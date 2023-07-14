Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

6.0%

1 yr return

-4.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

Net Assets

$180 M

Holdings in Top 10

31.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.83%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 52.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

GARHX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.55%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs Global Real Estate Securities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs
  • Inception Date
    Aug 31, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Frankie Lee

Fund Description

GARHX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GARHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.0% -7.4% 12.6% 21.24%
1 Yr -4.2% -23.1% 5.7% 61.14%
3 Yr 1.2%* -15.7% 6.3% 52.94%
5 Yr -2.5%* -17.2% 13.6% 45.00%
10 Yr N/A* -11.2% 3.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GARHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.1% -43.9% 4.5% 73.82%
2021 11.0% -7.2% 14.9% 19.79%
2020 -2.7% -7.5% 4.4% 68.98%
2019 3.2% 0.3% 6.1% 66.13%
2018 -1.6% -6.3% 11.6% 30.81%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GARHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.0% -15.4% 12.6% 21.24%
1 Yr -4.2% -23.1% 5.7% 59.59%
3 Yr 1.2%* -15.7% 6.3% 52.41%
5 Yr -2.5%* -17.2% 14.0% 52.22%
10 Yr N/A* -11.2% 6.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GARHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.1% -43.9% 4.5% 73.82%
2021 11.0% -7.2% 14.9% 19.79%
2020 -2.7% -7.5% 4.4% 68.98%
2019 3.2% 0.3% 6.1% 66.13%
2018 -1.4% -6.3% 12.0% 45.93%

NAV & Total Return History

GARHX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GARHX Category Low Category High GARHX % Rank
Net Assets 180 M 3.98 M 9.6 B 69.31%
Number of Holdings 82 5 739 59.07%
Net Assets in Top 10 53 M 1.39 M 6.34 B 73.06%
Weighting of Top 10 31.82% 18.1% 63.6% 69.27%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Prologis Inc 5.01%
  2. Vonovia Se 3.98%
  3. Vonovia Se 3.98%
  4. Vonovia Se 3.98%
  5. Vonovia Se 3.98%
  6. Vonovia Se 3.98%
  7. Vonovia Se 3.98%
  8. Vonovia Se 3.98%
  9. Vonovia Se 3.98%
  10. Vonovia Se 3.98%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GARHX % Rank
Stocks 		98.30% 3.65% 126.54% 48.97%
Other 		1.09% -33.49% 78.71% 24.87%
Cash 		0.61% -1.38% 10.38% 73.58%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 15.83% 84.97%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.07% 85.49%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 22.09% 85.05%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GARHX % Rank
Real Estate 		96.79% 72.53% 100.00% 67.20%
Technology 		1.34% 0.00% 4.92% 19.05%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.06% 0.00% 13.03% 30.16%
Communication Services 		0.81% 0.00% 10.08% 41.80%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.96% 84.66%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.91% 84.66%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 1.54% 84.13%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.53% 84.13%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 83.60%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.18% 83.60%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 1.63% 84.66%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GARHX % Rank
US 		59.61% 0.00% 80.79% 53.89%
Non US 		38.69% 0.00% 99.40% 46.63%

GARHX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GARHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.83% 0.11% 27.58% 27.23%
Management Fee 0.93% 0.10% 1.50% 81.87%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 62.50%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

GARHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GARHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GARHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 52.00% 1.00% 165.00% 48.11%

GARHX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GARHX Category Low Category High GARHX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.94% 0.00% 5.11% 39.18%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GARHX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GARHX Category Low Category High GARHX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.55% -0.23% 3.84% 89.47%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GARHX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GARHX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Frankie Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2015

6.75

6.8%

Frankie Lee joined the Goldman Sachs Group Inc as a portfolio manager in 2010. Mr. Lee joined Henderson Global Investors in 2006 as a Fund Manager for Asian Property Equities and in 2008 became co-head of Asia-Pacific Equities with Chris Reilly. He began his career in 1994 as a senior auditor with Deloitte & Touche LLP. In 1997 Frankie moved to New World China Land as a Finance & Project Manager, and then in 2000 onto SG Securities in Hong Kong as a local market property analyst. Further moves followed, to Lehman Brothers in 2002 and CLSA in 2004, where he continued to develop as a regional property analyst. Frankie graduated from The University of Texas with degrees in Japanese and Accounting. He is a Certified Public Accountant in the State of New York, USA.

Kristin Kuney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 08, 2021

1.15

1.2%

Ms. Kuney joined the Investment Adviser in 2000 and has research responsibilities across the US Value Equity, Real Estate Securities, and Global Infrastructure portfolios. Ms. Kuney joined the Real Estate Team in 2004 as a research analyst and later joined the Value Team in 2009. Prior to that, Ms. Kuney worked in the Global Risk and Performance Analytics group focusing on quantitative and risk analysis of the Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 20.42 7.06 10.42

×