Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
6.0%
1 yr return
-4.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.4%
Net Assets
$180 M
Holdings in Top 10
31.8%
Expense Ratio 1.21%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 52.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|GARSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.0%
|-7.4%
|12.6%
|24.35%
|1 Yr
|-4.1%
|-23.1%
|5.7%
|58.55%
|3 Yr
|1.3%*
|-15.7%
|6.3%
|49.20%
|5 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-17.2%
|13.6%
|42.78%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.2%
|3.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|GARSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GARSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|180 M
|3.98 M
|9.6 B
|67.20%
|Number of Holdings
|82
|5
|739
|56.99%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|53 M
|1.39 M
|6.34 B
|70.98%
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.82%
|18.1%
|63.6%
|67.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GARSX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.30%
|3.65%
|126.54%
|46.91%
|Other
|1.09%
|-33.49%
|78.71%
|22.80%
|Cash
|0.61%
|-1.38%
|10.38%
|71.50%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.83%
|28.50%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.07%
|23.83%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.09%
|27.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GARSX % Rank
|Real Estate
|96.79%
|72.53%
|100.00%
|65.08%
|Technology
|1.34%
|0.00%
|4.92%
|16.93%
|Consumer Cyclical
|1.06%
|0.00%
|13.03%
|27.51%
|Communication Services
|0.81%
|0.00%
|10.08%
|39.68%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.96%
|26.46%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.91%
|36.51%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.54%
|29.63%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.53%
|35.45%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|23.28%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.18%
|24.87%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.63%
|27.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GARSX % Rank
|US
|59.61%
|0.00%
|80.79%
|51.81%
|Non US
|38.69%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|44.56%
|GARSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.21%
|0.11%
|27.58%
|56.02%
|Management Fee
|0.93%
|0.10%
|1.50%
|79.79%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.25%
|N/A
|GARSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|GARSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GARSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|52.00%
|1.00%
|165.00%
|45.95%
|GARSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GARSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.52%
|0.00%
|5.11%
|29.90%
|GARSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|GARSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GARSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.17%
|-0.23%
|3.84%
|64.21%
|GARSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2021
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.441
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.302
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2018
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2017
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.189
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2015
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2015
6.75
6.8%
Frankie Lee joined the Goldman Sachs Group Inc as a portfolio manager in 2010. Mr. Lee joined Henderson Global Investors in 2006 as a Fund Manager for Asian Property Equities and in 2008 became co-head of Asia-Pacific Equities with Chris Reilly. He began his career in 1994 as a senior auditor with Deloitte & Touche LLP. In 1997 Frankie moved to New World China Land as a Finance & Project Manager, and then in 2000 onto SG Securities in Hong Kong as a local market property analyst. Further moves followed, to Lehman Brothers in 2002 and CLSA in 2004, where he continued to develop as a regional property analyst. Frankie graduated from The University of Texas with degrees in Japanese and Accounting. He is a Certified Public Accountant in the State of New York, USA.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 08, 2021
1.15
1.2%
Ms. Kuney joined the Investment Adviser in 2000 and has research responsibilities across the US Value Equity, Real Estate Securities, and Global Infrastructure portfolios. Ms. Kuney joined the Real Estate Team in 2004 as a research analyst and later joined the Value Team in 2009. Prior to that, Ms. Kuney worked in the Global Risk and Performance Analytics group focusing on quantitative and risk analysis of the Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|20.42
|7.06
|10.42
