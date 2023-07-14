Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.3%
1 yr return
2.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.0%
Net Assets
$3.85 B
Holdings in Top 10
69.9%
Expense Ratio 1.09%
Front Load 5.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 133.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|GARTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.3%
|-73.0%
|19.4%
|35.84%
|1 Yr
|2.9%
|-9.1%
|86.9%
|33.09%
|3 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-9.5%
|16.2%
|34.14%
|5 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-4.9%
|14.4%
|21.52%
|10 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-0.9%
|7.5%
|42.55%
* Annualized
|Period
|GARTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.1%
|-22.7%
|305.1%
|44.44%
|2021
|-1.5%
|-9.8%
|27.3%
|31.05%
|2020
|0.9%
|-20.8%
|10.9%
|38.22%
|2019
|1.7%
|-12.4%
|29.4%
|62.38%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-10.5%
|15.8%
|18.85%
|Period
|GARTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|GARTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GARTX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.85 B
|1.5 M
|5.01 B
|3.32%
|Number of Holdings
|1267
|4
|4478
|11.66%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.59 B
|-398 M
|2.55 B
|0.71%
|Weighting of Top 10
|69.86%
|13.1%
|100.0%
|8.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GARTX % Rank
|Cash
|76.11%
|-6278.21%
|410.43%
|24.03%
|Stocks
|52.83%
|-3.75%
|97.95%
|30.04%
|Other
|2.50%
|-21.53%
|148.54%
|93.29%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.60%
|0.00%
|87.92%
|27.56%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.28%
|-0.12%
|46.97%
|30.74%
|Bonds
|-33.32%
|-326.45%
|6347.80%
|72.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GARTX % Rank
|Technology
|19.00%
|0.00%
|39.58%
|56.30%
|Financial Services
|17.77%
|0.00%
|59.28%
|24.41%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.49%
|0.00%
|29.09%
|22.83%
|Healthcare
|11.84%
|0.00%
|45.63%
|52.76%
|Communication Services
|9.27%
|0.00%
|21.78%
|17.72%
|Industrials
|8.72%
|0.00%
|21.45%
|75.59%
|Consumer Defense
|6.10%
|0.00%
|13.62%
|22.44%
|Basic Materials
|4.74%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|25.59%
|Energy
|4.12%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|53.15%
|Utilities
|2.58%
|0.00%
|9.23%
|59.06%
|Real Estate
|2.38%
|0.00%
|51.26%
|36.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GARTX % Rank
|US
|27.42%
|-8.85%
|91.88%
|50.18%
|Non US
|25.41%
|-19.62%
|42.11%
|13.43%
|GARTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.09%
|0.29%
|31.15%
|84.17%
|Management Fee
|0.64%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|20.49%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|27.03%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|GARTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.50%
|2.50%
|5.75%
|50.00%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GARTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GARTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|133.00%
|0.00%
|491.00%
|64.92%
|GARTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GARTX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.56%
|13.07%
|GARTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|GARTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GARTX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.10%
|-2.51%
|6.83%
|70.50%
|GARTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.225
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 14, 2017
4.88
4.9%
Mr. Bunn is a portfolio manager on the Alternative Investment Strategies (AIS) team within Quantitative Investment Strategies (“QIS”) Team. He joined GSAM in 2014 and is primarily focused on alternative risk premia and hedge fund beta strategies. Previously, he researched and developed equity strategy indices at Barclays. Oliver Bunn, Vice President, has managed the Fund since 2018.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 12, 2018
3.64
3.6%
Mr. Gilly is co-head of research, portfolio management and portfolio construction for the Alternative Investment Strategies (AIS) team within GSAM’s QIS platform. Mr. Gilly joined Goldman Sachs in 2000.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|17.37
|4.48
|1.67
