Trending ETFs

Guinness Atkinson Renminbi Yuan & Bond Fund

mutual fund
GARBX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.06 -0.02 -0.18%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Bond
share class
No Load (GARBX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Guinness Atkinson Renminbi Yuan & Bond Fund

GARBX | Fund

$11.06

$4.92 M

1.08%

$0.12

2.29%

Vitals

YTD Return

-1.9%

1 yr return

-5.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.1%

Net Assets

$4.92 M

Holdings in Top 10

50.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.29%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 31.79%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

$5,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Guinness Atkinson Renminbi Yuan & Bond Fund

GARBX | Fund

$11.06

$4.92 M

1.08%

$0.12

2.29%

GARBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.82%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Guinness Atkinson Renminbi Yuan & Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Guinness Atkinson
  • Inception Date
    Jun 30, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Edmund Harriss

Fund Description

The Renminbi Yuan & Bond Fund normally will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a combination of Renminbi Yuan-denominated bonds that are issued by corporations and by the Chinese government (including its agencies or instrumentalities, quasi-governmental issuers (policy banks), and municipalities) and traded (i) over the counter in London, Hong Kong or on Euroclear or (ii) in other developing markets, including the China Interbank Bond Market (“CIBM”), and in cash and cash equivalents, bank deposits, certificates of deposit and short-term commercial paper denominated in Renminbi or Yuan. Renminbi (or “RMB”) is the official currency of China, with the principal unit being the Yuan. The Fund may, when desirable, invest up to 20% of its net assets in convertible securities of companies connected to the China region. The Fund also may invest in commercial paper, convertible securities and equity-linked notes, denominated in RMB or Yuan or other currencies. The Fund expects that it may hold a significant portion of its assets in cash and cash equivalents denominated in Renminbi or Yuan.

The market for Renminbi Yuan denominated securities is centered in Hong Kong, while foreign exchange can be traded in Hong Kong, London and New York. The Adviser expects that the Fund’s investments will be in sovereign, supranational and corporate issuers which may or may not be connected to the China region but which will be denominated in Renminbi Yuan. These instruments are often traded over the counter in Hong Kong and Europe, and may also be included on the CIBM. The bond market is heavily weighted toward China sovereign and corporate financial issuers (both Chinese and non-Chinese). The Adviser therefore expects the portfolio to have sector concentration in both sovereign and financial issues. The Fund is non-diversified and because its investment strategy is focused on RMB-denominated issuers, the Fund may hold a relatively small number of security positions compared to other diversified funds that hold securities in a broader range of companies.

The Fund’s concentration may vary depending on changing market conditions (including but not limited to, liquidity, volatility, and the number of issuers and terms of bond issues). The degree of concentration of the portfolio will vary over time, and under normal market conditions, the Fund may have fewer holdings than a fund that is not concentrated. The Fund may hold securities of all market capitalization companies, including companies in emerging markets. The Fund may invest in securities having short, medium or long-term maturities. The Fund may invest in securities that are considered “investment grade” or “high yield.” Additional information on Principal Investment Strategies can be found in the prospectus. Also see Additional Investment Strategies and Risks in the Statement of Additional Information.

For temporary defensive purposes, any portion of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds, to respond to adverse market, economic, political or other conditions. While the Fund is applying this temporary defensive strategy, it may be unable to achieve its investment objective.

The Fund is designed for investors who seek a moderate level of current income and investments in dividend paying companies that have the ability to increase their dividends consistently over time.

Read More

GARBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GARBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.9% -6.1% 13.6% 96.07%
1 Yr -5.3% -7.5% 19.8% 99.40%
3 Yr -1.4%* -17.0% 2.0% 8.41%
5 Yr -1.1%* -18.7% 2.9% 10.76%
10 Yr -1.4%* -14.6% 6.6% 14.20%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GARBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.7% -58.7% 15.1% 6.90%
2021 0.5% -12.8% 25.4% 1.92%
2020 2.8% -6.9% 3.9% 4.62%
2019 0.6% -19.2% 4.3% 91.95%
2018 -1.3% -7.2% 5.2% 13.57%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GARBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.9% -19.8% 11.3% 90.94%
1 Yr -5.3% -21.4% 19.8% 94.26%
3 Yr -1.4%* -17.0% 5.1% 8.44%
5 Yr -0.4%* -18.7% 4.3% 5.59%
10 Yr 0.1%* -14.6% 10.6% 13.58%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GARBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.7% -58.7% 15.1% 6.90%
2021 0.5% -12.8% 25.4% 1.92%
2020 2.8% -6.9% 3.9% 4.62%
2019 0.6% -19.2% 4.3% 91.95%
2018 -0.4% -7.2% 5.2% 3.57%

NAV & Total Return History

GARBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GARBX Category Low Category High GARBX % Rank
Net Assets 4.92 M 49.1 K 15.2 B 98.19%
Number of Holdings 23 4 2121 97.23%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.39 M -134 M 1.25 B 96.31%
Weighting of Top 10 50.62% 2.2% 95.0% 9.06%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First Abu Dhabi Bank 17.86%
  2. FIRST ABU D 3.4% 08/18/25/CNH/ 12.52%
  3. BMW FINANCE 2.8% 08/11/23/CNH/ 10.74%
  4. BMW Finance N.V. 2.8% 9.47%
  5. QNB Finance Ltd 7.03%
  6. CBQ Finance Limited 4 7.02%
  7. CBQ FINANCE L 4% 08/05/23/CNH/ 6.38%
  8. Sun Hung Kai Properties (Capital Market) Limited 2.9% 5.97%
  9. Franshion Brilliant Limited 4.28%
  10. Far East Horizon Limited 4.9% 4.28%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GARBX % Rank
Bonds 		78.68% -0.02% 116.66% 88.00%
Cash 		20.86% -16.66% 101.67% 11.38%
Convertible Bonds 		0.47% 0.00% 8.47% 34.77%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.47% 2.07% 44.92%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 29.23%
Other 		0.00% -3.28% 3.53% 30.77%

GARBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GARBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.29% 0.17% 43.25% 11.32%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.10% 19.03%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.65% 31.47%

Sales Fees

GARBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GARBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 0.75% 2.00% 6.67%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GARBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 31.79% 0.00% 218.00% 13.29%

GARBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GARBX Category Low Category High GARBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.08% 0.00% 27.78% 83.69%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GARBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GARBX Category Low Category High GARBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.82% -2.28% 9.04% 98.13%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GARBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

GARBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Edmund Harriss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2011

10.93

10.9%

Edmund has managed Asian Funds since 1994 both from London and from Hong Kong. Edmund worked for ten years from 1993 for Guinness Flight, which became Investec after the merger in 1998. After joining the Far East Investment Desk in 1994, he served as a member of the investment team managing the China & Hong Kong Fund (now the Guinness Atkinson China & Hong Kong Fund, for US investors). He moved to Hong Kong and became the Fund’s lead manager in 1998. In addition, Edmund has managed the Guinness Atkinson Asia Focus Fund (for US investors) since 2003, and the Guinness Atkinson Asia Pacific Dividend Fund (for US investors) since its inception in 2006. Edmund graduated from Christ Church, University of Oxford, with a Master’s degree in Management Studies and has a Bachelor’s degree in History from the University of York. He is also an Associate of the Society of Investment Professionals. Edmund is manager of the Guinness China & Hong Kong Fund, and lead manager of the Guinness Asian Equity Income Fund.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 23.87 6.33 6.11

