Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-2.4%
1 yr return
22.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
25.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.5%
Net Assets
$20.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
53.5%
Expense Ratio 1.99%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 49.58%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Global Energy Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in publicly-traded equity securities of both U.S. and non-U.S. companies principally engaged in the production, exploration or discovery, or distribution of energy including the research and development or production of alternative energy sources. Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common stocks, rights and warrants. The Adviser believes that growing demands on existing energy supplies, in particular petroleum-based energy supplies, could lead to higher prices for this and other traditional energy sources and the profitable development of alternative sources of energy. The Fund’s allocations may vary depending on changing market conditions (including but not limited to, liquidity, volatility, and the number of companies meeting selection criteria).
The Fund will normally hold around 30 positions of approximately equal weight, but the portfolio may vary over time, and under normal market conditions, the Fund may have as few as 25 holdings, or may hold securities in 75 or more companies. The Adviser will invest the Fund’s assets in securities of all market capitalization companies, but under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest in companies with a minimum market capitalization of $500 million. The Fund will invest in companies economically tied to U.S. and to foreign countries, including, potentially, companies domiciled or traded in emerging markets. The Fund’s currency is US Dollars, while some of its investments are denominated in foreign currencies. The Fund expects that normally, at least 40% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in global securities. For this purpose, “global securities” means securities issued by companies with significant business activities outside the U.S. Additional information on Principal Investment Strategies can be found in the prospectus. Also see Additional Investment Strategies and Risks in the Statement of Additional Information.
For temporary defensive purposes, any portion of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds, to respond to adverse market, economic, political or other conditions. While the Fund is applying this temporary defensive strategy, it may be unable to achieve its investment objective.
The Fund is designed for investors who seek long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in companies engaged in the exploration, production or distribution of oil, gas and other energy sources.
|Period
|GAGEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-2.4%
|-6.6%
|61.1%
|60.00%
|1 Yr
|22.3%
|8.3%
|78.3%
|21.43%
|3 Yr
|25.7%*
|12.3%
|223.6%
|80.88%
|5 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-9.5%
|55.7%
|73.85%
|10 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-13.0%
|25.4%
|60.71%
* Annualized
|Period
|GAGEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|34.1%
|-23.7%
|88.5%
|79.71%
|2021
|19.2%
|-29.5%
|40.9%
|43.28%
|2020
|-14.0%
|-17.7%
|110.6%
|82.09%
|2019
|2.0%
|-22.4%
|66.3%
|31.34%
|2018
|-4.4%
|-16.6%
|-2.2%
|19.05%
|Period
|GAGEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-2.4%
|-8.1%
|72.8%
|62.86%
|1 Yr
|22.3%
|-16.9%
|100.3%
|42.25%
|3 Yr
|25.7%*
|-9.1%
|223.6%
|59.42%
|5 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-12.4%
|55.7%
|73.44%
|10 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-11.8%
|25.4%
|61.54%
* Annualized
|Period
|GAGEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|34.1%
|-23.7%
|88.5%
|79.71%
|2021
|19.2%
|-29.5%
|40.9%
|43.28%
|2020
|-14.0%
|-17.7%
|110.6%
|82.09%
|2019
|2.0%
|-22.4%
|66.3%
|31.34%
|2018
|-4.1%
|-16.6%
|-2.2%
|7.94%
|GAGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GAGEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|20.4 M
|20.4 M
|33 B
|100.00%
|Number of Holdings
|36
|24
|263
|78.87%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|8.84 M
|3.49 M
|32.1 B
|98.59%
|Weighting of Top 10
|53.47%
|26.7%
|80.0%
|57.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GAGEX % Rank
|Stocks
|105.30%
|71.51%
|105.30%
|1.41%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|80.28%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.44%
|12.87%
|73.24%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.28%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.78%
|84.51%
|Cash
|-5.29%
|-8.59%
|26.89%
|97.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GAGEX % Rank
|Energy
|99.38%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|26.76%
|Technology
|0.62%
|0.00%
|44.11%
|38.03%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.83%
|92.96%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|84.51%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.73%
|95.77%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.28%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.41%
|83.10%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.28%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.54%
|84.51%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.94%
|84.51%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.92%
|98.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GAGEX % Rank
|Non US
|59.32%
|0.00%
|66.03%
|2.82%
|US
|45.98%
|34.10%
|100.06%
|95.77%
|GAGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.99%
|0.08%
|2.96%
|16.90%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|67.14%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.06%
|0.25%
|16.67%
|GAGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|GAGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|23.08%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GAGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|49.58%
|5.00%
|382.00%
|39.66%
|GAGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GAGEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.16%
|0.00%
|5.12%
|70.42%
|GAGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|GAGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GAGEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.93%
|-1.80%
|4.54%
|24.29%
|GAGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 02, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2021
|$0.459
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2020
|$0.448
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2019
|$0.376
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2018
|$0.313
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2017
|$0.317
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.264
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.245
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.224
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.436
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2010
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2004
17.93
17.9%
Tim Guinness is the founder and Chief Investment Officer of Guinness Asset Management and Guinness Atkinson Asset Management, our sister US business. He has over 35 years’ investment experience. He founded Guinness Flight Global Asset Management Ltd in 1987 and was CEO (or joint CEO) from 1987 to 1999 and a portfolio manager of the Global Equity Fund. After Investec acquired Guinness Flight in 1998, he was Chairman of the company during the transition into Investec, as well as lead manager of the Investec Global Energy Fund. In 2003 he left Investec to set up Guinness Asset Management, which was appointed the outsource manager of Investec Global Energy Fund until 2008. Tim graduated from Cambridge University with a degree in engineering. He then completed a Master’s Degree in Management Science at the Sloan School M.I.T. in the United States.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2010
12.09
12.1%
Will joined Guinness Asset Management in May 2007, and is co-manager of Guinness Global Energy Fund and the Guinness Global Money Managers Fund. Prior to joining Guinness, Will was employed by PricewaterhouseCoopers for six years, first in the London Middle Market Assurance Team, then as a valuation specialist in the Valuation & Strategy division. Will qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 2003 and graduated from the University of Cambridge with a Master’s Degree in Geography.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 09, 2013
8.73
8.7%
Jonathan has 17 years’ experience in the energy sector. He was a Shell drilling engineer in the Dutch North Sea and worked as an energy consultant with Wood Mackenzie before becoming co-head of Goldman Sachs energy equity research in 2000. He joined Investec as co-manager on the Investec Global Energy Fund in 2008 where he helped grow the energy franchise at Investec to a peak of nearly $3.5bn in 2011. Jonathan then joined Mercuria in 2012 to build an equities and fund management business based around the provision of external funds before joining Guinness Asset Management in 2013. Mr. Waghorn graduated from the University of Bristol with a Masters in Physics in 1995.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.33
|24.18
|6.97
|8.32
