AGA Stock Index is maintained by the American Gas Association, a national trade association of natural gas distribution companies, and is licensed exclusively to the Investment Manager for use as an investment strategy. Calculated monthly, the AGA Stock Index consists of all member companies of the American Gas Association whose securities are traded on a U.S. stock exchange, which include natural gas distribution, gas pipeline, diversified gas, and combination gas and electric companies. The stocks included in the Fund are chosen solely on the basis of their inclusion in the AGA Stock Index.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund intends to invest at least 85% of its net assets in the common stock of companies that have natural gas distribution and transmission operations, and no attempt is made to actively manage the Fund's portfolio by using economic, financial, or market analysis. The adverse financial situation of a company will not result in its elimination from the Fund's portfolio unless the company is removed from the AGA Stock Index. The percentage of the Fund's assets invested in the stock of a particular company is approximately the same as the percentage weighting of such company in the AGA Stock Index. The percentage weighting of each company in the AGA Stock Index is an amount equal to such company's market capitalization multiplied by the percentage of such company's assets devoted to natural gas distribution and transmission. The latter component of this calculation is used to recognize the natural gas distribution and transmission component of the company's asset base. There is no predetermined acceptable range of the difference between the total return of the AGA Stock Index and the total return of the Fund. Any difference is likely the result of various expenses incurred by the Fund, such as management fees, transaction costs, and other operating expenses, as well as subscription and redemption activity. On the other hand, the Fund does attempt to achieve a correlation of monthly returns with the AGA Stock Index of approximately 95% or better. A correlation of 100% would mean the total return of the Fund's assets would increase and decrease at exactly the same rate as the total return of the AGA Stock Index. Read More Performance GASFX - Performance Return Ranking - Trailing Period GASFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%) YTD -1.0% -16.8% 7.8% 24.19% 1 Yr -7.5% -26.3% 19.1% 74.19% 3 Yr 0.3%* -16.8% 9.9% 66.13% 5 Yr -3.6%* -15.6% 9.3% 81.67% 10 Yr -0.5%* -12.2% 8.9% 85.71% * Annualized Return Ranking - Calendar Period GASFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%) 2022 -2.3% -26.3% 5.3% 44.26% 2021 3.7% -2.4% 14.1% 65.57% 2020 -6.5% -7.4% 2.9% 95.08% 2019 3.0% 0.4% 6.0% 81.67% 2018 -2.9% -5.1% 1.2% 91.23% Total Return Ranking - Trailing Period GASFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%) YTD -1.0% -16.8% 7.8% 35.48% 1 Yr -7.5% -26.3% 19.1% 74.60% 3 Yr 0.3%* -16.8% 12.0% 66.13% 5 Yr -1.7%* -14.2% 10.2% 78.33% 10 Yr 2.4%* -6.0% 11.4% 71.70% * Annualized Total Return Ranking - Calendar Period GASFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%) 2022 -2.3% -26.3% 5.3% 44.26% 2021 3.7% -2.4% 14.1% 65.57% 2020 -6.5% -7.4% 2.9% 95.08% 2019 3.0% 1.0% 6.0% 81.67% 2018 -0.7% -5.1% 1.2% 82.46% NAV & Total Return History

Holdings GASFX - Holdings Concentration Analysis GASFX Category Low Category High GASFX % Rank Net Assets 627 M 17.6 M 15.2 B 64.52% Number of Holdings 51 25 228 47.62% Net Assets in Top 10 292 M 4.04 M 10.1 B 63.49% Weighting of Top 10 48.48% 30.3% 65.8% 36.51% Top 10 Holdings Sempra Energy 5.06% Cheniere Energy Inc 5.01% Kinder Morgan Inc Class P 4.95% Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class A 4.92% Atmos Energy Corp 4.86% Southern Co 4.85% Enbridge Inc 4.83% National Grid PLC ADR 4.83% ONEOK Inc 4.76% Dominion Energy Inc 4.76% Asset Allocation Weighting Return Low Return High GASFX % Rank Stocks 98.70% 64.54% 137.55% 52.38% Cash 1.30% -15.47% 10.22% 53.97% Preferred Stocks 0.00% 0.00% 0.07% 82.54% Other 0.00% -39.81% 0.00% 73.02% Convertible Bonds 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 82.54% Bonds 0.00% 0.00% 26.16% 84.13% Stock Sector Breakdown Weighting Return Low Return High GASFX % Rank Utilities 67.90% 50.08% 100.00% 92.06% Energy 26.40% 0.00% 31.61% 4.76% Financial Services 4.98% 0.00% 4.98% 3.17% Industrials 0.71% 0.00% 27.59% 39.68% Technology 0.00% 0.00% 6.09% 87.30% Real Estate 0.00% 0.00% 13.29% 82.54% Healthcare 0.00% 0.00% 3.34% 82.54% Communication Services 0.00% 0.00% 47.17% 92.06% Consumer Defense 0.00% 0.00% 0.56% 82.54% Consumer Cyclical 0.00% 0.00% 2.09% 82.54% Basic Materials 0.00% 0.00% 4.68% 82.54% Stock Geographic Breakdown Weighting Return Low Return High GASFX % Rank US 88.39% 17.29% 100.02% 71.43% Non US 10.31% 0.00% 47.25% 36.51%

