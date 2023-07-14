Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
The Renminbi Yuan & Bond Fund normally will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a combination of Renminbi Yuan-denominated bonds that are issued by corporations and by the Chinese government (including its agencies or instrumentalities, quasi-governmental issuers (policy banks), and municipalities) and traded (i) over the counter in London, Hong Kong or on Euroclear or (ii) in other developing markets, including the China Interbank Bond Market (“CIBM”), and in cash and cash equivalents, bank deposits, certificates of deposit and short-term commercial paper denominated in Renminbi or Yuan. Renminbi (or “RMB”) is the official currency of China, with the principal unit being the Yuan. The Fund may, when desirable, invest up to 20% of its net assets in convertible securities of companies connected to the China region. The Fund also may invest in commercial paper, convertible securities and equity-linked notes, denominated in RMB or Yuan or other currencies. The Fund expects that it may hold a significant portion of its assets in cash and cash equivalents denominated in Renminbi or Yuan.
The market for Renminbi Yuan denominated securities is centered in Hong Kong, while foreign exchange can be traded in Hong Kong, London and New York. The Adviser expects that the Fund’s investments will be in sovereign, supranational and corporate issuers which may or may not be connected to the China region but which will be denominated in Renminbi Yuan. These instruments are often traded over the counter in Hong Kong and Europe, and may also be included on the CIBM. The bond market is heavily weighted toward China sovereign and corporate financial issuers (both Chinese and non-Chinese). The Adviser therefore expects the portfolio to have sector concentration in both sovereign and financial issues. The Fund is non-diversified and because its investment strategy is focused on RMB-denominated issuers, the Fund may hold a relatively small number of security positions compared to other diversified funds that hold securities in a broader range of companies.
The Fund’s concentration may vary depending on changing market conditions (including but not limited to, liquidity, volatility, and the number of issuers and terms of bond issues). The degree of concentration of the portfolio will vary over time, and under normal market conditions, the Fund may have fewer holdings than a fund that is not concentrated. The Fund may hold securities of all market capitalization companies, including companies in emerging markets. The Fund may invest in securities having short, medium or long-term maturities. The Fund may invest in securities that are considered “investment grade” or “high yield.” Additional information on Principal Investment Strategies can be found in the prospectus. Also see Additional Investment Strategies and Risks in the Statement of Additional Information.
For temporary defensive purposes, any portion of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds, to respond to adverse market, economic, political or other conditions. While the Fund is applying this temporary defensive strategy, it may be unable to achieve its investment objective.
The Fund is designed for investors who seek a moderate level of current income and investments in dividend paying companies that have the ability to increase their dividends consistently over time.
|Period
|GARBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.9%
|-6.1%
|13.6%
|96.07%
|1 Yr
|-5.3%
|-7.5%
|19.8%
|99.40%
|3 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-17.0%
|2.0%
|8.41%
|5 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-18.7%
|2.9%
|10.76%
|10 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-14.6%
|6.6%
|14.20%
* Annualized
|Period
|GARBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.7%
|-58.7%
|15.1%
|6.90%
|2021
|0.5%
|-12.8%
|25.4%
|1.92%
|2020
|2.8%
|-6.9%
|3.9%
|4.62%
|2019
|0.6%
|-19.2%
|4.3%
|91.95%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-7.2%
|5.2%
|13.57%
|Period
|GARBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.9%
|-19.8%
|11.3%
|90.94%
|1 Yr
|-5.3%
|-21.4%
|19.8%
|94.26%
|3 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-17.0%
|5.1%
|8.44%
|5 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-18.7%
|4.3%
|5.59%
|10 Yr
|0.1%*
|-14.6%
|10.6%
|13.58%
* Annualized
|Period
|GARBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.7%
|-58.7%
|15.1%
|6.90%
|2021
|0.5%
|-12.8%
|25.4%
|1.92%
|2020
|2.8%
|-6.9%
|3.9%
|4.62%
|2019
|0.6%
|-19.2%
|4.3%
|91.95%
|2018
|-0.4%
|-7.2%
|5.2%
|3.57%
|GARBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GARBX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.92 M
|49.1 K
|15.2 B
|98.19%
|Number of Holdings
|23
|4
|2121
|97.23%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.39 M
|-134 M
|1.25 B
|96.31%
|Weighting of Top 10
|50.62%
|2.2%
|95.0%
|9.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GARBX % Rank
|Bonds
|78.68%
|-0.02%
|116.66%
|88.00%
|Cash
|20.86%
|-16.66%
|101.67%
|11.38%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.47%
|0.00%
|8.47%
|34.77%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.47%
|2.07%
|44.92%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.23%
|Other
|0.00%
|-3.28%
|3.53%
|30.77%
|GARBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.29%
|0.17%
|43.25%
|11.32%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|19.03%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.65%
|31.47%
|GARBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GARBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|0.75%
|2.00%
|6.67%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GARBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|31.79%
|0.00%
|218.00%
|13.29%
|GARBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GARBX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.08%
|0.00%
|27.78%
|83.69%
|GARBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|GARBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GARBX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.82%
|-2.28%
|9.04%
|98.13%
|GARBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 02, 2022
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2021
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2020
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2018
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2017
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2016
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2016
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2015
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2015
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2015
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2014
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2014
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2014
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2013
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2013
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.203
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2012
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2012
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2012
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2011
10.93
10.9%
Edmund has managed Asian Funds since 1994 both from London and from Hong Kong. Edmund worked for ten years from 1993 for Guinness Flight, which became Investec after the merger in 1998. After joining the Far East Investment Desk in 1994, he served as a member of the investment team managing the China & Hong Kong Fund (now the Guinness Atkinson China & Hong Kong Fund, for US investors). He moved to Hong Kong and became the Fund’s lead manager in 1998. In addition, Edmund has managed the Guinness Atkinson Asia Focus Fund (for US investors) since 2003, and the Guinness Atkinson Asia Pacific Dividend Fund (for US investors) since its inception in 2006. Edmund graduated from Christ Church, University of Oxford, with a Master’s degree in Management Studies and has a Bachelor’s degree in History from the University of York. He is also an Associate of the Society of Investment Professionals. Edmund is manager of the Guinness China & Hong Kong Fund, and lead manager of the Guinness Asian Equity Income Fund.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|23.87
|6.33
|6.11
