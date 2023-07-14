The Global Energy Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in publicly-traded equity securities of both U.S. and non-U.S. companies principally engaged in the production, exploration or discovery, or distribution of energy including the research and development or production of alternative energy sources. Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common stocks, rights and warrants. The Adviser believes that growing demands on existing energy supplies, in particular petroleum-based energy supplies, could lead to higher prices for this and other traditional energy sources and the profitable development of alternative sources of energy. The Fund’s allocations may vary depending on changing market conditions (including but not limited to, liquidity, volatility, and the number of companies meeting selection criteria).

The Fund will normally hold around 30 positions of approximately equal weight, but the portfolio may vary over time, and under normal market conditions, the Fund may have as few as 25 holdings, or may hold securities in 75 or more companies. The Adviser will invest the Fund’s assets in securities of all market capitalization companies, but under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest in companies with a minimum market capitalization of $500 million. The Fund will invest in companies economically tied to U.S. and to foreign countries, including, potentially, companies domiciled or traded in emerging markets. The Fund’s currency is US Dollars, while some of its investments are denominated in foreign currencies. The Fund expects that normally, at least 40% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in global securities. For this purpose, “global securities” means securities issued by companies with significant business activities outside the U.S. Additional information on Principal Investment Strategies can be found in the prospectus. Also see Additional Investment Strategies and Risks in the Statement of Additional Information.

For temporary defensive purposes, any portion of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds, to respond to adverse market, economic, political or other conditions. While the Fund is applying this temporary defensive strategy, it may be unable to achieve its investment objective.

The Fund is designed for investors who seek long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in companies engaged in the exploration, production or distribution of oil, gas and other energy sources.