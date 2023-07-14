Frankie Lee joined the Goldman Sachs Group Inc as a portfolio manager in 2010. Mr. Lee joined Henderson Global Investors in 2006 as a Fund Manager for Asian Property Equities and in 2008 became co-head of Asia-Pacific Equities with Chris Reilly. He began his career in 1994 as a senior auditor with Deloitte & Touche LLP. In 1997 Frankie moved to New World China Land as a Finance & Project Manager, and then in 2000 onto SG Securities in Hong Kong as a local market property analyst. Further moves followed, to Lehman Brothers in 2002 and CLSA in 2004, where he continued to develop as a regional property analyst. Frankie graduated from The University of Texas with degrees in Japanese and Accounting. He is a Certified Public Accountant in the State of New York, USA.