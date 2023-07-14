Home
Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Fund

mutual fund
GAHPX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.21 -0.02 -0.09%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (GEMIX) Primary C (GEMCX) S (GEMSX) A (GEMAX) Inv (GIRMX) Retirement (GEMUX) Other (GAHPX)
Vitals

YTD Return

8.5%

1 yr return

3.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.6%

Net Assets

$3.77 B

Holdings in Top 10

31.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.10%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 52.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GAHPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs
  • Inception Date
    Apr 16, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Basak Yavuz

Fund Description

GAHPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GAHPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.5% -11.0% 30.2% 72.54%
1 Yr 3.9% -12.7% 29.2% 87.87%
3 Yr -1.9%* -16.8% 12.9% 59.49%
5 Yr 0.6%* -9.8% 36.3% 27.36%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 14.69%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GAHPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.2% -50.1% 7.2% 83.80%
2021 -1.7% -18.2% 13.6% 38.10%
2020 9.3% -7.2% 79.7% 15.04%
2019 5.7% -4.4% 9.2% 14.44%
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GAHPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.5% -30.3% 30.2% 70.04%
1 Yr 3.9% -48.9% 29.2% 80.79%
3 Yr -1.9%* -16.1% 12.9% 59.66%
5 Yr 0.8%* -9.8% 36.3% 28.04%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 13.94%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GAHPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.2% -50.1% 7.2% 83.80%
2021 -1.7% -18.2% 13.6% 38.10%
2020 9.3% -7.2% 79.7% 15.04%
2019 5.7% -4.4% 9.2% 14.44%
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

GAHPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GAHPX Category Low Category High GAHPX % Rank
Net Assets 3.77 B 717 K 102 B 17.14%
Number of Holdings 136 10 6734 38.90%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.27 B 340 K 19.3 B 16.69%
Weighting of Top 10 31.78% 2.8% 71.7% 56.20%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GAHPX % Rank
Stocks 		99.19% 0.90% 110.97% 22.05%
Cash 		0.81% -23.67% 20.19% 75.10%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 86.65%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 83.70%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 84.81%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 86.28%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GAHPX % Rank
Technology 		26.02% 0.00% 47.50% 28.20%
Financial Services 		23.66% 0.00% 48.86% 34.54%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.36% 0.00% 48.94% 30.27%
Consumer Defense 		10.10% 0.00% 28.13% 13.32%
Communication Services 		9.20% 0.00% 39.29% 48.12%
Industrials 		5.46% 0.00% 43.53% 59.12%
Healthcare 		4.57% 0.00% 93.26% 37.52%
Basic Materials 		2.37% 0.00% 30.03% 89.78%
Real Estate 		1.56% 0.00% 17.15% 53.17%
Energy 		1.39% 0.00% 24.80% 81.76%
Utilities 		1.30% 0.00% 39.12% 50.58%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GAHPX % Rank
Non US 		98.64% -4.71% 112.57% 20.92%
US 		0.55% -1.60% 104.72% 53.40%

GAHPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GAHPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.10% 0.03% 41.06% 67.42%
Management Fee 0.97% 0.00% 2.00% 68.67%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

GAHPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GAHPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GAHPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 52.00% 0.00% 190.00% 58.66%

GAHPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GAHPX Category Low Category High GAHPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.21% 0.00% 12.61% 52.30%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GAHPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GAHPX Category Low Category High GAHPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.27% -1.98% 17.62% 67.11%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GAHPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

GAHPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Basak Yavuz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 27, 2015

7.26

7.3%

Ms. Yavuz is the co-head of GSAM’s Emerging Markets Equity team and a portfolio manager for GSAM’s Emerging Markets Equity. Ms. Yavuz joined the Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P in September 2011 from HSBC Asset Management, where she spent three and half years as a portfolio manager for frontier markets. Prior to joining HSBC, she was a research analyst at AllianceBernstein in London from 2001 to 2008.

Hiren Dasani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 08, 2017

5.07

5.1%

Hiren Dasani is the co-head of GSAM’s Emerging Markets Equity team and a portfolio manager for GSAM’s Emerging Markets Equity and India Equity strategies. Mr. Dasani joined GSAM’s India Equity Research team in January 2007 from SSKI Securities.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