Expenses GASFX - Expenses Operational Fees GASFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%) Expense Ratio 1.00% 0.08% 2.50% 53.97% Management Fee 0.40% 0.03% 1.00% 12.90% 12b-1 Fee 0.15% 0.00% 1.00% 28.13% Administrative Fee 0.04% 0.04% 0.26% 13.33% Sales Fees GASFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%) Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A Trading Fees GASFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%) Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A Related Fees Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees. GASFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%) Turnover 15.00% 3.00% 209.00% 55.93%

Distributions GASFX - Distributions Dividend Yield Analysis GASFX Category Low Category High GASFX % Rank Dividend Yield 2.59% 0.00% 3.29% 61.90% Dividend Distribution Analysis GASFX Category Low Category High Category Mod Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Quarterly Monthly Monthly Net Income Ratio Analysis GASFX Category Low Category High GASFX % Rank Net Income Ratio 2.06% 0.31% 7.85% 40.32% Capital Gain Distribution Analysis GASFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually Distributions History Date Amount Type Sep 30, 2022 $0.123 OrdinaryDividend Jun 30, 2022 $0.136 OrdinaryDividend Mar 31, 2022 $0.153 OrdinaryDividend Dec 29, 2021 $0.089 OrdinaryDividend Sep 30, 2021 $0.130 OrdinaryDividend Jun 30, 2021 $0.157 OrdinaryDividend Mar 31, 2021 $0.141 OrdinaryDividend Dec 29, 2020 $0.146 OrdinaryDividend Sep 30, 2020 $0.171 OrdinaryDividend Jun 30, 2020 $0.121 OrdinaryDividend Mar 31, 2020 $0.177 OrdinaryDividend Dec 27, 2019 $0.093 OrdinaryDividend Dec 06, 2019 $1.441 OrdinaryDividend Jun 28, 2019 $0.196 OrdinaryDividend Mar 29, 2019 $0.200 OrdinaryDividend Dec 27, 2018 $0.121 OrdinaryDividend Sep 28, 2018 $0.162 OrdinaryDividend Jun 29, 2018 $0.178 OrdinaryDividend Mar 29, 2018 $0.187 OrdinaryDividend Dec 27, 2017 $0.116 OrdinaryDividend Sep 29, 2017 $0.149 OrdinaryDividend Jun 30, 2017 $0.289 OrdinaryDividend Mar 31, 2017 $0.162 OrdinaryDividend Dec 28, 2016 $0.120 OrdinaryDividend Sep 30, 2016 $0.137 OrdinaryDividend Jun 30, 2016 $0.163 OrdinaryDividend Mar 31, 2016 $0.180 OrdinaryDividend Dec 29, 2015 $0.207 OrdinaryDividend Sep 30, 2015 $0.161 OrdinaryDividend Jun 30, 2015 $0.197 OrdinaryDividend Mar 31, 2015 $0.180 OrdinaryDividend Dec 31, 2014 $0.166 OrdinaryDividend Sep 30, 2014 $0.190 OrdinaryDividend Jun 30, 2014 $0.137 OrdinaryDividend Mar 31, 2014 $0.152 OrdinaryDividend Dec 31, 2013 $0.115 OrdinaryDividend Sep 30, 2013 $0.135 OrdinaryDividend Jun 28, 2013 $0.174 OrdinaryDividend Mar 28, 2013 $0.162 OrdinaryDividend Dec 31, 2012 $0.140 OrdinaryDividend Sep 28, 2012 $0.139 OrdinaryDividend Jun 29, 2012 $0.168 OrdinaryDividend Mar 30, 2012 $0.167 OrdinaryDividend Dec 30, 2011 $0.102 OrdinaryDividend Sep 30, 2011 $0.113 OrdinaryDividend Jun 30, 2011 $0.160 OrdinaryDividend Mar 31, 2011 $0.121 OrdinaryDividend Dec 31, 2010 $0.117 OrdinaryDividend Sep 30, 2010 $0.099 OrdinaryDividend Jun 30, 2010 $0.253 OrdinaryDividend Mar 31, 2010 $0.164 OrdinaryDividend Dec 31, 2009 $0.034 OrdinaryDividend Sep 30, 2009 $0.101 OrdinaryDividend Jun 30, 2009 $0.161 OrdinaryDividend Mar 31, 2009 $0.095 OrdinaryDividend Dec 31, 2008 $0.112 OrdinaryDividend Sep 30, 2008 $0.039 OrdinaryDividend Jun 30, 2008 $0.031 OrdinaryDividend Mar 31, 2008 $0.096 OrdinaryDividend Dec 31, 2007 $0.113 OrdinaryDividend Sep 28, 2007 $0.114 OrdinaryDividend Jun 29, 2007 $0.155 OrdinaryDividend Mar 30, 2007 $0.099 OrdinaryDividend Dec 29, 2006 $0.115 OrdinaryDividend Sep 29, 2006 $0.107 OrdinaryDividend Jun 30, 2006 $0.175 OrdinaryDividend Mar 31, 2006 $0.103 OrdinaryDividend Dec 30, 2005 $0.225 OrdinaryDividend Sep 30, 2005 $0.085 OrdinaryDividend Jun 30, 2005 $0.129 OrdinaryDividend Mar 31, 2005 $0.092 OrdinaryDividend Dec 31, 2004 $0.103 OrdinaryDividend Sep 30, 2004 $0.108 OrdinaryDividend Jun 30, 2004 $0.098 OrdinaryDividend Mar 31, 2004 $0.093 OrdinaryDividend View More +