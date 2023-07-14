The Renminbi Yuan & Bond Fund normally will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a combination of Renminbi Yuan-denominated bonds that are issued by corporations and by the Chinese government (including its agencies or instrumentalities, quasi-governmental issuers (policy banks), and municipalities) and traded (i) over the counter in London, Hong Kong or on Euroclear or (ii) in other developing markets, including the China Interbank Bond Market (“CIBM”), and in cash and cash equivalents, bank deposits, certificates of deposit and short-term commercial paper denominated in Renminbi or Yuan. Renminbi (or “RMB”) is the official currency of China, with the principal unit being the Yuan. The Fund may, when desirable, invest up to 20% of its net assets in convertible securities of companies connected to the China region. The Fund also may invest in commercial paper, convertible securities and equity-linked notes, denominated in RMB or Yuan or other currencies. The Fund expects that it may hold a significant portion of its assets in cash and cash equivalents denominated in Renminbi or Yuan.

The market for Renminbi Yuan denominated securities is centered in Hong Kong, while foreign exchange can be traded in Hong Kong, London and New York. The Adviser expects that the Fund’s investments will be in sovereign, supranational and corporate issuers which may or may not be connected to the China region but which will be denominated in Renminbi Yuan. These instruments are often traded over the counter in Hong Kong and Europe, and may also be included on the CIBM. The bond market is heavily weighted toward China sovereign and corporate financial issuers (both Chinese and non-Chinese). The Adviser therefore expects the portfolio to have sector concentration in both sovereign and financial issues. The Fund is non-diversified and because its investment strategy is focused on RMB-denominated issuers, the Fund may hold a relatively small number of security positions compared to other diversified funds that hold securities in a broader range of companies.

The Fund’s concentration may vary depending on changing market conditions (including but not limited to, liquidity, volatility, and the number of issuers and terms of bond issues). The degree of concentration of the portfolio will vary over time, and under normal market conditions, the Fund may have fewer holdings than a fund that is not concentrated. The Fund may hold securities of all market capitalization companies, including companies in emerging markets. The Fund may invest in securities having short, medium or long-term maturities. The Fund may invest in securities that are considered “investment grade” or “high yield.” Additional information on Principal Investment Strategies can be found in the prospectus. Also see Additional Investment Strategies and Risks in the Statement of Additional Information.

For temporary defensive purposes, any portion of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds, to respond to adverse market, economic, political or other conditions. While the Fund is applying this temporary defensive strategy, it may be unable to achieve its investment objective.

